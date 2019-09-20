Benin Airport Prepares To Accommodate More Aircraft

Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN), has called on the Federal Government to review the country’s aviation laws to improve the industry.

ATSSSAN’s Chairman, Abuja Chapter of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mr Samuel Wuyep made the call in an interview with newsmen.

According to him, many of the laws operated within the aviation industry are obsolete and need to be repealed.

“Most of the laws we operate within the aviation industry particularly when it comes to enforcement are obsolete. We need these laws to be repealed.

“We want the government to enact the enabling laws, to repeal the existing laws so that we will have enough reasons, if not for prosecution, to deter someone from committing wrong doings.

“We are looking for the enabling law that will make, particularly the aviation security to be stronger so that they can enforce these law judiciously to the end.

“Penalties for wrong doing should be stiffer so that people will know that we are serious,” he said.

According to him, aviation is elitist and its standard is universal.

On airport maintenance, Wuyep said that the management of airports maintained the airport with the assistance of government, sometimes.

The chairman decried the call for concessioning of airports, adding that “there is no need for third party”.

Wuyep commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring continuity in the aviation sector by reappointing Hadi Sirika and restoring full-fledged status of the ministry.

According to him, the move is a right step as governance itself is continuous.

“The minister is proactive and is working very hard to ensure airport facilities are maintained.

“It is a thing of joy that such person is with us. We pray that the minister will focus on innovations and innovative ideas that will uplift the standard of airports.

“He has gone far on issues about safety and security before he left (his first tenure ended).

“I want to believe he is going to work on such things to advance our airports to be among the best in the world,” Wuyep said.