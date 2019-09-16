Featured
Rivers Guber Poll: Awara Abandons Concocted Police Results, Documents …As Ex-SARS Commander Fails To Tender Results
An ugly drama ensued at the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal, last Saturday, as ex-Second-in-Command to the former Rivers State Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Commander, ACP Akin Fakorede, SP Solomon Egba, attempted to tender concocted governorship election results.
Egba, who claimed to have been a subpoenaed witness for the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Engineer Biokpomabo Awara, could not produce an authorisation to represent the police.
Following questions raised by defendant counsels, Egba abandoned the concocted results and fled the court premises.
No attempt was made by police personnel in the court premises to arrest him.
Egba, a superintendent of police, worked with his Fakorede in the Ogoni axis during the 2019 Governorship and State House Assembly elections.
They were accused of invading the Collation Centre in Bori, where the PDP Governorship Collation Officer, Dr Ferry Gberegbe, was murdered.
After the election, Fakorede was transferred from Rivers State while Egba was transferred to the Rivers State Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from Finima in Bonny where he was a Divisional Police Officer (DPO).
Counsels told journalists that Egba was a subpoenaed witness who came from the office of the Inspector General of Police.
Contacted, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said he was not aware of any authorization for the former second-in-command to Fakorede to testify at the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.
In an interview at the tribunal, counsel to INEC, Woyike Livingstone said that the AAC counsel made an application in respect of pleaded documents, and he prayed the court to admit the documents in evidence.
Livingstone said that he raised objection praying the court to decline the application because it was caught up by the ruling of the tribunal which struck out certain paragraphs from the petition filed by the AAC Governorship Candidate, Biokpomabo Awara.
Meanwhile, indications have emerged that the Governorship Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Engineer Biokpomabo Awara, yesterday, formally abandoned the concocted results brought in by Superintendent of Police, Solomon Egba, former second-in-command to Akin Fakorede to the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.
Awara had brought in Solomon Egba, former second-in-command to Akin Fakorede to the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal as a subpoenaed witness to tender concocted results/documents, but counsels to the defendants opposed their admissibility because they were part of paragraphs already struck out by the tribunal.
At the resumed hearing, yesterday, counsel to Biokpomabo Awara, Mr Emenike Ebete said the AAC Governorship Candidate decided to abandon the police documents because they were of no value because they were dumped on the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.
Ebete explained, “We will not be tendering the documents brought in by the police. They are of no value to us. We hereby abandon the documents brought by the police”.
Also speaking, Counsel to the Rivers State Governor, Emmanuel Ukala, told the Governorship Candidate of the AAC that no subpoena was served on the office of the Inspector General of Police as the tribunal registry indicates.
The Governorship Candidate of AAC, Biokpomabo Awara was petitioner witness, yesterday.
He was cross examined by the counsels of the African Action Congress (AAC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Governor Nyesom Wike and the PDP.
The Rivers AAC Governorship Candidate admitted under cross examination that the results marked Exhibit which he tendered were not signed, without INEC official stamp, had no names of collation officers and were not signed by party agents.
He said that the said results had no authenticating features because that was how his agents received them from the field.
Under cross examination by counsel to the AAC, Henry Bello, Biokpomabo Awara admitted that other than the official INEC results he has no other results.
He said though he had no campaign rallies in any of the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, he did a few consultations in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.
The Governorship Candidate of the AAC under Cross Examination by counsel to INEC, Steve Adehi (SAN), admitted that he did not tender all the results declared by INEC after the Rivers State Governorship Election.
He also admitted that results were declared for Obio/Akpor Local Government Area after due collation.
Awara expressed surprise that most of his agents agreed before the tribunal that the election was free and fair and conducted under a peaceful atmosphere.
He further stated that INEC has the sole responsibility to conduct, collate and declare governorship election results.
Awara said even though the state collation agent of the AAC, Chukwuenenye Kocha conceded defeat after the collation of Rivers State Governorship Election results, it was not his personal opinion.
The AAC Governorship Candidate said even though he has not spoken with his former running mate, Chief Akpo Bomba Yeeh, from affidavits and publications tendered at the tribunal, Chief Akpo Bomba Yeeh withdrew his candidacy long before the declaration of the governorship election results.
