Business
NACCIMA Ex-DG Wants EAC To Tackle Revenue Leakages
An Economic expert, Dr John Isemede, has urged the new Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to urgently tackle leakages in the various sectors of the economy to increase the country’s revenue.
Isemede, ex-Director-General, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), gave the advice in an interview with The Tide source in Lagos yesterday.
He said that the country generated sufficient revenue to tackle its needs but most of the funds went into private pockets.
The former National Consultant on Organised Private Sector (OPS) matters to United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), also spoke on increment in Value Added Tax (VAT).
He said that increasing VAT from five per cent to 7.2 per cent would generate little to the economy if the leakages persisted.
According to him, how would one explain a situation in an agency of government where N20,000 is paid for services and N5,000 is receipted.
“What this means is that faceless Nigerians are enriching themselves to the detriment of the economy they are employed to salvage,” he said.
Reports say that on Monday, President Buhari constituted a new Economic Advisory Council to be headed by Prof. Doyin Salami.
Other members are Dr Mohammed Sagagi (Vice-Chairman); Prof Ode Ojowu; Dr Shehu Yahaya; Dr Iyabo Masha; Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Mr Bismark Rewane; and Dr Mohammed Adaya Salisu (Secretary).
The announcement, which was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the council would replace the current Economic Management Team and will be reporting directly to the President.
“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues, working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies,” Adesina said.
Isemede, a former United Bank for Africa Plc staff on International Trade, said that the government needed to look inward and check leakages in its agencies in order to generate sufficient revenue.
On foreign exchange restriction on 43 items by the CBN, the sales, export, agribusiness and marketing expert, said that the forex restriction on the items was in order.
He, however, said that the consequence of the ban had led to a shortfall in revenue from import duties, VAT and other levies to the government.
“The Ministry of Finance will find it difficult to draw up the national budget and finance it because another round of borrowing will lead to uncertainty in the economy”.
“The N30,000 new minimum wage to workers has to be fulfilled, hence the need by the government to shore up its revenue to meet the challenges.
“More revenue would come from the agric business, solid minerals, petroleum sector if the refineries work, paper mills, infrastructure like the national carriers, Ajaokuta steel complex, power, among others, are fixed and harnessed,” he said.
The former member, Nigeria’s Trade Policy Review Committee in 2011, advised all tiers of government to create jobs.
Isemede noted that a country with an estimated population of 200 million to foreign reserves of 43 billion dollars was not too good.
“We must close the gap between the Monetary (CBN) and the Fiscal side of the equation, because we cannot run a country where we can produce wheat and we are importing wheat with over N650 billion and rice with over N360 billion annually.
“The Ajaokuta Steel Complex; the refineries, paper mills, should be revived to generate additional revenues,” he said.
Isemede said that no government would sign all sorts of agreements, open its borders and encourage importation without a balance of trade with others.
Housing/Property
‘Why There Are Vacant Properties In Rivers’
A Port Harcourt based real estate expert, Mr Atabebhunu Peters, has listed a number of reasons why many building properties are vacant in Rivers State.
Peters, who spoke to The Tide in an interview, yesterday, in Port Harcourt, noted that top on the list was the poor management of the security challenges in the state.
He explained that the security challenges in the state has not been adequately addressed and this has caused a lot of individuals and corporate bodies to leave the state.
According to him, “security challenges in the state play a role. A lot of people have left this state, companies have also left, that’s why you see these vacant properties littering the state.”
He lamented that even embassies have left the state which he said, has brought inconveniences to those seeking visas to foreign countries.
Peters also observed that the economic situaton of the country has also contributed to the housing challenge in the state, noting that in cases where the fortunes of a family have dwindled, they would be more concerned about feeding and, “not buying of properties’’.
He explained that due to the economic crunch being experienced in the country, some employers have downsized, making the affected workers to either move to smaller apartments or relocate from Port Harcourt city into the rural areas.
He also noted that the mortgage system in the country was not favourable to real estate practitioners, pointing out that in other climes, properties were built by developers with mortgage funding while prospect buyers purchase and pay back within 20-30 years.
