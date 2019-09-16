Experts Task Business Owners On Networking, Digital Marketing

Traditional health care providers and birth attendants (TBA) in Bayelsa State say the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election, Chief David Lyon is their choice for governor.

The midwives made the disclosure in Yenagoa during an interview with journalists shortly after unveiling their solidarity banner and action plan for Lyon’s candidacy.

Speaking to this medium, the coordinator and chairperson of the group, Mrs. Precious Alabo said their support and preference for the candidate was borne out of his philanthropy and open heartedness, stressing that the TBA would mobilize all their members in the nooks and crannies of the State to vote en masse for him.

“As the 2019 guber election draws closer, our Union numbering thousands have decided to show solidarity and support for David Lyon, the David who killed Goliath in the battle field, David Lyon is a better option” Mrs. Alabo said.

According to the chairperson, the insinuation that the APC candidate has not handled any well-known political office will not derail them from working towards his victory, harping that his private sector experience is a good enough reason for Bayelsans has to to vote him in as the next governor of the State, come November 16, 2019.

The group which said they had strained relationship with the governor Dickson’s administration accused him of being insensitive to their plight, saying upon pleading with him for support throughout the life of the administration nothing good was forthcoming.

Mrs. Alabo who eulogized Lyon for his sterling leadership qualities and victory at the party primaries maintained that his emergence as the APC guber candidate did not come as surprise as his benevolence, good character and goodwill would also spur the electorates to cast their votes for him, just as she said myriads of problems facing her association would be attended to by him when he becomes governor.

Meanwhile the maternal care providers have stressed the need for all Bayelsans to work towards the electoral victory of David Lyon, saying the number of jobs the candidate has given to Bayelsans in his employ alone shows how he would not end half way in providing soccour to the needy and bring even development to the state. The TBA chairperson revealed that except their usual traditional midwifery job, they have also created employment for their staffers, reiterating that through Lyon’s employment of Bayelsans areas which were regarded as volatile are now secured following his deliberate engagement of youths in meaningful sources of livelihood.