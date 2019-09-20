Female Circumcision: RVHA Proposes Three Years Jail Term

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has said that the frequency with which Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike churns out quality projects justifies his world acclaimed name, ‘Mr Project’.

Commissioning the Rumuwoji International Market built by the Wike administration in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, as part of activities marking the first 100 days of his second term in office, Fayemi commended Wike for his outstanding performance.

The Ekiti State governor said: “We are proud of Governor Wike. We are proud of the work he is doing in Rivers State. He is going to continue to commission projects till 27th September. That is almost 10 days from now.

“Even if it is one project per day, it will be almost 10 days. Now I understand why they refer to him as ‘Mr. Project'”, he added.

Fayemi said that governance was about improving the living standard of the people, noting that Wike has worked hard for Rivers people.

He said: “The promise that the governor made is what he is fulfilling today. That is what government is all about. Government is about affecting the lives of our people.

“Governance is about improving the quality and condition of our society. Governance is about ensuring that we fulfill promises that we make to the people”.

He said though he is not in the same political party with Wike, his duty as chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum is to support, protect and defend all governors irrespective of their party affiliations.

In his address, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike described his Ekiti State counterpart and NGF Chairman, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, as a highly focused leader who does not discriminate against members of the opposition party, but sees them as partners in progress.

Wike said Fayemi was given the honour of commissioning the market in recognition of his rare qualities as a leader who does not discriminate based on political party affiliation.

The Rivers State governor recalled how Fayemi’s intervention helped douse the tension that was brewing over the issue of mosque demolition in the state earlier in the month.?

Wike said that he pledged to rebuild the market, and that the commissioning of the Rumuwoji Market was a fulfillment of that promise.

“I made a promise to construct this market. We started this market from the foundation to its completion.

“When we make promises to the people, we are bound to fulfill the promises. Hold us accountable to our promises, because there is no need for excuses. We made a promise and we have fulfilled that promise”, he noted.

He explained that the Rivers State Government has finished paying for the project.

Wike established a management committee for the market, directing the committee to ensure that the market serves the people.

He announced that he would give allocation to Rumuwoji community, Rumuwoji women while other people would get their shops through open balloting.

“I will give Rumuwoji women shop allocations in this market. I advise that they should not sell their shops because we will release funds for the Rumuwoji women to ply their trade”, he said.

The governor stated that he would build a market for the Nkpolu community as a means of improving the economy of the area.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr Joseph Amiofori said that the market has two banking halls, clinic, police post, fire station, fire hydrants, pumping station and fire alert system.

Amiofori said that the market has 421 lock-up shops, 34 open stalls and 441 concrete tables.

Also speaking, Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Hon Victor Ihunwo commended the Rivers State governor for delivering a market of international standard to the people of the city.

The Chairman of the Rumuwoji Market Association, Eze Nyeche thanked the Rivers State governor for keeping his promise to the traders.

Meanwhile, residents of Port Harcourt City have applauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the successful completion of the Rumuwoji ultramodern market in Port Harcourt.

Some of the residents, who spoke to our correspondent during the commissioning of the market, last Wednesday, said the feat would end the hardship being faced by traders since the unfortunate fire that gutted the former market.

One of the residents, Chief Wilford Egbule said, “I am happy to be alive to witness the commissioning of the new Rumuwoji market today.

“I thank the Rivers State governor for this feat. It touches the life of our people directly”.

Also commending the governor, another resident, Madam Cecelia Nwafor said, “I can still reflect back on that unforgettable day when traders cried and wept uncontrollably as fire burnt their goods.

“Comparing that heartbreaking day with the excitement of today, I must thank God for using Governor Wike to wipe out the horrible tears and replacing the tears with laughter.

“I must thank Governor Wike for keeping to his promise”.

Similarly, Ms Gloria Fineface, described the project as a historic one.

She said; “Honestly, I must tell you this is historic for those of us in this city when the former market was gutted by fire

“Yes, subsequent administrations in the state made one effort or the other, but I think this is the mother of them all.

“From make-shift arrangements for traders around Rumuwoji community hall, former Obi Wali Cultural Centre and others, the governor has finally provided a permanent market for us.

“I commend Governor Wike for this huge concern to the people especially the traders who were mostly affected”.

To Mr Jackson Bassey, it is not the new market Wike built that excites him most.

According to him, “I saw raw care and concern for the people when the governor said he was even going to build another market for those helpless street traders around.

“This goes to tell you that Wike, unlike most selfish political leaders we have in Nigeria, thinks of the common people.

“Let God bless Governor Wike for us and also turn the minds of self-centred politicians in the country to emulate Governor Wike”, he prayed.