Meanwhile, the real estate expert also identified double taxation as a bane to the development of the real estate industry, saying “these costs would be built into the cost of the property and it makes the average worker not to be able to afford the property, they thereby stand vacant for months or years.”
He expressed unhappiness that in spite of government outlawing what is popularly known as “marching ground,” community members were still demanding it which he noted sometimes runs in to six figures.
He regretted that many youths in the state allowed themselves to be used to destroy the once peaceful disposition of the state and appealed to them to engage themselves with gainful ventures that would not only build the state’s economy but also give them financial freedom.
Tonye Nria-Dappa
Housing/Property
UN Moves To Provide Advanced Urbanisation In Africa …Says 90% Of Africans Live In Informal Housing
The United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) has urged concerted efforts to create advanced urbanisation as an estimated 90 per cent of Africa’s population live in informal housing.
Director of the Africa Centre for Statistics at the ECA, Oliver Chinganya, made the call during a two-day Global Forum on Human Settlements (GFHS 2019) in Addis Ababa, recently.
The theme of the forum is “Sustainable Development of Cities and Human Settlements in the Digital Era”.
Chinganya stressed that “human settlement must be thought of in terms of quality of life and levels of satisfaction of basic needs’’.
The director deplored the fact that an estimated 60 to 70 per cent of urban households live in slums and close to 90 per cent of the population in Africa live in informal housing.
“This is a large share of the population that live in overcrowded, unhealthy and risky environments,’’ the ECA official said.
Chinganya added that the informal housing across Africa “lack the basic services and social protections that many of us here take for granted, such as clean and safe water, a decent toilet, title deeds or rental agreements, among others’’.
Chinganya further said that all sorts of discussions on smart cities and the digital citizenry must be conducted with the understanding that only a third of Africans are on the internet.
“The digital infrastructures are far from the world’s best in terms of speed, volume, and reliability.’’
Over the past two days, close to 500 experts and policymakers, who are drawn from 52 countries worldwide, have been sharing innovative policies, strategies, technologies and examples on sustainable cities and human settlements towards the betterment of cities and the lives of urban dwellers.
The forum, among other things, explored how to harness huge opportunities arising from the digital revolution to upgrade the planning, construction and management of cities and human settlements, and make them greener, smarter and more sustainable.
Housing/Property
Architect Laments Activities Of Quacks In Building Industry
A design expert in the real estate sector of the economy, Mr Ebi Bozimo, has decried the activities of quacks in the building industry, describing it as a menace to the growth of the industry in the country.
Bozimo made this declaration in a chat with The Tide on Monday, in Port Harcourt.
Bozimo, who is the Vice Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Rivers Chapter, noted that the activities of quacks in the built environment was contributory to the incessant building collapse in the country and vowed that NIS would clamp down on them.
He said that architecture was pivotal to housing development and should not accommodate quacks to plague its growth.
Bozimo, who is also the Project Manager of Rainbow Town Limited in Port Harcourt, however, assured the commitment of architects towards improving the aesthetics of the state, while not compromising the structural integrity of buildings.
He explained: “the job of an architect is to design functional spaces that are aesthetically appealing both to the property owner and the environment from the start of the project to finish with durability of the building in mind’’.
He urged architects to constantly develop themselves in order to keep abreast with modern techniques and practices so as to give their clients value for their money.
Trending
-
Politics2 days ago
Bayelsa Guber Poll: Alaibe Drags PDP To Court
-
Sports2 days ago
There’s No Political Will To Fix National Stadium -Dare
-
Sports2 days ago
Team Rivers Wins Silver Medal In Shooting
-
Politics2 days ago
Minister, Deputy Speaker Storm Eleme, Decry Infrastructure Decay
-
Politics2 days ago
Tribunal Sacks Abia Lawmaker, Orders Rerun Election
-
Politics2 days ago
‘Wike’s 100 Days’ Projects, Amazing’
-
Sports2 days ago
Super Falcons Open Camp For Cote d’Ivoire
-
Sports2 days ago
KFC: Coach Expresses Optimism To Finish Tops