Task Force Warns Against Patronising Street Traders

The Rivers State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, has warned against patronising street traders, saying anyone caught indulging in such act would be arrested along with the seller.

The Task Force Coordinator, Bright Amaewhule disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, the state capital, even as he said measures have been put in place to ensure compliance.

Amaewhule said the task assigned to the operatives is clear, noting that it is sad to see adults stop traders on the road to buy items, when they can as well do so at designated markets.

According to him, “One of the new measures we have put in place is that, like the other, I had to confront somebody who was buying garden egg along location road. I said we are talking about illegal street trading and this is what is happening here.

“You as an adult that is supposed to make sure that you do not encourage it, you are the one now buying from this person. Why not stop over in the market or in the shop and buy what you want to buy than doing this.

“So one of the measures is that we will not tolerate any members of the public again who patronise street traders because if you are aiding them, you are encouraging them. So the law will also be applied to anyone who is aiding someone to commit a crime. So members of the public should please stop patronizing this street traders.”

Amaewhule also warned drivers to stop endangering their lives and those of their passengers by dropping off people on the speed lane, saying such practice was capable of causing road crashes.

He noted that passengers were part of the problems, saying both passengers and drivers who are found wanting would be arrested and prosecuted.

“Now passengers should also learn how to move to the approved bus stops. We have bus stops in Port Harcourt. Forget about all this shouting that there is no bus stop,” he stated.

Dennis Naku & Nancy Gbarabuleh