Emir Warns Peasants Against Polygamy

Poly General Hospital, Asata, in Enugu North Local Government and the Udi General Hospital in Udi Local Government Area, reconstructed, upgraded and equipped by the Enugu State Government to provide qualitative secondary healthcare delivery for the urban and rural population of the state have been inaucioned by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Commissioning the upgraded Poly General Hospital, which was formerly known as Poly Clinic Asata, the governor described the health facility in the hospital as “indisputably the busiest General Hospital and second busiest healthcare facility in the state after the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu”.

He noted that the hospital’s status underscores its strategic importance and the state government’s decision to improve the facility’s clinical environment and rebuilding of its capacity “for qualitative secondary healthcare delivery to our teeming Enugu urban population who deserve the best of care”.

Ugwuanyi who disclosed that Poly General Hospital was one of the 7 General Hospitals providing qualitative secondary healthcare services to the people of the state, added that there are also 43 Cottage Hospitals and about 390 public Primary Healthcare facilities that provide related medical services.

He further disclosed that the state government recently paid the mandatory N100m counterpart fund in fulfillment of its requirements for takeoff of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund that would enable all residents of the state to access healthcare services under the Universal Health Coverage.

According to him, “our recently rejigged Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the newly constituted Enugu State Agency for Universal Health Coverage are strategic steps in this direction”.

At the inauguration of the reconstructed and equipped Udi General Hospital, Gov. Ugwuanyi stated that it is the 4th busiest public secondary healthcare facility in the state and the only public secondary healthcare facility within the Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency of the state, stressing that it was the reason his administration repositioned it for more effective and efficient service delivery.

The Governor further disclosed that the ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, which offers undergraduate clinical and post-graduate Residency training for doctors in addition to delivery of specialist care to the people, has continued to receive the needed government support and investments.

In this regard, the Governor revealed that his administration has recently granted approval to ESUT Teaching Hospital Parklane to absorb 125 interns of different relevant fields of study and 102 Resident Doctors, in addition to continuous recruitment of Consultants in different medical fields, accreditation of related investments and provision of medical equipment to sustain the hospital’s capacity to offer top-notch medical services.