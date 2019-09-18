Transport
Nasarawa Accident: Death Toll Rises To 18
The death toll from the accident that occurred on Akwanga-Nassarawa Eggon federal highway last Sunday has risen to 18, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has confirmed.
, Nasarawa state sector commander of the FRSC Mr Ismaila Kugu told newsmen in Lafia on Monday that the accident involved an articulated vehicle and a commuter bus belonging to Benue Links Transport Company.
Kugu said 13 persons had died on the spot while 11 others got injuries and were taken to hospitals in Nassarawa Eggon and Lafia.
“As at this evening (Monday) when we went for follow up, five of the 11 injured persons we took to the hospitals for treatment have died,” he said.
Kugu said the Corps Marshal, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, had ordered a full investigation into the accidents on the Akwanga – Nassarawa Eggon axis in view of the recent upsurge in cases resulting in fatalities.
He recalled that a similar accident had occurred in the same axis on September 9, resulting in the death of 11 persons.
“It is quite disheartening to lose 29 souls to road crashes on a particular route within one week,” Kugu added.
He urged commuters, especially commercial drivers, to exercise caution and patience while plying the route because of its narrow and rough nature.
Kugu also expressed the need for vehicle owners to give more attention to the maintenance of their vehicles, especially trucks, in order to avert some of the accidents. Meanwhile, some commuters have expressed worry over the increasing loss of lives due to crashes on the Lafia-Nasarawa Eggon-Akwanga road and called for urgent attention from relevant authorities.
Mr Friday Ozonue, a commercial bus driver, attributed the accidents to the narrow nature of the road and recklessness of truck drivers.
Another commercial driver, Malam Bala Adamu, blamed most of the carnage on speeding and dangerous overtaking.
Transport
Delta Begins Repair Of Federal Roads
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has said that the state government has commenced repairs of dilapidated Federal Government roads in the state.
Okowa disclosed this at a thanksgiving service for the state Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro at Christ Embassy, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, on Sunday.
The governor said that the state government got approval from the Federal Government last Thursday to intervene in the repairs of some of the dilapidated portions of some federal roads in the State.
According to him, contractors have been drafted to the roads to carry out rehabilitation adding that palliative work has started on the Benin-Sapele road portion.
He also said that repairs had started at the Asaba end from the River Niger side of the Bridge on the Asaba-Onitsha highway.
The governor assured that the Agbor- Abraka-Eku road, which was also in a deplorable state would be rehabilitated.
“I know that Deltans are unhappy with the deplorable state of federal roads across the state. We may not have the resources to do the roads but we can do palliative work on them.
“After applying for permission from the Federal Government to embark on the rehabilitation of these failed portions of the roads in the state, we got approval three days ago and we have deployed contractors to commence work on the very bad spots,” Okowa said.
The governor said that there were many reasons for his administration to be thankful to God, explaining that were not disappointed with the outcome of the last elections.
Earlier in his remark, Otuaro said that God gave them the victory following the overwhelming support from the people of the state.
He acknowledged the traditional rulers and the clergy and called for more prayers for the state government and the nation.
Otuaro reaffirmed the determination of the Okowa administration to bequeath a “stronger Delta” to the people.
The Pastor of the church, Eddy Owase, in his sermon, said thanksgiving would only be meaningful when the people established a good relationship with God.
In attendance were former governor of the state, James Ibori, Sen. James Manager and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Sheriff Oboreuwori, among others.
Transport
Transport Company Empowers 25 Drivers With Buses
A privately-owned transport company, ‘PlentyWaka’, has empowered 25 of its drivers with buses, saying it wants to change the face of commercial transportation in Lagos State with innovative technologically-driven bus transportation system.
The company’s Director, Mr Onyeka Akuma, made this known to newsmen in Lagos, yesterday.
Akuma explained that the ‘Plentywaka’ is a technology bus-driven system that connected the company’s drivers to their buses, while offering comfort, safety and convenience during their daily rides’’.
