72 Students Bag First Class At Federal University, Otuoke

The Principal of Sure Foundation Comprehensive College, Port Harcourt, Mr Nkom Peter, has urged the government, parents and the society to work in synergy for the future of children, saying that no kind of development without a solid foundational education for the younger generations would make sense.

Mr. Peter made the statement in his office in Port Harcourt, last week, while exchanging veiws with The Tide.

While commending the Rivers State Government for providing free education for primary and secondary schools across the State, Mr Peter also lauded the state government for setting up the Committee on Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in the state, maintaining that the state government had done what it was expected to do.

“I think the state government did what is quite required of her because she established free education in primary and secondary schools in the state, and the clamping down on sub standard schools is to raise the standard in the state,” he said.

The principal dismissed allegations of witch-hunt, politicisation and favouritism leveled against the committee by some persons, stressing: “people would say what they want say no matter what you do”.

He stated that until the committee’s report is made public, he could not comment on it, saying that the in which the committee discharged its duties was transparent.

“Anybody who feels marginalised or shortchanged by the committee has avenues including seeking redress in court to pursue his case. We are in a modern era,” he added.

The principal however expressed the confidence that his school had met substantially most of the requirements, adding: “Those not in agreement with the government requirements in order to raise the standard of education in the state do not mean well for the future and education of our children.”

Asked if he would support government regulations on fees for privately owned schools, Mr Peter answered: “Yes, I would support if government would subsidise education costs for the private schools. No because different environmental requirements take toll on the cost thereby affecting the educational cost.”

He further noted that the free education offered by the government would not affect the educational appetite of the parents, adding that the private schools noted for quality and high standard would continue to enjoy patronage.

“Those that like private schools no matter what would still send their wards to private schools and those who prefer government schools would send their wards to government schools”, he said

He equally tasked government to introduce strict measures to monitor activities in the public schools so that they could compete favorably with the private schools.

Tamunoiminabo Fyneface