Oil & Energy
Don Wants Stiffer Penalties Against Illegal Bunkering
A university don, Dr Steve Wordu, has canvassed stiffer penalties as part of measures to curb the menace of illegal bunkering and oil pollution in the Niger Delta.
Dr Wordu, who disclosed this in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend said the activities of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation in the Niger Delta had become most alarming and worrisome thereby requiring urgent attention.
He noted that, apart from the damage inflicted on the natural environment as a result of oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation, lives were also lost in the process.
“Illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalisation have caused severe pains to the people of the Niger Delta. The acts have continued unabated and it’s quite regrettable that no stiffer measures have been put in place to tackle the menace.
“The Niger Delta environment is under permanent attack and the people are losing their natural means of livelihood. Many lives have been lost as a result of pipeline explosions. These are pathetic situations that need to be properly addressed.”
Dr Wordu, who is also a lecturer in the Department of Environmental Sociology at the University of Port Harcourt, commended the efforts of some security agencies such as the Navy and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) in tackling illegal bunkering, but called for a more proactive approach and punitive measures to give a lasting solution to the menace.
He also advocated for an intensive environmental awareness campaign in the Niger Delta, noting that most of the damage done to the environment were as a result of ignorance.
“There is need for a new awareness towards the environment; the indiscriminate burning and wastage of oil and gas reserves and other natural resources is a disservice to the existence of the people of the Niger Delta who depend 100 percent on their natural environment for their daily survival,” he said.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
NUPENG Decries Poor State Of East/West Road
The National Union of Petroleum, Energy and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has expressed concern over the deplorable state of the East/West Road and called on the Federal Government to fix the road to alleviate the plight of its users.
Chairman of the Port Harcourt zone of NUPENG, Comrade Mina Samuel, who raised the concern in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said the poor state of the road has affected the smooth operation of its members who now find it extremely difficult to ply the route .
He said the damaged portions of the road had made its members prone to accidents and other hazards because of the difficulties of conveying heavy trucks with products.
“The poor state of the East/West road has become worrisome to our members and other road users. It’s regrettable that the road which is a major route to the economic hub of the nation is abandoned, it’s a pathetic situation to see stranded commuters in heavy traffics on the road on daily basis, I want to use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to urgently fix the road and save the lives of its users”, he said.
The NUPENG chairman said the fixing of the road would not only avert accidents but also save man hour and generate more revenue for the government.
Some tanker drivers who spoke with The Tide during a visit to the road said the damaged spots and deep craters particularly within the Akpajo/Refinery axis had caused severe obstructions to them while conveying product-laden trucks.
“We face serious challenges everyday to drive through the road, sometimes our trucks fall along the way and this is very risky because of possible explosion. We want the government to repair the road to save the road users from the challenges they face everyday. A journey of just 40 minutes now takes two to three hours, the suffering is too much,” one of the tanker drivers said.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Insecurity: IPMAN Seeks Protection Of Filling Stations
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has raised alarm over the incessant security threats and robbery attacks on filling stations in Rivers State.
Rivers State Chairman of IPMAN (Port Harcourt depot), Comrade Emmanuel Inimgba, raised the alarm while speaking with The Tide during an interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend.
He said filling station owners are now endangered species as their investments are now targets of robbery attacks, noting that the ugly trend has negatively affected their businesses.
He said the use of POS had assisted to an extent but filling stations were still prone to robbery attacks especially in the night.
Comrade Inimgba further hinted that filling station business was capital intensive as most of the members of the association obtained loan facilities from banks and are under obligation to pay back.
The IPMAN chairman, who commended the efforts of the Rivers State governor, Chief Nyesom Wike towards promoting security in the state, pledged the commitment of the association in the area of security and appealled to the state government to create a special security unit to protect the investment of filling station owners. According to him, it is only in a conducive and peaceful environment that the filling station owners can render effective services to the public.
He also expressed concern over the poor state of refineries in the country, particularly the Port Harcourt Refinery which he noted was in a state of comatose.
Comrade Inimgba, urged the Federal Government to revamp all the ailing refineries and build more modular refineries in the Niger Delta region to deliver effective services and create gainful employment for the youths in the region.
Ahead of the yuletide, he said the independent marketers, as key stakeholders in the downstream sector of the petroleum industry, were poised to render effective services and urged the relevant agencies to ensure product availability during the festive season to avoid scarcity and hoarding of products.
He also assured to give all the independent marketers fair treatment in the lifting of products.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Saudi Stock Exchange Slumps After Oil Facilities’ Attacks
Saudi shares slumped at the start of trading yesterday, the first session after drone attacks on two major oil facilities knocked out more than half the OPEC kingpin’s production.
The Tadawul All-Shares Index, which tracks the Arab world’s largest capital market, sank three per cent, shedding some 200 points in the first few minutes before regaining some of the losses.
Just under one hour into the session, TASI was down 1.50 per cent at 7,715 points.
The key energy sector plunged 4.7 per cent, while the telecom and banking sectors each slid three per cent.
The market was also affected by an announcement from the Saudi Basic Industries Co., one of the world’s largest petrochemicals producers, that the industry faced a shortage of raw materials.
It did not name the reason but said the issue arose on Saturday, the day of the drone attack.
Other bourses in the Gulf also dropped. Dubai Financial Market was down by 1.1 per cent, Abu Dhabi and Qatar markets declined by 0.4 per cent each, while Kuwait shares sank by 0.8 per cent and Bahrain’s bourse slid by 0.9 per cent.
Explosives-laden drones struck the processing plants at Abqaiq and Khurais in the Eastern Province early on Saturday morning, knocking out some 5.7 million barrels per day of crude oil production and around two billion cubic feet of natural gas output.
The Abqaiq plant handles some seven million bpd of crude oil and billions of cubic feet of natural gas.
State-owned energy giant Aramco in March acquired 70 per cent of SABIC, the largest capitalised firm on the Saudi market, for $69.1 billion.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation Seeks FG’s Support
-
Sports3 days ago
CAF Promises Shake-Up In Club Football
-
Politics3 days ago
Group Charges Buhari To Be Steadfast, Focused
-
Sports3 days ago
Keves Football Championship Kicks Off, ’Morrow
-
Sports3 days ago
CAF Champions League: Coach Wants Standard Floodlights At Enyimba Stadium
-
Politics3 days ago
NADECO Chieftain Hails Buhari’s Victory
-
Featured5 days ago
Rivers Guber Poll Tribunal: Stay Action On New Panel, Court Orders A’Court President …As Wike Pledges More Projects Delivery …Commissions Rebranded Secondary School In Ubima Community
-
Politics3 days ago
Tribunal Upholds Ayade’s Victory