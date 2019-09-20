Aviation
Association Seeks Review Of Aviation Laws
Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association (ATSSSAN), has called on the Federal Government to review the country’s aviation laws to improve the industry.
ATSSSAN’s Chairman, Abuja Chapter of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Mr Samuel Wuyep made the call in an interview with newsmen.
According to him, many of the laws operated within the aviation industry are obsolete and need to be repealed.
“Most of the laws we operate within the aviation industry particularly when it comes to enforcement are obsolete. We need these laws to be repealed.
“We want the government to enact the enabling laws, to repeal the existing laws so that we will have enough reasons, if not for prosecution, to deter someone from committing wrong doings.
“We are looking for the enabling law that will make, particularly the aviation security to be stronger so that they can enforce these law judiciously to the end.
“Penalties for wrong doing should be stiffer so that people will know that we are serious,” he said.
According to him, aviation is elitist and its standard is universal.
On airport maintenance, Wuyep said that the management of airports maintained the airport with the assistance of government, sometimes.
The chairman decried the call for concessioning of airports, adding that “there is no need for third party”.
Wuyep commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring continuity in the aviation sector by reappointing Hadi Sirika and restoring full-fledged status of the ministry.
According to him, the move is a right step as governance itself is continuous.
“The minister is proactive and is working very hard to ensure airport facilities are maintained.
“It is a thing of joy that such person is with us. We pray that the minister will focus on innovations and innovative ideas that will uplift the standard of airports.
“He has gone far on issues about safety and security before he left (his first tenure ended).
“I want to believe he is going to work on such things to advance our airports to be among the best in the world,” Wuyep said.
Aviation
Stakeholders Want NCAA, AIB To Partner On Aviation Safety
Aviation stakeholders have urged the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) to work together toward improving safety in the sector.
The stakeholders spoke in Lagos, yesterday at the Quarterly Breakfast Meeting of the Aviation Round Table (ART) which had the topic: “Advantages of Implementing AIB Recommendations”.
A former Director-General of NCAA, Dr Harold Demuren said both the NCAA and the AIB exist for the common goal of promoting aviation safety and preventing accidents.
He said Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) empowers the AIB to investigate accidents and to make safety recommendations aimed at preventing its recurrence.
“AIB do not have the authority to enforce or implement these safety recommendations. They have to pass it to the NCAA which is the regulator of the industry, so that is why they must continue to work together.
“The NCAA, thereafter, will evaluate the recommendations using a risk-based approach and might decide to implement them partially or decline to do so, ‘’ Demuren said.
Also, , the NCAA Director-General, Capt. Muhtar Usman said that committees were set up by the federal government in 2014 and 2017 to look into the safety recommendations on accidents made by the AIB to the agency.
Usman, represented byNational Coordinator, State Safety Programme, NCAA, Mr Ifeanyi Okike said it was discovered that out of the 37 recommendations issued, 29 had been fully implemented.
According to him, two were partially recommended, while the NCAA declined to implement the remaining six because of the risks associated with their recommendations.
He noted that the leadership of both agencies would continue to collaborate to ensure the safety of the Nigerian airspace.
On his part, , former Commissioner, AIB, Mr Sam Oduselu said the bureau had improved the welfare of its investigators to ensure that they are not compromised in the course of performing their duties. Oduselu explained that the timely implementation of safety recommendations was very crucial, stressing that the NCAA should ensure that the recommendations are injected into the industry to enhance safety.
Earlier in his welcome address, Dr Gbenga Olowo, President, ART said implementation of the safety recommendations was crucial to the industry.
Aviation
Benin Airport Prepares To Accommodate More Aircraft
The Manager of Benin Airport, Mr Olatokunbo Arewa says plans are on to expand the apron of the airport as more airlines commence operations in the state.
Arewa told the newsmen in Benin, yesterday that the airport management was making room for more airlines to commence operations in Benin, just as Aero Contractors commenced its activities in Benin Airport on September 16.
“We are expecting two or three more airlines to commence activities at the Benin Airport before the end of the year.
“So, we are making plans to expand our apron so we can accommodate two or three planes at the same time”, he said.
According to him, the airport has the necessary facilities for aircraft to land at any time of the day and the facilities are working well.
“We have the instrument landing system, distance measuring equipment, edge light, approach light and they are working perfectly”, he stated.
Arewa said three airlines were currently operating from the Benin Airport with each making two operations daily.
He said that one of the airlines had started lifting passengers from Benin to Dubai, adding that passengers going to Dubai from Benin do not need to travel to Lagos or Abuja.
Aviation
Aviation Fuel Price Skyrockets To N300 Per Litre
The price of Jet A1, otherwise known as aviation fuel in the local parlance, jumped to over N300 per litre in Nigeria, especially in the Northern part of the country.
The product however still sells at N240 and N250 per litre in Lagos, depending on the independent marketer an airline is purchasing from.
The skyrocketing price of the product has led to some of the airlines especially the foreign ones purchasing Jet A1 outside the country, most especially in neighbouring Ghana where the product is cheaper and more available.
Despite the high price of Jet A1, the product is still scarce in the local market, a situation, which had compelled the indigenous airlines to increase their airfares by about 30 per cent increase in recent times.
A source close to one of the airlines, confided in INDEPENDENT that the product is sold at N300 and N320 per litre in Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Yola, Ilorin, Minna and a few states in the North, while the product goes for N240 and N250 in Lagos.
Aviation fuel like diesel and kerosene has been deregulated by the Federal Government about 10 years ago, which enable marketers to set their prices for the product.
Just a few months ago, a litre of the product went for about N250 in the north, while it sold for N220 and N230 in Lagos.
About three years ago, a litre of Jet A1 went for N120 in the local market, implying that the cost has risen by over 100 per cent in Lagos since 2016.
In oil-rich Saudi Arabia, for instance, local carriers still pay 20 cents per litre, while foreign airlines pay 41 cents in the past five years.
Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Dana Air in an interview with our correspondent, confirmed the high price of the product in the local market.
