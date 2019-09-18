Bori Residents Decry Increasing Cult Killings

Residents of Bori, the traditional headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, have raised alarm over the increasing cult-related killings and its activities, saying that if urgent steps are not taken by security operatives to curb the situation, it might degenerate.

Bori community had, in the last 10 years, been under siege of various cult groups, especially the Vikings Confraternity members who have allegedly stabbed numerous persons to death, including a female trader and snatching of handsets at gun-points.

Besides cult-related activities, “break and entry” into houses have also become the reoccurring decimal as the residents could not sleep eyes open, especially during night fall.

A resident, Mr. Ernest Gbueba, who spoke to The Tide in Bori recently, lamented over the insecurity in Khana local government area, especially Bori and its adjourning communities, these past 10 years, especially with criminals terrorising innocent citizens in the area.

He, however, appealed to the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike as well as the communities and security apparatus, to critically overhaul security weapons in Bori and its adjourning communities with a view to putting the situation under control for the security of all and sundry in the land and its environs.

Gbueba noted that in the past, Bori community had one of the best and well respected vigilante outfits, professionally equipped to challenge the cultists and criminal elements, wondering what happened to the people within the past few years.

The residents advocated that the leadership of the local government area specify the job difference between the anti-cult unit and Bori community vigilante group, and added that it was the only way the crime could be reduced.

He stressed that the police which confirmed cult-activities in Khana local government area, said that the police had re-strategised with a view to ensuring those behind the activities were brought to book.

Also lending her voice, a lecturer in the Department of English and Literary Studies, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Pamela Sorgwe, added that suspected cultists when apprehended should be arraigned in courts and assured Bori community and its people of police commitment to the protection of lives and property in the local government area.

All efforts made by our correspondent to reach the chairman of Khana local government area, for his comment on this matter, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

Bethel Toby