Sports
Rivers Muaythai Body To Hold Referee Course
In a bid to have seasoned and qualified muaythai referees at all levels of the sport, the Rivers State Muaythai Association has concluded plans to hold a referee course in the state.
The head coach of the state muaythai association, Princewill O. Gaius, made this known yesterday during an interview with Tide sports at the karate dojo of the Alfred Diette Spiff sports complex, Port Harcourt.
According to him, the course would be organised by the State’s muaythai association and has been approved by the president, Muaythai Federation, Engineer Paul Eguonu.
“The course will be organised by l and my team here in Port Harcourt, as it would be sponsored by the state,” Princewill Gaius said.
Coach Gaius said that the main aim of the course was to get referees ready ahead of time, saying that when the sport (muaythai) is finally approved by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, as scoring sport, there would be qualified referees on ground to officiate at all levels of the sport.
“We are preparing ahead of time to ensure that there are seasoned referees on ground for the official and technical needs of the sport when it is eventually approved.” Gaius said.
He said that the 36 states
across the federation were invited
to take part in the course, saying that it was open for all muaythai instructors , coaches and practitioners across the country.
He explained that the state wanted to form a referee council during the course which was scheduled to hold November, this year, saying that when this was done, the sport would grow at the state, national and international levels.
Coach Gaius said that the Council would be run by the National Muaythai Coordinator, Martins Gabriel, as chief referee of the council.
He further urged all muaythai instructors, coaches and practitioners to keep praying and never lose hope, saying that the sport would be approved as scoring sport eventually.
“They should remain focused and never relent in their efforts, l believe that the sport would be approved and to participate in the 2020 edition of the National Sports Festival, (NSF) expected to hold in Edo state.
Sports
Nigeria Now 34th Position In FIFA Ranking
Nigeria has dropped by one spot in the FIFA ranking for September, placing 34th on the ranking table.
In the ranking table on the world football governing body’s website yesterday, Nigeria garnered 1, 482 points in the month under review as against 1,481 it had in August.
However, in spite of the drop by a spot, Nigeria still occupy the third position on the continent behind Senegal and Tunisia who have 1,546 and 1,493 respectively.
On the global scene, Belgium remain top of the FIFA World Ranking after an action-packed number of weeks in international football.
In the period under review, 78 friendlies, 74 continental qualifiers and 60 FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ qualifiers took place.
Although the teams in the top 10 remain unchanged, there has been some movements.
France (second, up 1) and Brazil (third, down 1) have traded places, while Spain (seventh, up 2) are the top 10’s biggest movers.
The Cayman Islands (193rd, up 11) and Grenada (160th, up 13) are the joint-biggest climbers by points, reaping the rewards after their successful showing in the CONCACAF Nations League.
Indeed, Grenada’s 13-place surge means that they are September’s highest climber by ranks.
Other notable upwardly-mobile nations include Jamaica (47th, up 5), who have broken into the top 50.
Others are the Republic of Ireland (28th, up 4), Russia (42nd, up 4), Guatemala (133rd, up 11), Suriname (142nd, up 9), Montserrat (187th, up 9) and Djibouti (186th, up 9).
Djibouti recently overcame Eswatini (150th, down 11) over two legs to advance to the second round of Africa’s World Cup qualifying for just the second time.
Meanwhile, Kosovo (119th, up 1) have been rewarded for their impressive performances in UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying by reaching their best-ever position in the FIFA ranking.
The Cook Islands are not ranked in the latest standings due to not playing an international “A” match in the last four years.
After their next international “A” match, they will be included in the ranking table again with their points total from July 2019, plus/minus the points won or lost in the new match.
Sports
LSSC Salutes Sanwo-Olu, Lauds Athletes
The Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) is full of appreciation to the Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for the support towards the state’s participation at the just concluded 5th National Youth Games (NYG) held in Ilorin, Kwara State.
Team Lagos came second overall at the end of the tournament, which ended on Monday at the University of Ilorin with 72 med- als consisting of 22 gold, 36 silver and 14 bronze medals, while Delta State with 41 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals and Team Bayelsa with 17 gold, 6 silver and 22 bronze came second and third respectively.
Team Lagos was taking part for the second time in the history of the Games, which started since 2013.
Lagos was second in her first outing in 2018 and the state’s youthful and budding athletes ensured that they retained the position in their second outing in Ilorin.
Team Lagos was also adjudged as the Best Team in the March Past and was given an award of commendation in this year’s NYG.
Sports
Adekuoroye Wins Bronze Medal At World Wrestling Championships
Nigeria’s foremost female wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye, yesterday won a bronze medal at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan.
The 25-year-old defeated Anastasia Nichita of Moldova 10-0 in the women’s 57kg category to win the medal.
Adekuoroye had earlier beaten Sun Jong of North Korea 12-2 via technical superiority last Wednesday which helped her to gain a 2020 Tokyo Olympics slot.
The Tidesports source reports that Risako Kawai of Japan defeated Ningning Rong of China 9-6 to clinch the gold medal in the category.
