Niger Delta
RIWAMA Vows To Revoke Contracts Of Defaulting Service Providers
The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has issued a final warning to five service providers who were yet to rid their operational zones of dirt or have their contracts terminated.
They include the service provider covering Olu-Obasanjo/Ikokwu Road, Port Harcourt; WOMACK, covering Rumuosi to Obiri-Ikwere, Port Harcourt; the service provider covering a section of Obiri-Ikwere to Nkpolu in Port Harcourt; HIGHVIVVE, covering a section of Nkpolu to Rumuokoro, Port Harcourt; and the service provider covering Wimpey-Iwofe Road in Port Harcourt.
Obuah, who issued the stern warning during his early morning monitoring of roads and streets in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and its environs, last Wednesday, said the final warning was necessitated by heaps of refuse currently dotting the affected areas being covered by the affected service providers.
The sole administrator expressed regret that these unwelcome actions of non-performing service providers amount to sabotage, threatening that non-performing service providers who fail to adhere to the final warning would have their contracts terminated.
Obuah also warned all service providers doing business with the agency to be alive to their responsibilities, adding that any service provider who fails to keep their operational zone clean at all times would also have their contracts terminated.
Niger Delta
Delta Begins Rehabilitation Of Asaba -Onitsha Expressway
The Delta State Government has commenced intervention work on the failed portions of the Asaba-Onitsha end of the Benin-Onitsha Expressway, The Tide’s source reports.
The state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye and his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who inspected the project on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work.
Mr Tarek Maroun, the site contractor, Levant Construction Limited said that they began work on the 1.5 kilometer portion on Sept. 11 and hoped to complete it in one month, depending on the level of rainfall.
Aguoye said that a similar intervention was also going on at the failed portion at Ubulu-Okiti Junction on the expressway, measuring 300 meters.
He said: “Here at the Asaba bridge head, we are doing 150 meters (1.5km), the scope of work here involves the excavation of materials and filling with sharp sand.
The source reports that the deplorable state of the road posed serious nightmare to road users.
The development had forced transport fares up to as much as N1,000 between Asaba and Onitsha, especially during critical hours of the day.
The commissioners’ team also inspected the ongoing intervention at Okuovu on the Benin-Sapele-Warri federal highway.
The Site Engineer of Obakpor J.U Construction, Mr Justin Nwoko described the work as tedious but promised that it would be delivered in record time.
“This work will be handled professionally and delivered on time. We have been here for one week now, the terrain is marshy and because of the downpour it is giving us some challenge.
“However, we appeal to the people to bear with us. The job could have been done by the federal government but the Delta government is intervening to make it easier for road users,’’ Obakpor said.
The commissioner for works also appealed to motorists, who ply the route, to be patient with the contractor.
Niger Delta
VC Backs Buhari’s Anti-Corruption War …Vows To Rid Varsity Of Graft
The Vice Chancellor VC of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu has stated his administration’s commitment and support for President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption war.
Akpagu said this during a one- day workshop with the theme:
“Eliminating Corrupt Practices and Enforcing Ethics and Integrity” organised by the institution’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ATU) held in the main auditorium of the university Senate Chambers.
Declaring the workshop open, the Vice Chancellor, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Lucy Udida said the theme was very apt and timely, adding that corruption is counterproductive and capable of destroying the university system, hence the need for collaborative efforts to eliminate the menace.
He said his administration would not rest on its oars but will ensure that corrupt practices are eliminated from the institution, which he said, would help in the achievement of set goals and objectives.
The immediate past Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Ekpo Nta, in his paper presentation titled “Instituting and Endorsing Viable Structures for Ethics and Integrity to thrive in the University System”, stated that institutional integrity cannot be achieved without personal integrity.
According to him, when an organisation or country is lacking ethical values integrity, individuals in such organisations may be seen to be corrupt; adding that unethical behaviour cannot thrive where there is a clearly defined code of conduct.
While stating that individual unethical behaviour is the reason for establishing ACTU and Servicom, he mentioned ways to fix ethical deficits to include reviewing UNICAL codes of conduct and ethics while infusing relevant provisions of the ICPC Act and encouraging departments to review same.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Our Road Safety Operations, Not Punitive – FRSC Official
Assistant Route Commander, Esuku Ikpi of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cross River State Command, yesterday declared that the activities of the agency were not punitive but correctional.
Ikpi made the statement in an interview with The Tide’s source Calabar.
He said the essence of the operations of FRSC was for the general well-being of Nigerians and not essentially to raise revenue or scare road users.
He said defaulters who were arrested were fined because if people were allowed to do what they liked, there would be total anarchy on the roads.
”We are on the roads to enlighten people but we are also aware that public enlightenment without enforcement will amount to entertainment and our officers are not entertainers, so we appeal to motorists to do the right thing.
”There are three factors involved in traffic crashes, the human factor, the environmental factor and the mechanical factor.
”So, drivers should ensure that their vehicles are in order, obey traffic regulations and drive within the stipulated speed limits of any roads.
”Drivers must ensure that they desist from unsafe attitudes such as the use of phones while driving, alcohol and drugs intake and should always wear their seat belts because road crashes are preventable if drivers adhere to safety rules,” he said.
Ikpi, who is also a public enlightenment officer for the command added that soon the corps would launch its “ember” months safe driving campaign where officers would be mobilised to work round the clock to effectively patrol the roads during the “ember” months.
”During the “ember” months, we would work for 24 hours.
”Apart from the patrol teams that close by 6p.m., we would have a standby rescue team that would work round the clock due to the impatience associated with the period.
