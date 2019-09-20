We’ll End Serial Killings In Rivers, CP Assures

The Rivers State Police Command has vowed to end the menace of hotel killings in the State, just as it disclosed the arrest of another suspected serial killer at the Rumuokoro axis of Port Harcourt.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mustapha Dandaura disclosed this when about 74 women groups led by the Rotary Club protested to the command’s Headquarters in Port Harcourt, yesterday, over the killing of young women in hotels in the state.

Some of the groups that joined the protest include, ‘Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), the Federation of International Women Lawyers (FIDA), among others.

Dandaura further disclosed that the latest suspect was arrested while trying to strangle a young lady with a white towel in a hotel room they lodged; just as he said that no fewer than nine young women have been killed in the same circumstance in the state in the past two months.

He stated that two previous suspected serial killers arrested earlier were still in police custody and giving useful information, noting that the third suspect was picked up in the early hours of Tuesday.

The state police boss said, “We already have two suspects in custody. I am glad to announce to you that we have arrested a third suspect at a hotel in Rumuokoro.

“He locked the door, we had to force the suspect to open the door, and we now saw a lady there. A young lady and a middle-aged man so to say. We now asked them what happened. The lady said that he took her and booked that hotel room, and in the night while she was asleep, the man wanted to strangle her with a towel”.

Dandaura assured the protesting women that the command would arrest those responsible for the killing.

“We want to assure each and every one of you here that the command will not relent in our effort to see that these cultists who go around killing these innocent women are brought to book.

“It is a cultist activity. I discovered that all the victims that were killed, they used to put a white cloth round their waist or round their neck. So, it is a sign that it is a cultist activity going on.

“It is not only one person doing it. They are a group. We will continue to pursue them and make sure that we get rid of this menace that is going on. Efforts are on the ground to end this serial killing in Rivers and we will do that,” he assured.

Earlier, the protesting groups led by the Rotary Club, had asked security agencies to be tough on crime in a bid to fish out those responsible for the killing of young women in hotels in Port Harcourt.

The women said this during a peace walk to some institutions, including the State Police Command, the Department of State Services (DSS) and Government House, Port Harcourt during which they presented a petition to them.

President of Rotary Club, Port Harcourt South, Rita Marley, said that the women in the state were worried over the killings, and called on government and security agencies to step up their operations to ensure that perpetrators of the act were arrested and prosecuted.

“We are saying that a thorough, unbiased and speedy investigation by the police should be looked into in all the killings. We also want a public apology to be made by the police regarding the statement that all the women being killed are prostitutes. We are also saying that all hotels should have a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Camera.

Also speaking, former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs. Ibim Semenitari, stressed the need for people in authority to be held accountable on issues of security.

The group demanded justice for the families of female victims who have been murdered by the killers within the state.

The walk was a sequel to the alleged recent killing of women in some hotels in Port Harcourt.

With the dress code, ‘All Black’ which symbolises fear, mystery, death, evil, and aggression, authority, rebellion among other things, the groups came out en masse to register their grievances in the way to fish out the serial killers in the state.

From the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, where the walk kicked off, the female groups in their numbers went around the city.

They carried placards with different inscriptions, including, “The serial killers who called a woman prostitute should apologize”, “We demand justice and for those victims who have been killed”, “We are not saved anymore”, among other things.

According to the groups, “Women should not be killed rather they should be protected from the hands of ritual killers and ensure that families of those killed get justice”.

Similarly, the Rivers State House of Assembly has joined in the crusade to condemn the recent murder of young girls in hotels across Port Harcourt and environs.

This formed part of the resolution of the House during plenary, yesterday, as a three-man committee headed by Hon. Kelechi Wogu was set up to liaise with other relevant agencies to check the menace.

The resolution was a result of a motion presented by Hon. Sam Ogeh of Emohua Constituency, together with Chairperson, House Committee on Women Affairs, Hon Linda Stewart of Okrika Constituency.

Both Ogeh and Stewart had through their motion, raised alarm over the recent murder of young ladies by yet-to-be uncovered syndicate at various hotels in Port Harcourt.

Already, the police had put the figures of victims at nine.

Ogeh submitted that, “It appears that there is no end to it and the recent protests by different women groups call for action.”

He emphasized that the hotels have the moral duty to protect the lives of their guests as provided by the law, and “it has come to a point such that as a responsible House, we have to add our voice to this problem”.

Before subjecting the motion to debate and vote, Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi -Owaji Ibani said, “This is a basic and underlying motion that should be taken seriously.”

He hailed the security agencies for the arrest so far made, while commending the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the security measures put in place to secure lives and property in the state.

Kevin Nengia, Dennis Naku & Nancy Gbarabuleh