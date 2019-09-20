Delta Begins Rehabilitation Of Asaba -Onitsha Expressway

The Delta State Government has commenced intervention work on the failed portions of the Asaba-Onitsha end of the Benin-Onitsha Expressway, The Tide’s source reports.

The state Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye and his Information counterpart, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who inspected the project on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work.

Mr Tarek Maroun, the site contractor, Levant Construction Limited said that they began work on the 1.5 kilometer portion on Sept. 11 and hoped to complete it in one month, depending on the level of rainfall.

Aguoye said that a similar intervention was also going on at the failed portion at Ubulu-Okiti Junction on the expressway, measuring 300 meters.

He said: “Here at the Asaba bridge head, we are doing 150 meters (1.5km), the scope of work here involves the excavation of materials and filling with sharp sand.

The source reports that the deplorable state of the road posed serious nightmare to road users.

The development had forced transport fares up to as much as N1,000 between Asaba and Onitsha, especially during critical hours of the day.

The commissioners’ team also inspected the ongoing intervention at Okuovu on the Benin-Sapele-Warri federal highway.

The Site Engineer of Obakpor J.U Construction, Mr Justin Nwoko described the work as tedious but promised that it would be delivered in record time.

“This work will be handled professionally and delivered on time. We have been here for one week now, the terrain is marshy and because of the downpour it is giving us some challenge.

“However, we appeal to the people to bear with us. The job could have been done by the federal government but the Delta government is intervening to make it easier for road users,’’ Obakpor said.

The commissioner for works also appealed to motorists, who ply the route, to be patient with the contractor.