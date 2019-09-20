Ekpeye Proclaims New Yam Festival

All is now set for the Ekpeye New Yam Festival (Ogwu Ekpeye) as the Scepter Holders who, converged at Odiereke Ubie town in Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State, have announced the date for the festival.

After series of traditional rites and communications with the gods, the Scepter Holders announced Saturday, September 28 as the date for the festival.

Prior to the date, the forklore night is expected to hold on Monday, September 23 while the wee hours of September 24 is slated for spiritual cleansing across all communities.

While confirming the date with newsmen, the Ekpeye Regent who also serves as the Eze Upata Kingdom III, HRM Eze Felix Enene Otuwarikpo, Ph.d called on Ekpeye people to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the festival to ensure continous peace in the land.

He said the festival is a further proof of the rich culture of the people, assuring however that this year’s celebration comes amidst the joy that Ekpeye now has four first class traditional stools.

Shortly after the proclamation of the festival date, the Head of the Scepter Holders, Chief Priest Andy Chikobi thanked the gods for protecting the people inspite of the many challenges and prayed for the success of all sons and daughters of the land.

While he also prayed the gods to preserve the Regent and the land, Chikobi noted that “Ogwu Ekpeye is a period for merriment and so, people should go about it peacefully.”

He advised the traditional rulers to close ranks for the overall interest of the Ekpeye people, thanked Eze Otuwarikpo for his efforts at curbing cult related killings and other crimes in Ekpeyeland.

The Ogwu Ekpeye otherwise known as Ogwu Adaunwo is a cultural festival in the calendar of the Ekpeye Ethnic Nation, Rivers State which is located in the South South part of Nigeria.

It is an age long festival that is annually celebrated before new yams are eating and is done in honour of Ekpeye first daughters. The festival is held in high esteem and is celebrated with funfair amidst cultural displays, folklore, visitations among other traditional rites.