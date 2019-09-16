Politics
Group Advises Atiku Against Challenging Tribunal Judgement
A pro Atiku group, Atiku Transformation Movement (ATM) has called on the former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, not to challenge the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal ruling.
The call was contained in a system by the National Coordinator of ATM, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.
It said, though the group strongly believes that Atiku Abubakar won the 2019 Presidential Election, the verdict is predictable.
“ The verdict is already predictable. We are aware that the verdict of the tribunal will be upheld by the Supreme Court.
“ This is because it is clear that the Judiciary has now become a remote controllable extension of the Presidency.
“ We have no confidence in the Judiciary and we know that no member of Supreme Court will reverse the judgement. In fact the entire legal process is compromised”, it said.
Describing the judgement as provocative and a travesty of justice , ATM urged Atiku Abubakar to forget about appealing but to instead concentrate on 2023.
“ It is shocking that the tribunal failed to deliver a favourable judgement in favour of Atiku, thereby justifying a false declaratory of result given the enormity of the electoral malpractices perpetrated by the ruling APC.
“ It is on this note that the ATM is humbly asking former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar to forget about appealing a judgement to which the outcome is predictable.
“ Atiku should instead concentrate on the upcoming 2023 which will soon come “.
The group believes that by 2023, APC would have gone extinct given the waning level of it’s popularity
It also expressed believe that by 2023, no politician can stand Atiku Abubakar, neither will any rigging formula work in our electoral process and the votes must count.
“ We call on Waziri Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar to heed this call so that we can consolidate and channel our energies to winning the next presidential election in 2023.
“ We believe Atiku is destined to rule this country”, the group said.
Chris Oluoh
Bayelsa Guber Poll: Alaibe Drags PDP To Court
A former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Ndutimi Alaibe has approached the court to seek redress over the outcome of the just concluded governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
DAILY POST had earlier reported that Chief Alaibe, contested in the primary election alongside 20 other aspirants.
In a statement, signed and sent to DAILY POST, on Saturday through the Administrative Secretary of Alaibe Campaign Organisation, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, he noted that on Friday, September 13, 2019, Alaibe approached the Federal High Court in Yenagoa Judicial Division, Bayelsa State, with an application for cancellation of the result of the primary election based on cited procedural flaws.
The suit filed pursuant to Order 3(9) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, seeks answers to questions bordering on alleged obvious non-adherence to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act 2010, the Peoples Democratic Party Constitution and Election Guidelines, by the state chapter of the party in the conduct of the Ward Congresses, inclusion of local government council officials in the delegates list and the procedure for inclusion of three ad-hoc delegates.
Citing specific sections of relevant laws and guidelines, Alaibe is asking the court to examine the entire processes that resulted in the primaries and rule in his favour in the light of violations committed in a desperate move to impose a pre-determined hand-picked candidate on the people out of 21 aspirants.
The statement continued “It would be recalled that the Timi Alaibe Campaign Organisation had raised objections against what it described as crass disrespect for legal procedures and party guidelines in the build-up to the conduct of the governorship primary election by the state chapter of the PDP. The objection covered open disobedience to the party constitution and electoral guidelines and the manner in which Ward Congresses were conducted, among others.
“Specifically, the Campaign Organisation had protested the inclusion of the newly elected council chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors in the delegates list contrary to the provisions of the PDP Constitution; the manner in which electoral and returning officers were picked to favour aspirants endorsed by the already biased leadership of the party in the state, the manner in which the 315 ad-hoc delegates were directed to vote contrary to already established judicial precedents, among other issues.”
The suit, with reference number FHC/YNG/CS/99/2019, has as defendants: the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Douye Diri, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Embeleakpo Alale for himself and representing the elected local government chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors of the PDP allowed to be delegates at the elective State Congress of the PDP in Bayelsa State held on September 3, 2019.
Niger LG Primaries: Police Nab 62 For Political Violence
The Niger State Police Command has arrested 62 political thugs during the just concluded All Progressives Congress party primaries for allegedly attacking innocent residents.
The APC conducted its primary elections for aspirants for the positions of chairmen and councillors for the forthcoming November 30th council polls in the state.
Alhaji Adamu Usman, the state Commissioner of Police, told newsmen in Minna, yesterday that the suspects were from five Local Government Areas in the state.
“Paikoro Local Government Area, 44; Rijau Local Government Area, 4; Tafa Local Government Area, 10; Katcha Local Government Area, 2; and Rafi Local Government Area, 2,” the commissioner said.
He explained that one Toyota vehicle with dangerous weapons, such as machetes, daggers and knives were recovered from some of the suspects.
The commissioner said that the suspects would be charged to court for unlawful assembly, disturbance of public peace, being in possession of dangerous weapons and for sponsoring thuggery in accordance with the Niger State Anti-Thuggery law.
100 Days In Office: PDP Scores Wike High …Says He Is A Promise Keeper
As part of their assessment of the Rivers State governor’s first 100 days in his second term in office, the People Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on Chief Nyesom Wike, scoring him high in project delivery, infrastructural development and human capital development, among others
The state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Darlington Orji stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
Orji recalled that Governor Wike himself had said that he was elected to solve problems and not to complain, noting that he has kept the promise he made to the people across the state.
He stated that the various projects being commissioned were eloquent testimony that he (Wike) has done well and that he will continue to do more for the state and Rivers people.
According to Orji, “As a political party, our assessment of the governor’s first 100 days in office is 99-99 per cent. The remaining point one per cent is left for human error. By the special grace of God, this is a governor that told us that he was not elected to complain but to proffer solution to problems.
“So judging by the projects lined up for commissioning and some already commissioned, he has done well.
“Look at the commissioned Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo dual carriage way, look at Community Secondary School, Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area where former Governor Rotimi Amaechi comes from. These are laudable projects initiated and completed by the present administration. What about the Rumu-Woji, Mile One Market and the Fruit and Vegetable Market in D/Line, Port Harcourt. This is why Governor Wike is called Mr. Quality Projects.
“As a party, we are happy and we have no regrets that we nominated him to fly our flag in the last election. We are so comfortable and we are confident that he is going to do more for Rivers people as God will permit.”
He called on the All Progressives Congress (APC), the main opposition party in the state to support the governor to enable him succeed rather than engaging in unnecessary criticism.
“The way I see opposition is a kind of opponent that will engage in constructive criticism for you to do more and not a group of people that will condemn at all times, including the best that the man at the helm of affairs is doing,” the state PDP spokesman said.
Describing 100 days in office as a ritual which has come to stay, Orji recalled that in 2015/16, “what we were hearing was that he (Wike) was completing the administration of the previous projects. Don’t forget that he has declared free education for public primary and secondary schools in the state.
“Today a man that completed the past administration’s projects is also doing his own, and you say he should not be celebrated. I want to appeal that when you want to ask for more, always appreciate the little he has done.
“Governor Wike has proven that he is a prudent manager. Look at the list of states that received bailout funds that will refund. Is Rivers State there? The APC sang it like a song that Rivers took bailout funds. At the end of the day, the list was published and Rivers State is not there.
“Today states like Kogi are indebted to about N50 billion or thereabouts and Rivers State is still moving on. For us as a people we believe in the capacity of the governor. We believe in a man that has decided to use the resources of Rivers State to develop the state, “he stated.
Dennis Naku
