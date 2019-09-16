‘Wike’s 100 Days’ Projects, Amazing’

As part of their assessment of the Rivers State governor’s first 100 days in his second term in office, the People Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on Chief Nyesom Wike, scoring him high in project delivery, infrastructural development and human capital development, among others

The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Darlington Orji stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

Orji recalled that Governor Wike himself had said that he was elected to solve problems and not to complain, noting that he has kept the promise he made to the people across the state.

He stated that the various projects being commissioned were eloquent testimony that he (Wike) has done well and that he will continue to do more for the state and Rivers people.

According to Orji, “As a political party, our assessment of the governor’s first 100 days in office is 99-99 per cent. The remaining point one per cent is left for human error. By the special grace of God, this is a governor that told us that he was not elected to complain but to proffer solution to problems.

“So judging by the projects lined up for commissioning and some already commissioned, he has done well.

“Look at the commissioned Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo dual carriage way, look at Community Secondary School, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area where former Governor Rotimi Amaechi comes from. These are laudable projects initiated and completed by the present administration. What about the Rumu-Woji, Mile One Market and the Fruit and Vegetable Market in D/Line, Port Harcourt. This is why Governor Wike is called Mr. Quality Projects.

“As a party, we are happy and we have no regrets that we nominated him to fly our flag in the last election. We are so comfortable and we are confident that he is going to do more for Rivers people as God will permit.”

He called on the All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition party in the state to support the governor to enable him succeed rather than engaging in unnecessary criticism.

“The way I see opposition is a kind of opponent that will engage in constructive criticism for you to do more and not a group of people that will condemn at all times, including the best that the man at the helm of affairs is doing,” the state PDP spokesman said.

Describing 100 days in office as a ritual which has come to stay, Orji recalled that in 2015/16, “what we were hearing was that he (Wike) was completing the administration of the previous projects. Don’t forget that he has declared free education for public primary and secondary schools in the state.

“Today a man that completed the past administration’s projects is also doing his own, and you say he should not be celebrated. I want to appeal that when you want to ask for more, always appreciate the little he has done.

“Governor Wike has proven that he is a prudent manager. Look at the list of states that received bailout funds that will refund. Is Rivers State there? The APC sang it like a song that Rivers took bailout funds. At the end of the day, the list was published and Rivers State is not there.

“Today states like Kogi are indebted to about N50 billion or thereabouts and Rivers State is still moving on. For us as a people we believe in the capacity of the governor. We believe in a man that has decided to use the resources of Rivers State to develop the state, “he stated.

Dennis Naku