He said though he pleaded results of 15 local government areas in his petition, he tendered results of 11 local government areas.
The tribunal adjourned to today for the second petitioner, African Action Congress to open its case.
Featured
Wike Congratulates Buhari, Why Not?
To the range of stories twisted out of context and rendered in a scurrilous form to injure the reputation of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has been added that of his congratulatory message to President Muhamadu Buhari, over the latter’s victory at the Presidential Electoral Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).In the wake of the tribunal’s verdict which dismisses the petition of Abubakar Atiku of the PDP challenging the election of Buhari as President of the country during the February 2019 polls, congratulatory messages flowed to the President from several quarters- most of such coming from stakeholders in his party, the APC. It was in this ambience that Wike also sent his own goodwill message to Buhari- only for his traducers to go to town with venom-laced diatribes against the Rivers State governor. The plank on which the query for congratulating Buhari rested was the different political parties they belonged to. Buhari is of the APC while Wike is of the PDP. In the cauldron of Nigerian politics, elements in opposing political parties are expected to be not only in mortal rivalry but acrimony and even enmity with each other.
Remarkably, Wike‘s response to such attacks featured his characteristic down to earth common sense trivialisation, which often reduces their intended impact to nothing more than the burst of a soap bubble. Hence, to the question of why he congratulated Buhari, Wike argued that politics is a game of interests and that he only acted as it is traditional to give due compliments to a victor in a court battle. This is just as he called on the President to be more altruistic in administering the country – especially in carrying all of its parts along. Where then is the sin in that attitude, one may ask?
Against the backdrop of the flood of misgivings over the verdict by the PEPT, it is trite to observe that many Nigerians would wish the dispensation would simply go away like a bad dream. While the camp of the petitioner, Atiku Abubakar had gone to bed thinking that it had a watertight case, that would reverse the result of the polls and bring their principal to power, they only woke up to be confronted with a judicial outcome that proved unpalatable. As many in the PDP fold rose up in a band wagon pattern to condemn the development, others of the same political persuasion and were more discerning, went beyond the simplistic discredit of the situation to address themselves to the way forward. In the context of the way forward lies the need to de-escalate political tensions and acrimony, which tallies with Wike’s response to Buhari’s victory.
Seen from a detached angle, there are many reasons why a governor that knows his onions needs to congratulate the President over such a judicial outcome which perhaps constitutes the most significant challenge to the President’s tenure in office, difference in party affiliations notwithstanding. Firstly, it demonstrates the governor’s abhorrence for politics with bitterness, since as Wike had clarified earlier that balancing of interests defines the rhythm of political games. What would happen if the governor indulges in the pettiness of keeping malice with President Buhari and two of them meet at any of the statutory fora for leaders of the country? Hence, the wisdom in the cliché that there are no permanent enemies in politics but permanent interests.
Secondly, in the light of the unmistakable anti-Wike crusade in the APC hierarchy both at the Rivers State and national levels, as well as even the Presidency, who knows how much denigration has been visited on his person,and which may be associated with the serial denial of the state of even the statutory refund of funds it spent on federal government projects. This is even with the representation of the state at the highest level of the Federal Government by no less a person than the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi whose considerable clout in the ruling APC is not in doubt. It is public knowledge that the Minister’s personal disposition of acrimony towards Wike has a lot to do with the deprivations of the state, of several dividends from the federal government.
From all indications, the latest anti-Wike diatribe is coming as part of a stream of coordinated salvoes in an agenda of deconstruction which the sponsors are groping for any opportunity to cash in on. Expectedly, therefore, more of such may be coming as the grouse of the detractors may not have been assuaged. In fact, there is every reason to expect that failure of past efforts to deconstruct Wike, may rather embolden these agents of mischief and launch them into more desperate activities.
This is where the spate of venom -attacks on perceived political foes that hardly address issues of development in Nigeria, constitute the demon that needs to be collectively addressed by all well-meaning Nigerians, given their potential to disrupt the processes of governance, by distracting public officials who may be bothered by their virulence. This is also where the typical response by Wike to such salvoes remains eminently elegant as it portrays a man that maintains his cool in the face of provocations.
