NDDC’s Debt Profile

The Tide was taken aback a few days ago by the vituperations of some Nigerians, particularly a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, directed at the person of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over alleged demolition of a mosque in Rivers State. Regrettably, both of them and other uninformed persons were largely reacting to fake news.

Penultimate week, news of the demolition of a mosque in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on the orders of the State Governor had made the round in the country and many mischief makers tried to cash in to try to vilify the state and its governor. That the governor explained that no mosque was demolished was conveniently ignored by those who were bent on using the unfortunate fabrication for selfish and sinister motives.

In fact, several individuals, journalists and groups who visited the site of the so-called demolition were unanimous on the verdict that no mosque was, in actual fact, demolished. A Northern group, the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYGs) only last week described the phantom mosque demolition as a falsehood orchestrated by politicians to fan the furnaces of ethnic, religious or regional division just for self-serving and fiendish gains. According to the national convener of the group, Mohammed Sanni, their investigations showed that the structure being labeled a mosque was a personal building of an individual who did not obtain necessary permits for his structure sited on a disputed land.

On Monday, Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, was in Port Harcourt to see things for himself and equally confirmed that there exists no sign of any building demolition on the disputed land in Rainbow Town.

We are, therefore, shocked that the mosque saga would generate such a furore and outpouring of misguided emotions by uninformed individuals and persons who deliberately chose to stand facts on their heads. Indeed, the piece of land in question has been a reason for dispute between the state government and the registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt, even during the days of Governor Wike’s immediate predecessor.

Moreso, there is an existing judgement by a court of competent jurisdiction on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, conferring ownership of the land on the state government. It is, therefore, worrisome that a group would be tempted to lay illegal claim where it ought not to, and equally bandy fake news in a politically and ethno-religiously unstable atmosphere that is currently the lot of the country.

We, therefore, think, that it is uncharitable for a group to lay claim to what is not theirs or even force themselves against the judgement of a court of law, while it is highly irresponsible for leaders, particularly political leaders, whose opinions could easily sway the gullible, to comment or dabble into sensitive issues without the right information.

It is obvious that Shekarau and Ganduje have ulterior motives, either against Governor Wike or Rivers State or both. That is why they chose to prey on the ethno-religious sensibilities of the people with their unguarded comments. We believe that there is no need for any individual or group to whip up religious sentiments as no community, state or country can afford the pang of religious crisis. It is, indeed, regrettable that critics of Governor Wike, for want of reasons to discredit him or pull him down, would choose to play politics with religion and misrepresent facts. Conflagration, when ignited, may not respect boundaries or limitations set by those who fanned its embers.

Rivers, a predominantly Christian state, has been living in peace and harmony with people of variant religious beliefs, particularly Moslems. Currently, the state harbours over 130 mosques and Moslems residing here practise and profess their faith without hindrance. In fact, a Muslim cleric in Port Harcourt, Ustaz Yahaya Imam Abdullahi, recently assured that Muslims were not under any form of attack in Rivers State. Even Mohammed Sanni of CNYGs has equally said, “The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a very good friend of the North and a brother to the Muslim community, therefore, it is mischievous for anybody to run to alter the narrative”.

Thus, we expect not only Muslims in Rivers State and beyond to reciprocate the cozy atmosphere engendered by the government in the state, but all residents and dwellers so that peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance would be sustained.

We do recognise the right of the Trustees of the Trans-Amadi Central Mosque to pursue what they believe is their right. But with the existing judgement of a Rivers State High Court and the Trustees’ reported move to the Appeal Court, it is expected that nobody should take the law into his own hands. The legal process must be allowed to run its full course.

Eminent Muslims and leaders such as Shekarau, Ganduje and, indeed, all well-meaning persons, rather than grandstanding, are expected to urge parties in the dispute to observe due process and obey the law.

The call by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, for an amicable resolution of the issue is key in moving forward. It is only imperative, therefore, that due process must be observed. In so far as the Rivers State Government has a court judgement in its favour until such verdict is vacated and a contrary judgement issued, the status quo remains.