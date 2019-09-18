Law/Judiciary
Centre Wants Domestication Of VAPP Act In Rivers
A human rights organisation, Centre for Environment, Human Right and Development (CEHRD) has called for the domestication of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in Rivers State.
This was contained in a resolution at the end of a sensitisation programme organised by the centre with support from the Embassy of the Netherlands in Nigeria in Port Harcourt.
Gender officer of CEHRD, Marsha Nnunne said that the training was to draw attention of the relevant authorities in Rivers State on the need to domesticate the VAPP Act in Rivers State.
Nnunne, who co-facilitate the programme with Queen Agbu and David Varebe said the seminar was also to prepare the minds of law enforcement agencies on how to use the Act when domesticated in Rivers State to fight gender based violence in the society.
He noted that the level of gender based violence in the state such as rape, wife, female genital mutilation among others is alarming and required concerted efforts by security operatives to be combated, adding that the onus of protecting citizens from violence lies with the police.
In presentation, a human right lawyer, Barrister Koko noted that the act is holistic and all encompassing and clearly enumerates what constitutes violence against persons, as well as punishment facing defaulters.
“It seeks to protect people from all forms of violence against citizens. The act even criminalises forms of violence that are encouraged by culture and tradition such as harmful widowhood practices and female genital mutilation”, adding that it widens the scope of every form of offences against persons.
He said: “It prohibits all forms of violence, including physical, sexual, psychological, domestic and harmful traditional practices and discrimination against persons. It also provides maximum protection and effective remedy for victims and punishment of offenders”.
The police officers, who were drawn from different divisions in the state commended CEHRD and its partners for the training.
They agreed that there is need for reduction of violence in the state and that violence, including politically induced violence can be reduced if the authorities take the issue of enforcement of the law and prosecution of culprits serious.
They charged the public in general and victims of gender based violence and other crimes not to hesitate in reporting incidences of crimes to the authorities.
Kpobari Barizaa
Law/Judiciary
Buhari Meets PSC Members, Receives 2018 Annual Report …As Police Confirm Death Of ACP Zubairu
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with members of the Police Service Commission at the State House, Abuja.
The Tide reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and members of the commission included the presentation of the 2018 Annual Report of the police commission.
At the meeting, the president also waded into the reported misunderstanding between the Office of the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission over the recruitment of 10,000 personnel.
President Buhari had in 2016 approved the recruitment of 10,000 policemen as part of fresh measures to address the nation’s security challenges including banditry, kidnapping and the farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country.
Meanwhile, the Police Command in Sokoto State has confirmed the sudden death of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sulaiman Zubairu last Sunday.
The Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Muhammad Sadiq who confirmed the death to newsmen in Sokoto, Monday, said ACP Zabairu was in the state to supervise the screening of candidates for the on-going recruitment into Nigeria Police Force.
“He finished his assignment on Sunday and was planning to depart for Abuja on Monday,’’ he said.
He said the deceased would be buried on Tuesday in Sokoto and prayed that the soul rest in peace.
Law/Judiciary
Rivers Police Link Serial Killings To Cultism
The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mr Mustapha Dandaura, has said that the serial killing of young women in parts of the state in recent times is cult related.
Dandaura made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He explained that the victims were always rapped with white cloth material around the neck or waist region, which he said signified cult action.
The state Police boss, said that the suspects usually drug their victims before strangulating them to death.
According to him, with- out such action, it would be difficult to kill the victims as the act may attract attention of nearby people.
As a panacea, he said all hotel operators have been ordered to mount a Circuit Cable Television (CCTV) system in their premises.
He explained that the system would help in regulating activities within and around the hotel area.
Another solution, he provided, was compulsory training of all personnel and security staff of hotels which must be carried out by the Police.
Dandaura maintained that forthwith, all hotel customers would be profiled, with their valid identification cards placed at the reception unit.
“All hotel customers will be profiled. Those with swimming pools will also have expert divers in case of any emergency,” he said.
The Rivers State CP. pointed out that a task force comprising the Police, DSS and the Ministry of Tourism and Culture was also on ground to ensure that the recent serial killing of young women in hotels in the state was not repeated.
“We now have a task force, no more short-time service in hotels. Every customer must book full time,” he added.
Meanwhile, he said that one of the suspects the command arrested last Monday in Port Harcourt was helping the police with useful information about the activities of other suspects in the state.
The Tide learnt that some women groups in the state like the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and others have concluded plans to stage protest in the state today.
Law/Judiciary
Nigeria, UAE Move To Boost Security Agencies’ Capacity
Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to continue to work collaboratively to build the capacity of security agencies under Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior.
The ministry made this known in a statement by Director of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, Mr Mohammed Manga, on Monday.
According to the ministry, the collaboration is part of efforts to strengthen internal security in Nigeria.
Manga said that the two countries renewed the commitment last Monday in Abuja when the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Fahad Altaffag visited the Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola.
Speaking during the visit, Aregbesola noted that strengthening the relationship between the two countries which had existed for years, would further boost the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration at ensuring the security of lives and property of Nigerians.
“Collaboration on security between the Nigerian Ministry of Interior and the UAE Ministry of Interior will strengthen the government’s capacity to solve internal security challenges in Nigeria,” the minister said.
He assured that Nigeria would continue to collaborate with the UAE in the areas of capacity building, educational development, fire disaster management, intelligence gathering, and border security management.
He observed that the security system of the UAE was never in doubt and as such, Nigeria could learn a lot from the country.
“When we have intellectual and physical capacities, we will not only overcome security challenges, but also neutralise them,” he reiterated.
Earlier, Altaffag said his country had in the past held discussions with Nigeria on ways to work together to solve internal security issues in Nigeria.
He said that his visit was to concretise the existing cooperation between the two countries on security matters with a view to providing the necessary support needed by the Buhari administration to create the environment conducive for foreign investment inflow to revitalise the economy.
The ambassador pledged his country’s support for the Nigerian government in its resolve to ensure the security of lives and property of Nigerinas toward moving the country to the next level of socio-economic development.
