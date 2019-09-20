Emulate OPM Example, Bishops Tell N’ Delta Clerics

Clerics in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria have been called upon to, as a matter of urgency, emulate the good works of the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chinyere Gift Chibuzor, to restore peace and sanity to the region.

A coalition of clerics under the aegis of ‘Niger Delta Bishops and Eminent Clerics’ made the call, last Wednesday, during the commissioning of OPM Free School facility at Agip by Ada-George Road in Port Harcourt.

The President of the coalition, Archbishop Julius Ediwer said that the Niger Delta needs more people like Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor to make the society a better place for all to live.

He commended the apostle for establishing such standard free schools in some states of the federation, adding that such educational facility where free meal, shoes, bags, uniforms and quality books, among others, were made available, was what has transformed many societies in Europe.

Also speaking, Bishop Innocent Chigozie stated that it takes only those who are truly called by God to do all the works that the OPM G.O. was doing, adding that the good works he was doing serve as a clarion call for other clergymen in the society to do more.

Chigozie thanked Chinyere for his kind gestures towards empowering and giving positive direction to the less-privileged in the society, noting that no one would pass through the OPM Free School and would want to be engaged in any criminal activity.

He also emphasised the need for other clergymen in the society to replicate the good examples set by Chinyere so as to reduce crime rate in the society.

In her reaction, the Welfare Director, Maureen Chukwu explained some of the processes of selecting the 200 pupils admitted into the new OPM Free School, noting that care was taken to ensure that only indigent pupils benefited from the initiative.

Chukwu said standards of the OPM schools were the same all over, while listing some of the special units to include computer unit, in-built classrooms attached to each class from nursery 1 to primary five and a sick bay with doctors and nurses in case any pupil falls ill while in school.

The commissioning of the OPM Free School at Agip, by Ada-George Road brings the total number of OPM free schools to 13, all populated with best graduate teachers placed on good salaries.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana