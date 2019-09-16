NLNG Train 7 Project’ll Create 40,000 Jobs -NCDMB

The execution of the Nigeria LNG’s Train 7 project will create over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Mr Simbi Wabote, has said.

“The total in-country engineering man-hours are set at 55 per cent, which exceeds the minimum level stipulated in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, in line with our resolve to push beyond the boundary of limitations,” he was quoted in a statement as saying at the signing of the Letter of Intent for the Train-7 Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract between the NLNG and the preferred bidder – SCD consortium, Wabote said the NLNG Train 7 would deliver 100 per cent engineering of all non-cryogenic areas in-country.

According to him, the schedule of the NOGICD Act set the minimum engineering man-hours for Front End Engineering Design and Detailed Engineering on LNG facility at 50 per cent.

Wabote said the benefits of the Train 7 project would extend to site civil works on roads, piling, and jetties, 100 per cent local procurement of all low and high voltage cables, non-cryogenic valves, protective paints and coatings, sacrificial anodes and many others from local manufacturing plants.

The target, according to the NCDMB boss, is to assemble over 70 per cent of all non-cryogenic pumps and control valves in-country, while other spin-off opportunities include logistics, equipment leasing, insurance, hotels, office supplies, aviation, haulage and many more.

He noted that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had urged stakeholders connected with the NLNG Train-7 project to fast-track actions related to it.

Wabote said, “The minister has this project as one of his focus areas to put an end to the drought of FIDs in the oil and gas industry in the last few years.”

He said apart from the job opportunities and the accruable revenues from the multibillion-dollar Train-7 project, the minister “also sees the additional tonnage of LPG to be produced from Train-7 as a key benefit to reduce importation of LPG into the country”.

“He is also excited that Train-7 project attracts other upstream gas supply projects required to keep the LNG train busy. The project opens up other development opportunities for some gas fields in the shallow and deep offshore acreages such as HI, HA, HK, and Opoukunou-Tuomo fields,” he added.

Wabote urged the SCD consortium to fully implement the agreed Nigerian content levels as contained in the approved Nigerian Content Plan for Train-7 project, covering engineering, fabrication, civil works, local procurement, project services, logistics, equipment leasing, insurance, hotels, office supplies, aviation, haulage, human capacity development and jobs.