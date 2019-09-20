Niger Delta
PDP Makes Fresh Accusation Against Tribunal
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State last Wednesday accused the National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin City, the State capital, of frustrating its right of appeal in the judgement delivered in the petition filed by Hon Omosede Igbinedion against the election of Hon Dennis Idahosa.
Recall that in its judgment, the three-man panel had dismissed Omosede’s petition for lacking in merit.
The PDP lamented what it described as an unwarranted delay in the release of the Certified True Copy of the Enrolled Order of Judgement.
A statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare and made available to reporters in Benin City, the State capital on Wednesday, pointed out that the Omosede petition was the first the tribunal read and delivered its judgment on 10 days ago.
According to the statement, “It is a known fact that parties are allowed by law to go on the appeal within 21 days of judgment.
“But our right of appeal is being frustrated by the deliberate delay to avail us with copies of the judgment to enable us to file our appeal within time. We are informed that APC leaders have boasted that by the time we get certified copies of the judgment, our lawyers will not have time to file an appeal. They have admitted in certain quarters that they may lose at appeal even though they know that the tribunal tried in its 5-hour long judgment to justify its position.
“Edo PDP calls on the tribunal to immediately do the needful as it is common knowledge that copies of the judgment passed several days after the Omosede Igbinedion petition have been made available to the parties involved.
“The tribunal will be doing itself a great disservice if they allow APC to create the impression that in this particular case, they are taking instructions from outside “.”
But State Chairman of the Edo APC, Barr. Ansell Ojezua denied allegations of party leaders having fears of losing at the appeal.
Barr. Ojezua said the APC has more judgment to file an appeal against more than the PDP.
He urged the PDP to know where to direct their complaints to.
“When did the APC become a member of the judiciary? We are also affected by the delay.”
Niger Delta
Delta Begins Rehabilitation Of Asaba -Onitsha Expressway
The Delta State Government has commenced intervention work on the failed portions of the Asaba-Onitsha end of the Benin-Onitsha Expressway, The Tide’s source reports.
The state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye and his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who inspected the project on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work.
Mr Tarek Maroun, the site contractor, Levant Construction Limited said that they began work on the 1.5 kilometer portion on Sept. 11 and hoped to complete it in one month, depending on the level of rainfall.
Aguoye said that a similar intervention was also going on at the failed portion at Ubulu-Okiti Junction on the expressway, measuring 300 meters.
He said: “Here at the Asaba bridge head, we are doing 150 meters (1.5km), the scope of work here involves the excavation of materials and filling with sharp sand.
The source reports that the deplorable state of the road posed serious nightmare to road users.
The development had forced transport fares up to as much as N1,000 between Asaba and Onitsha, especially during critical hours of the day.
The commissioners’ team also inspected the ongoing intervention at Okuovu on the Benin-Sapele-Warri federal highway.
The Site Engineer of Obakpor J.U Construction, Mr Justin Nwoko described the work as tedious but promised that it would be delivered in record time.
“This work will be handled professionally and delivered on time. We have been here for one week now, the terrain is marshy and because of the downpour it is giving us some challenge.
“However, we appeal to the people to bear with us. The job could have been done by the federal government but the Delta government is intervening to make it easier for road users,’’ Obakpor said.
The commissioner for works also appealed to motorists, who ply the route, to be patient with the contractor.
Niger Delta
VC Backs Buhari’s Anti-Corruption War …Vows To Rid Varsity Of Graft
The Vice Chancellor VC of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu has stated his administration’s commitment and support for President Muhammadu Buhari anti-corruption war.
Akpagu said this during a one- day workshop with the theme:
“Eliminating Corrupt Practices and Enforcing Ethics and Integrity” organised by the institution’s Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ATU) held in the main auditorium of the university Senate Chambers.
Declaring the workshop open, the Vice Chancellor, represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Lucy Udida said the theme was very apt and timely, adding that corruption is counterproductive and capable of destroying the university system, hence the need for collaborative efforts to eliminate the menace.
He said his administration would not rest on its oars but will ensure that corrupt practices are eliminated from the institution, which he said, would help in the achievement of set goals and objectives.
The immediate past Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Mr. Ekpo Nta, in his paper presentation titled “Instituting and Endorsing Viable Structures for Ethics and Integrity to thrive in the University System”, stated that institutional integrity cannot be achieved without personal integrity.
According to him, when an organisation or country is lacking ethical values integrity, individuals in such organisations may be seen to be corrupt; adding that unethical behaviour cannot thrive where there is a clearly defined code of conduct.
While stating that individual unethical behaviour is the reason for establishing ACTU and Servicom, he mentioned ways to fix ethical deficits to include reviewing UNICAL codes of conduct and ethics while infusing relevant provisions of the ICPC Act and encouraging departments to review same.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Our Road Safety Operations, Not Punitive – FRSC Official
Assistant Route Commander, Esuku Ikpi of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cross River State Command, yesterday declared that the activities of the agency were not punitive but correctional.
Ikpi made the statement in an interview with The Tide’s source Calabar.
He said the essence of the operations of FRSC was for the general well-being of Nigerians and not essentially to raise revenue or scare road users.
He said defaulters who were arrested were fined because if people were allowed to do what they liked, there would be total anarchy on the roads.
”We are on the roads to enlighten people but we are also aware that public enlightenment without enforcement will amount to entertainment and our officers are not entertainers, so we appeal to motorists to do the right thing.
”There are three factors involved in traffic crashes, the human factor, the environmental factor and the mechanical factor.
”So, drivers should ensure that their vehicles are in order, obey traffic regulations and drive within the stipulated speed limits of any roads.
”Drivers must ensure that they desist from unsafe attitudes such as the use of phones while driving, alcohol and drugs intake and should always wear their seat belts because road crashes are preventable if drivers adhere to safety rules,” he said.
Ikpi, who is also a public enlightenment officer for the command added that soon the corps would launch its “ember” months safe driving campaign where officers would be mobilised to work round the clock to effectively patrol the roads during the “ember” months.
”During the “ember” months, we would work for 24 hours.
”Apart from the patrol teams that close by 6p.m., we would have a standby rescue team that would work round the clock due to the impatience associated with the period.