By the way, beyond level-headedness and calm in the face of storms, where else lies the inner strength of true leadership?
Monima Daminabo
Featured
Why I Congratulated Buhari, Wike Explains …Accuses PDP C’ttee Of Corruption Over NASS Minority Leader’s Saga …As Rivers Guber Tribunal Strikes Out Key Paragraphs In ACC Candidate’s Petition
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has explained that he congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal confirmed his election because it was better to offer public congratulations than visit the President at night.
Wike said that unlike some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who visit the President at night, he made his declaration public because it came from the heart.
He spoke at the funeral service in honour of mother of Chief Sergeant Chidi Awuse, late Madam Blessing Awuse, at the St Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua, yesterday.
The governor said: “I am sure all of you are surprised that I congratulated Buhari. Is it not good for me to congratulate him, than to go to his house in the night?”
“So many PDP governors go to see him in his house in the night. I have never gone, and I will not go. I won’t go.”
“We are the only state that the Federal Government refused to pay our money used to execute federal projects because I don’t go to see him in the night, and I won’t go. He is not my friend, he is not doing well, but he won in court, should I say that the court did wrong, no?”
“President Buhari, congratulations and carry Nigerians along. Unify the country, the country is too divided. I am saying what is right. What I will do, I will do, what I will not do, I will not do”, he explained.
Wike exphasised that politics was a game of interest, noting that Rivers people in the All Progressives Congress (APC) were under obligation to attract federal benefits to the state.
“Politics is a game of interest. And my only interest is Rivers State. Anything that is against the interest of Rivers State, I will not agree.
“These people sold us out, thinking that they are doing Governor Wike. It is the state that you are offending, because I am just one person”, he added.
Wike expressed displeasure that Rivers State has key links to President Muhammadu Buhari from the state, yet the East-West Road, the seaports and other federal projects have been completely neglected since 2015.
He lamented that nothing indicates that Rivers State has prominent APC members working with President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Rivers State governor maintained that Rivers State is a Christian state, adding that the fact of Rivers being a Christian state would not be changed by negative propaganda and falsehood targeted at his person.
The governor said he never demolished a mosque as was falsely circulated by some mischief makers.
He said Rivers State is a major oil producing state that deserves major projects from the Federal Government.
“We produce oil. They should not punish Rivers State because of me. I am just one individual. We have not benefited anything from the Federal Government. The only thing we have benefited is the abuse they heap on me.
“They turned the NDDC into a cash cow to sponsor elections against us. Nobody protested that anomaly. Now, they want us to protest because someone did not nominate the management of NDDC this time.
“Since 2015, NDDC has not had its governing board, but nobody protested. I will not be dragged into such protests”, he added.
On the passage of late Mrs Blessing Awuse, the governor said she lived a fulfilled life and raised disciplined and trustworthy children, stressing that her burial was a celebration of life.
In his remarks, the Chief Mourner, Chief Sergeant Awuse thanked the Rivers State governor for his love and friendship, pointing out that the Rivers State governor always intervened at the most critical time.
Also speaking, the Anglican Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Rt Rev Blessing Enyindah praised the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the development of the state.
He urged the Rivers State governor to continue with his good works, urging him to focus on the people in all his programmes.
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had, last Wednesday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the validation of his election by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.
In a statement, by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, last Wednesday, Wike urged President Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings.
The governor called on the president to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country is divided
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has lambasted the committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to investigate the emergence of Hon Ndudi Elumelu as the minority leader of the House of Representatives, alleging that the committee was the most corrupt in the history of the party.
Speaking in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, Wike thanked former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara, for withdrawing from the committee by not allowing himself to be entangled in what he described as the “illegal outcome” of the committee’s activities.
The governor said: “The committee set up by the PDP on the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu is the most corrupt committee ever set up by the party.
“We thank our worthy son, Rt Hon Austin Opara, for withdrawing from that committee, so that he is not entangled in the illegal activities of the tainted committee “.
Wike warned the party not to toy with Rivers State as it is not in the interest of the party to do so.
He said: “We are warning PDP to be careful not to toy with Rivers State.
“Rivers State has all it takes to withstand the PDP and fight the party to a standstill.
“The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that anyone can cajole.
“The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that will kowtow to their illicit activities”.