He said the company recently flagged off PlentyWaka pilot phase in Lagos State, plying Ajah to CMS to announce the transport business model.
Akuma noted that the system was unique in the sense that there was a policy in which the company signed a three-year contract.
He noted that the contract made it possible for about 25 of the company’s drivers to become owners of the buses they drive for the company.
According to Akuma, the drivers will be allowed to own the buses after three years, provided they keep the bus in top notch condition through regular maintenance.
“This transport model is different from other models because while other models are money-oriented alone, we are seeking to empower the drivers and create jobs to stem unemployment in our country.
“We are particular about the values we are creating to society as against making money alone. This makes us unique and different from other technologically-driven transport model.
“Our drivers will be happy that they have been given the opportunity to eventually own brand new vehicles in spite of being paid every month for the operation of the bus.
“This value addition for them is the exciting thing we are bringing on board,’’ he said.
Akuma, said that individuals could cash-in on the development by sponsoring some of the buses.
“With N60,000, you can be a part owner of a bus and get 22 per cent annually on Return on Investments. This is how we get investments for the buses,’’ he said.
Akuma said that the company would continue to connect with the communities where it operates with the planned installation of traffic lights and sign posts in designated areas to improve the transport systems within communities.
PlentyWaka’s Managing Director, Johnny Enagwolor, said the view initiative is the next step for the future of the transport system in Lagos.
“Having access to safe, convenient and accessible transportation options is crucial to reducing bad driving, crashes and possible eventualities.
“What we are trying to eradicate totally is the issue of stress associated with public transport generally”, he said.
Enagwolor said that the company had the support of the major stakeholders in the transport industry such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Transportation Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Police.
Transport
Ogun Lawmaker Decries Poor State Of Roads In Ipokia
A member of Ogun State House of Assembly, Mrs Sikiratu Ajibola, (APM – Ipokia), has called on the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun to rehabilitate all bad roads in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.
Ajibola made the call while speaking with newsmen.
She noted that the poor state of the roads in her constituency has a negative effect on the economic activities of the local government area.
Ajibola explained that economic activities were being scuttled as a result of the bad roads being used by commuters and motorists on daily basis, saying that the local government is closer to Benin Republic.
The lawmaker stated that it was high time the people’s agitation for good roads yielded positive result.
She noted that Iyana Ago-Ifereku road in Idiroko required immediate government‘s intervention because of the length of the road.
“I appeal to Governor Dapo Abiodun to fix roads in Ipokia Local Government; the local government has no good road, all our roads are so bad, we have been clamouring for this and we have been agitating for so long but no one is coming to our rescue.
“The governor should please do something as soon as possible on our roads. Some of these roads are lfonyintedo – Madigan road, Madoga -lmule road, Jolaco filling station – Mede – Owotedo – ldologun road in Ajegunle and Agosasa – Idoloisa road.
“Others are Ihunbo – Ori Eke – lgborodo road, Community Secondary school – Water corporation road, Tube – Agosasa road and ljofin to ldosa road, all in my local government, Ipokia, “she said.
Ajibola assured the people of his constituency that she would continue to be a good representative and ensure that what belongs to them is actually given to them.
Trending
-
Sports2 days ago
There’s No Political Will To Fix National Stadium -Dare
-
Politics2 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Poll: Alaibe Drags PDP To Court
-
Sports2 days ago
Team Rivers Wins Silver Medal In Shooting
-
Politics2 days ago
Minister, Deputy Speaker Storm Eleme, Decry Infrastructure Decay
-
Sports2 days ago
KFC: Coach Expresses Optimism To Finish Tops
-
Politics2 days ago
‘Wike’s 100 Days’ Projects, Amazing’
-
Politics2 days ago
Tribunal Sacks Abia Lawmaker, Orders Rerun Election
-
Sports2 days ago
Super Falcons Open Camp For Cote d’Ivoire