Rivers Police Link Serial Killings To Cultism

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr Mustapha Dandaura, has said that the serial killing of young women in parts of the state in recent times is cult related.

Dandaura made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He explained that the victims were always rapped with white cloth material around the neck or waist region, which he said signified cult action.

The state Police boss, said that the suspects usually drug their victims before strangulating them to death.

According to him, with- out such action, it would be difficult to kill the victims as the act may attract attention of nearby people.

As a panacea, he said all hotel operators have been ordered to mount a Circuit Cable Television (CCTV) system in their premises.

He explained that the system would help in regulating activities within and around the hotel area.

Another solution, he provided, was compulsory training of all personnel and security staff of hotels which must be carried out by the Police.

Dandaura maintained that forthwith, all hotel customers would be profiled, with their valid identification cards placed at the reception unit.

“All hotel customers will be profiled. Those with swimming pools will also have expert divers in case of any emergency,” he said.

The Rivers State CP. pointed out that a task force comprising the Police, DSS and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture was also on ground to ensure that the recent serial killing of young women in hotels in the state was not repeated.

“We now have a task force, no more short-time service in hotels. Every customer must book full time,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said that one of the suspects the command arrested last Monday in Port Harcourt was helping the police with useful information about the activities of other suspects in the state.

The Tide learnt that some women groups in the state like the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and others have concluded plans to stage protest in the state today.