The panel is chaired by a former Senate President, Iyorcha Ayu.
Other members of the panel are former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Adolphus Wabara.
In a related development, the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has struck out key paragraphs of the petition filed by the Governorship Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Engineer Biokpomabo Awara against the election of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Ruling on a Motion dated 4th September, 2019, to strike out Grounds B and C of the petition by Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), last Wednesday, the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal presided over by Justice Kingsley Orjiako, ruled that the application succeeds together with application of the 2nd petitioner on similar fact.
The Grounds B and C of the petition together with the accompanying paragraphs were struck out by the tribunal.
Paragraphs 29, 33(a), 73, 81, 83 a, b and c, and 84 of the petition were also struck out by the tribunal.
Grounds B and C covers paragraphs 37 to 71 of the petition filed by the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.
At the resumed sitting on petition titled, EPT/RS/GOV/03/2019 by Awara Biokpomabo Festus against INEC, Wike and the PDP, two witnesses of the AAC gubernatorial candidate were disqualified following some errors noted in their witness statements.
Counsel for African Action Congress, Barrister Henry Bello, had drawn the attention of the court to the differences in the name as written in the witness statement and the witness present in court.
Counsels for the other parties in the petition noticed the error, and urged the court to refuse the witness from testifying.
Ruling, the tribunal chairman, Justice Kingsley Ojiakor, stopped the appearance of the witnesses.
The tribunal therefore, discharged Gideon Demua from Tai LGA and Abiase Halliday from Degema LGA as witnesses for Awara because they were not properly represented as witnesses in the petition before the court.
Speaking with journalists outside courtroom, counsel to AAC, Henry Bello said Awara has three more days to present his witnesses.
The Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal continued hearing of the petition filed by Awara of the AAC, yesterday.
Featured
Boko Haram Attacks Military Camp, Kills Nine Soldiers, 27 Missing …22,000 Nigerians Missing In Insurgency, ICRC Confirms
No fewer than nine soldiers have been killed and over a dozen injured in an attack on a new military camp in Borno State.
About 27 soldiers were also reported missing after the attack.
The insurgents attacked the new military base at Granda near Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area in Borno State at about 9.30pm, last Tuesday, security sources said.
The troops were deployed from Damboa to Gudumbali, last week, and they had barely settled down when the insurgents struck, the sources said, yesterday, pleading anonymity.
Though troops battled the insurgents for over an hour but lost nine soldiers in the cross-fire.
Air support from the air force for the fighting soldiers could not, however, yield much impact as troops were reportedly close in battle with Boko Haram terrorists, making it difficult for the military fighter jet to shell the insurgents, a source familiar with the operation told Daily Sun.
“Nine soldiers died, some were slaughtered,” a military source said but did not give further details.
It was gathered that corpses of the slain soldiers have already been evacuated and brought to the Army mortuary at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.
Among the items allegedly carried away by the insurgents include a military petroleum tanker, an armoured vehicle, and eight other operational vehicles.
Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which is affiliated with the Islamic State group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters killed or wounded dozens of troops.
Late Wednesday, a military officer who requested anonymity said: “So far, nine bodies of soldiers were recovered. Twenty-seven soldiers are still missing and their fate remains unknown.”
Another military source confirmed the provisional death toll, adding that “search and rescue is ongoing.”
According to SITE Intelligence, which monitors jihadist activities worldwide, ISWAP also claimed to have destroyed several trucks and captured numerous other vehicles in the attack.
The Nigerian air force claimed in a statement Wednesday that it had destroyed two ISWAP gun trucks in nearby Garunda the previous day.
“The attack aircraft tracked the two gun trucks as they attempted to evade detection by driving into foliage,” it said.
The last Tuesday’s incident was one in a series of attacks on military base at Gudumbali by Boko Haram in a decade of insurgency in the northeast.
Roughly 145 soldiers were killed in an attack on the military location in the town on November 18, 2015.
The incident was regarded as one of the deadliest Boko Haram attacks in the state since 2011 when insurgency heightened.
The military recently withdrew troops from many of its smaller locations in Borno State to bigger base called Super Camps following the introduction of a new operational concept.
The new concept was randomly condemned by scores of Borno people, expressing fears the new approach could make many communities vulnerable to Boko Haram attacks.
