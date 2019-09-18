Nasarawa Accident: Death Toll Rises To 18

A privately-owned transport company, ‘PlentyWaka’, has empowered 25 of its drivers with buses, saying it wants to change the face of commercial transportation in Lagos State with innovative technologically-driven bus transportation system.

The company’s Director, Mr Onyeka Akuma, made this known to newsmen in Lagos, yesterday.

Akuma explained that the ‘Plentywaka’ is a technology bus-driven system that connected the company’s drivers to their buses, while offering comfort, safety and convenience during their daily rides’’.

He said the company recently flagged off PlentyWaka pilot phase in Lagos State, plying Ajah to CMS to announce the transport business model.

Akuma noted that the system was unique in the sense that there was a policy in which the company signed a three-year contract.

He noted that the contract made it possible for about 25 of the company’s drivers to become owners of the buses they drive for the company.

According to Akuma, the drivers will be allowed to own the buses after three years, provided they keep the bus in top notch condition through regular maintenance.

“This transport model is different from other models because while other models are money-oriented alone, we are seeking to empower the drivers and create jobs to stem unemployment in our country.

“We are particular about the values we are creating to society as against making money alone. This makes us unique and different from other technologically-driven transport model.

“Our drivers will be happy that they have been given the opportunity to eventually own brand new vehicles in spite of being paid every month for the operation of the bus.

“This value addition for them is the exciting thing we are bringing on board,’’ he said.

Akuma, said that individuals could cash-in on the development by sponsoring some of the buses.

“With N60,000, you can be a part owner of a bus and get 22 per cent annually on Return on Investments. This is how we get investments for the buses,’’ he said.

Akuma said that the company would continue to connect with the communities where it operates with the planned installation of traffic lights and sign posts in designated areas to improve the transport systems within communities.

PlentyWaka’s Managing Director, Johnny Enagwolor, said the view initiative is the next step for the future of the transport system in Lagos.

“Having access to safe, convenient and accessible transportation options is crucial to reducing bad driving, crashes and possible eventualities.

“What we are trying to eradicate totally is the issue of stress associated with public transport generally”, he said.

Enagwolor said that the company had the support of the major stakeholders in the transport industry such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Transportation Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Police.