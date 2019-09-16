Education
Group To Partner RSU On Physical Planning
The Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Rivers State Chapter, Inameti Tete, says the association is ready to assist the state university to further develop physical planning in the institution.
TPL Tete made this promise when he led other executive members of the association to pay a courtesy visit on the Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Prof. (Mrs.) Opuenebo Binya Owei in her office in Port Harcourt over the weekend.
He told her that they were in her office to congratulate her on her elevation to the Acting Vice Chancellor ship position by Governor Nyesom Wike and commended her for the various achievements she had recorded within the short period in office.
The State Chairman of NITPL disclosed that the acting vice chancellor mentored many of the practising town planners in the state as the second female professor in the Urban and Regional Planning Department and described her as a respected mother of the profession.
He however, said the elevation of Prof. Opuenebo Owei as the Acting Vice Chancellor was a confirmation of her high level of discipline and commitment in the discharge of her professional duties and service delivery.
“Your elevation is a further confirmation of the high virtue of life you always exhibited in carrying out your assigned roles in whatever position you occupy”.
“The Institute is highly proud of you on your achievements and as an exemplary pillar of the profession”, he stated.
The Chairman prayed God to grant the Acting Vice Chancellor wisdom and grace to excel.
Responding Prof. Owei expressed profound gratitude to executive members of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Rivers State Chapter, for their visit and reassured them of her commitment in working towards actualising the mandate given to her by the state chief executive ,adding that her appointment came as a surprise, and solicited for their support to enable her take the institution to greater heights.
Akujobi Amadi&Ngozie Nnadozie
91 Contractors Jostle For UBE Jobs In Rivers
A total of ninety one contractors have participated in the opening of bidding for jobs at the Rivers State Universal Basic Board, RSUBEB,Port Harcourt over the weekend.
The various jobs bidded for by the contractors were listed in the 2018 FGN/UBE intervention funds for the state.
Speaking at the opening of the bidding ceremony held at the board’s corporate headquarters the state chairman of RSUBEB, Rev Fyneface Aker said that the bidding process was a pre requisite condition in the procurement law, adding that occasion was to comply with the law.
Rev Aker said the law provides that the bidding be made open to select qualified contractors who will execute government jobs, noting that the presence of the contractors at the ceremony had lightened up the process and affirmed the board’s transparent stance.
He promised a fair and transparent bidding process to select qualified contractors who would deliver on the various jobs specifications ,adding that the board would not tolerate any incidence of sub standard execution or abandonment of projects.
“We will not tolerate unprofessionalism and abandonment of contracts by the contractors; we will not hesitate to sanction any erring contractors.”
The state UBE helmsman pleaded with contractors who may not be successful at the end of the bidding exercise to be patient with the board and try next time, adding that the number of contractors were more than the number of jobs available.
Aker used the opportunity to appeal to benefiting communities across the state to see the projects as government gifts to them and cooperate with the contractors to enable them deliver on the stipulated time frame and warned the communities on frivolous demands from the contractors which he said, may hamper the execution of the projects.
“We don’t have provision for marching grounds for any community .They should see the contracts as state government gifts to them and protect the jobs” he stated.
Also speaking, a representative from the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Abuja, Mr Monday Sunday commended RSUBEB for complying with the procurement law as directed by the commission ,adding that the commission was satisfied with the entire processes adopted in the opening of bidding.
“Rivers state people are wonderful .What we are seeing here today is excellent even without supervision from the commission; it is an indications that they will go far. Procurement is one area most states have not complied with but Rivers has cued in” he stated.
Giving the break down, the RSUBEB director in charge of research ,planning and statistics Evang Emma Ogbugo said a total of 123 contractors registered with the board for the jobs, 95 bought the bid application forms, while 91 returned their bids application forms, adding that the jobs sought for cut across supply, renovations and reconstruction of schools in the state.
Some contractors who spoke to newsmen at the event, Mrs Lauretta Abu and Mr Emmanuel Chioma expressed satisfaction with the process and described the process as transparent and fair.
Teachers, Tools For Societal Dev -Acting VC
The Acting Vice-Chancel-lor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei says the importance of teachers in the development of the society cannot be over-emphasised.
Prof Owei stated this while delivering her keynote address on the topic “The Place of the Classroom Teacher in National Development” at the 2019 Annual Teaching Practice Orientation for students of Faculty of Education of the institution held at the Amphi Theatre, recently.
The acting vice chancellor who was represented on the occasion by the institution’s director of sports, Dr Joseph Vipene opined that it was in recognition of the all important role played by teachers in nation building that October 5th of every year is earmarked for the celebration of teachers known as “World Teacher’s Day.”
”… No education system can rise above the quality of its teachers… Think back when you were in school – from primary, secondary to date. Who was your favourite teacher? We all have at least one teacher who changed our lives, inspired us to what we are today.” she stated
The acting vice-chancellor charged the students to teach with passion and communicate effectively with the students, parents and staff in the school, adding that they will be posted to schools across the state where they will do their Teaching Practice.
Also speaking on the topic “The Lesson Plan: an Evaluation of Students’ Teaching Practice Experience” the former Dean of the Faculty of Education, Prof. Mackson Ahiakwo averred that Lesson Plan is very important for effective teaching, adding that a teacher in training who failed to plan before entering the class to teach, had already planned to fail.
In his own contribution on “Ethics in the Teaching Profession”, the Head of Department of Educational Foundation, Dr. Nabboth Nwafor advised the students to behave very well in the classroom, school environment and the community, adding that as teachers in training, the school community expects so much from them, not only in teaching but also in their character and conduct.
Our correspondent reports that a total of 325 students are expected to participate in the three months compulsory Teaching Practice Exercise which commenced on the 9th of September and to terminate on the 1st of November, 2019.
Akujobi Amadi & Ngozie Nnadozie
Association Tasks Old Students On Alma Mater
The National President of Old Boys Association of Government Secondary Commercial School, now Uvawhu Comprehensive High School, Ibaa, Sir Harvest Major has inaugurated a five-man committee for the association’s Annual General Meeting/ Home Coming.
Major, who made the announcement recently urged members of the assocation to contribute towards building a better institution for the younger generations.
The committee members include Dr. Gladys Aleru, Chairman, Dr. Douglas Chukwu, Alternate Chairman, Joy Nnah, Baruch Aguma and Bright Akaninwor.
He commended members for their devotion and sacrifices in keeping the flag flying and assured that the school, noted for its academic excellence would bounce back as efforts were on to resolve the crisis that engulfed the community.
The president who was recently elected to pilot the affairs of the association for a period of three years, commended members for the honour and promised to put in his best for the continued growth of the association.
Those elected alongside the president are Chief Godson Obijiaku, Vice President, Barrister Eze Chinnah, Secretary, Barrister Nathaniel Ohuo, Assistant Secretary, Mrs Joy Nnah, Treasurer, Deacon Solomon D. Igbanibo, Financial Secretary, Ike Wigodo,Director of Media and Publicity, Mrs Justina Denner, Director of Welfare , Mr Baruch Aguma, Provost and Chief Obi Ohaletam, Provost 2.