The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai held talks with Borno elders few days after similar meeting was organised by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen Olusegun Adeniyi at Maimalari Cantonment, 7 Division Maiduguri, Nigerian Army.
However, a least, 22,000 people are missing as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East of Nigeria, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed in a statement, yesterday.
It said that nearly 22,000 Nigerians constituted the highest number of missing persons registered with the organisation in any country.
“Every parent’s worst nightmare is not knowing where their child is. This is the tragic reality for thousands of Nigerian parents, leaving them with the anguish of a constant search,” ICRC President Peter Maurer said at the end of a five-day visit to Nigeria.
“People have the right to know the fate of their loved ones, and more needs to be done to prevent families from being separated in the first place,” he said.
During the visit, Maurer met with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, senior government officials, civil society and business leaders.
The Red Cross said that some families were often separated while fleeing attacks, while others have had loved ones abducted or detained and do not know their whereabouts.
“The ICRC works with the Nigeria Red Cross and other Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in the region to trace missing people by showing photographs, calling out names and going door-to-door in camps and communities,” the statement said.
“So far, 367 cases have been solved since ICRC received its first cases in 2013, underscoring the immense challenges that come with finding missing people and reconnecting them with their families in Nigeria,” it said.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, last Tuesday, had said that the military had done a lot in the war against the insurgents, but admitted that humanitarian efforts were being hampered.
“Large swathes of the northeast of the country remain completely inaccessible to humanitarian organisations. People have also been displaced by fighting many times, making them harder to find,” he added.
Similarly, barely a week after the peace meeting in Abuja between the Jukun and the Tiv at the instance of the President Muhammadu Buhari, gunmen suspected to be Jukun militia yesterday attacked and killed two people in Yongogba village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.
This is barely 24 hours after armed bandits invaded Kukoki community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and kidnapped six people, three communities in Rafi Local Government Area of the state have come under attack.
A resident of Yongogba village, Mr. Kester Iorhemba, told our correspondent on the phone that the attackers who invaded the village from Takum burnt the entire village and looted valuable property.
According to Iorhemba, the attackers, riding on motorcycles and two Toyota Hilux vans, invaded the village at about 8.45am killing two people, with scores still missing.
He explained that the attackers, who came through a farm, killed two people who were already on their farms before proceeding to burn the entire village.
The witness, who said the casualty figure may be higher as many people were already on the farm along the route the attackers came, called on Governor Darius Ishaku, who had said he has the capacity to end the killings in Taraba State, to do so immediately.
“I was on my way to the farm when I sighted two Toyota Hilux vans and motorcycles advancing towards our village. I couldn’t call the people back home because of poor network.
“Many people are still missing and I am sure many of those missing might have been killed by the attackers who came in their numbers.
“Our governor, who recently kicked against a commission of inquiry into the crisis, said he has the ability to solve the problem. So I want to plead with him to end these killings.”
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, could not return his calls or reply to text messages sent to his phone for confirmation.
Ishaku had told our correspondent that he was capable of ending the hostilities without interference from the federal or Benue State governments.
In Niger, the heavily armed bandits arrived the communities in 24 motorcycles with three of them on each of the motorcycles.
The communities are Rafin-wayam, Rafin-kwakwa and Gidan Dogo-Gurgu.
The entire communities were thrown into confusion as people, including women and children, ran in different directions for safety.
About 800 people from the three communities have been forced to relocate, with majority of them staying in a temporary camp in some structures including schools in Kagara, the headquarters of the local government.
A resident of one of the communities, Malam Dahiru Mohammed, said the bandits surrounded his community, Rafin Wayam, to prevent anybody from escaping as they ransacked houses looking for what to carry.
“They took everything from us, including bread and beverages. They didn’t kill anybody but they collected all our valuables,” he narrated
After about two hour of operation, which began at about 6.45pm, the bandits left the communities in a convoy and headed to Pangu-Gari, another community in the area.
Youths from Kagara trooped to the streets to protest what they called “incessant” armed bandits’ attacks in the area in the last one month.
The placard carrying youths chanted anti-government slogans and blocked the major highway leading to Brinin Gwari in Kaduna State.
