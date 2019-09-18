Niger Delta
Yorubas Assure S’South, S’East Of Govt’s Support
Yoruba community in the South-South and South-East have pledged to support governments of the two regions in the country.
The Chairman of the Community Chief Bright Adekule Alabi said this during a courtesy call on the newly posted controller of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Rivers State, Segun Adegoke in his office in Port Harcourt.
Alabi said as law abiding people, the Yorubas of the two regions will work with respective state governments in the two regions to ensure development.
He also called on the new Controller General of Nigerian Immigration Service to be Professional in the discharge of his duties, adding that the Yorubas in Rivers State will give him the desired supports.
According to him, the Yorubas all over the world locate and identify with her own people wherever they find themselves within and outside Nigeria due to their unique cultural background, noting that the job of the comptroller is a call to public service.
Adejoke expressed gratitude to Chief Alabi for leading a delegation of Yoruba leaders in the South- South and South-East to visit in him in his office.
He noted that Yorubas are known for their simplicity and unique cultural heritage any where they find themselves all over the world.
Adegoke therefore used the opportunity to advise them to always be law abiding and act within the ambit of the law while also showcasing and projecting the good culture of the Yorubas as an organised entity in Nigeria.
Niger Delta
BSN Begins Process Of Translating Bible Into Eleme Language
The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) says it has begun the process of translating the Bible into the Eleme language.
Chairman of the Rivers/Bayelsa Area of the society, Mr Omoni Ayo-Tamuno, who disclosed this at the 2019 life member’s Conference/Fundraising of the society in Port Harcourt, also said the society has completed the translation of the Bible into the Okrika and Kalabari, languages.
He said the completed Kalabari and Okrika languages Bible has brought completed translated languages to 26 in Nigeria, adding that by this singular text, the BSN has successfully preserved the Kalabari and Okrika languages in an organized permanent form.
Ayo-Tamuno also expressed the hope that the translation into the Ogbia and Epie languages in Bayelsa State will be completed soon.
Meanwhile, the society says it is sourcing for funds to build a Bible house in Port Harcourt. Ayo-Tamuno said the area presently sources for Bibles and other materials at the BSN office at Aba in Abia State.
“Also, we are housed in a mini one bed-room apartment at No 2, Abobiri Street, off Harbour Road, opposite the defunit government printing press”, he said.
The area Chairman said the society is also targeting to increase its yearly Bible distribution programme in the zone, while further sourcing for the sum of N300, 000 for the forthcoming National Board meeting of the society.
Also speaking on the theme: “The Lord is King, and He rules the nation” the Bishop, Methodist Church of Nigeria Diocese of D/Line, Port Harcourt, Rt Rev. Eltim U. Ekong, tasked the society to ensure that it works go far into the minds of the people especially the youths.
The Cleric also called on churches and corporate bodies to assist the BSN in the distribution of the Bibles.
Niger Delta
Monarch Lauds Wike For Sanitising Major Roads
A traditional ruler in Elele in Ikwere Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Okey Okah, the Eze Ali Omokprikwu has joined millions of Rivers people in commending Governor Nyesom Wike for his proactive ideas in setting up the Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks, targeted at sanitising major roads in the state.
Speaking in a telephone interview recently, Okah said having seen the gradual institution of sanity in virtually all the major roads in Port Harcourt, he has no doubt that the governor has initiated people-oriented projects.
For me, the governor is truly God-sent to salvage the state from the wrong doings of past administrators, given the high level of transformation of work he has succeeded in doing in the state since he assumed office as the chief executive of the state.
“Interestingly, Rivers State is beginning to regain its lost glory, not only in terms of cleanness, but also on free flow of traffic on our major roads, following the emergence of Rivers Task Force officials that had been deployed to various strategic points in the state to monitor all illegal business activities on the roads, he noted.
He, however, urge the state government not to relax on her good strides continuously keeping close tabs on the conduct of the recruited task force officials to ensure that they carry out their job according to the terms of reference given to them.
“On a serious note, let me also seize this opportunity to advise the officials of the Rivers Task Force to approach their job with utmost sincerity and not to betray the confidence reposed in them by the state government. Let them not extort money from the public, he said.
Okah used the opportunity to call on Rivers people to do well to embrace and support the good initiative of governor whose vision and steadfast commitment at all times, he said is to project Rivers State in good light before the outside world.
Governor Wike has not only written his name in gold with his laudable infrastructural development projects but has also set a high standard of good governance, which would be difficult to be equaled by his successors in the state.
Niger Delta
Edo Plans Foreign Exchange Programme For Technical Science Teachers
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki says his administration is in talks with foreign governments to organise exchange programmes for experts to train teachers on technical subjects.
The governor stated this after an inspection tour of the Government Science and Technical College (GSTC) formerly Benin Technical college in Benin last Monday.
“We need more teachers that can teach technical subjects and we need to train them.
“We are considering talking to foreign government, trying to get technical support and assistance, to see how to bring people who have done this before to accelerate the training for our teachers.”
He said his administration had made progress in the revamp of the GSTC with the completion of two new blocks with workshops that would accommodate 800 students.
The governor said his administration was also planning to create a commercial production hub in the school to create opportunities for students to do practicals.
“We are rebuilding the electrical, mechanical, carpentry workshops and we are also introducing plumbing and other trades.
“We now need to move in to the old blocks and begin to make them more modern.”
The Governor further explained that his administration was restructuring teacher training programme in the State.
“We are working with several bodies particularly EU counties as we need their support in projects of this nature to help us deal with human trafficking and reduce the traveling of our boys and girls.”
The lead consultant, Mr Giles Omezi, said that the 2019/2020 academic session for students of the school began on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
He said the National Board for Technical Education visited the school earlier in the day and the school management was happy with the projects on ground.
