 Rivers Muaythai Body To Hold Referee Course

In a bid to have seasoned and qualified muaythai referees at all levels of the sport, the Rivers State Muaythai Association has concluded plans to hold a referee course in the state.

The head coach of the state muaythai association, Princewill O. Gaius, made this known yesterday during an interview with Tide sports at the karate dojo of the Alfred Diette Spiff sports complex, Port Harcourt.

According to him, the course would be organised by the State’s muaythai association and has been approved by the president, Muaythai Federation, Engineer Paul Eguonu.

“The course will be organised by l and my team here in Port Harcourt, as it would be sponsored by the state,” Princewill Gaius said.

Coach Gaius said that the main aim of the course was to get referees ready ahead of time, saying that when the sport (muaythai) is finally approved by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, as scoring sport, there would be qualified referees on ground to officiate at all levels of the sport.

“We are preparing ahead of time to ensure that there are seasoned referees on ground for the official and technical needs of the sport when it is eventually approved.” Gaius said.

He said that the 36 states

across the federation were invited

to take part in the course, saying that it was open for all muaythai instructors , coaches and practitioners across the country.

He explained that the state wanted to form a referee council during the course which was scheduled to hold November, this year, saying that when this was done, the sport would grow at the state, national and international levels.

Coach Gaius said that the Council would be run by the National Muaythai Coordinator, Martins Gabriel, as chief referee of the council.

He further urged all muaythai instructors, coaches and practitioners to keep praying and never lose hope, saying that the sport would be approved as scoring sport eventually.

“They should remain focused and never relent in their efforts, l believe that the sport would be approved and to participate in the 2020 edition of the National Sports Festival, (NSF) expected to hold in Edo state.