Buhari Approves N182bn For 15 Road Projects
The Presidency has finally revealed the specific road projects approved for construction by President Muhammadu Buhari at the cost N182billion, last week.
It would be recalled that at the maiden Federal Executive Council meeting of his renewed mandate, Buhari had approved contracts for 15 roads across Nigeria.
According to the information on the Instagram handle of a presidential aide, Buhari Sallau, the approved road projects include, the Lagos-Badagry express road to Benin Republic, at the cost of N15,297,762,234.22; the construction of two bridges at Kontagora-Rijau road at the cost of N1.12billion; the construction of additional lane on Kano-Katsina road, at the cost of N9.4billion; and the construction of Kontagora-Bangi road in Niger State, at the cost of N20.3billion.
Others are the rehabilitation of outer Marina-Bonny Camp road and Eko Bridge, at the sum of N9.2billion; the rehabilitation of Ibori-Idomi western road in Edo State at the cost of N4.5billion; the construction of Ilogu-Ireni road in Kwara and Osun states, at the sum of N18.41billion; the construction of Wudil bridge along Kano-Maiduguri road, at the cost of N2.5billion; the rehabilitation of Wukari-Ibi road in Taraba State, at the sum of N12.3billion; and the construction of Baro Port road in Niger State at the sum of N10.6billion.
The rest include the rehabilitation of Ajingi-Kafin Hausa road in Jigawa State at the cost of N25billion; the rehabilitation of Aba-Owerri road at the cost of N6.98billion; the rehabilitation of Kaliyari-Damaturu road in Yobe State at a cost of N16.9billion; the construction of Yaba-Yangoji road in the Federal Capital Territory, at the cost of N17.3billion; and the rehabilitation of two outstanding sections of Nnnewi-Okigwe road in Imo and Anambra states at the sum of N12.7billion.
Ebonyi NULGE Group Lauds Umahi’s Performance
The National leadership of “Young Workers’ Committee’’, an arm of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), has lauded the efforts of Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi in developing the state.
A statement issued yesterday by Mr Leonard Nkah, President of NULGE Ebonyi Chapter , said that the committee made the commendation during the inauguration of Ebonyi State Chapter of Younger Workers’ Committee.
The statement quoted Mrs Jamila Yusuf, National Chairperson, Young Workers’ Committee as describing Gov. David Umahi as having demonstrated outstanding performance in leadership, governance and development of Ebonyi.
She, however, pointed out that the creation of Young Workers’ Committee was aimed at giving youths at national, state and local government levels defined functions and recognition.
On his part, Nkah expressed the determination of NULGE to continually ensure the welfare of local government employees in the state.
While extolling the harmonious working relationship existing between the state government and local government employees, he urged workers to remain steadfast and always put in their best.
Nkah, who doubles as the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ebonyi Chapter, also promised to provide quality leadership that would yield more positive results.
The highlight of the event was the swearing in of members of state executive of Young Workers’ Committee.
They are Mr Okeh Christopher, State Chairman, Mr Chris Obinna Ani, the Deputy Chairman and Abraham Florence, Acting Secretary.
In his acceptance speech, Christopher promised to run an open and purposeful administration that would be constitutionally-driven.
Task Force Arrests 43 Miscreants, Illegal Traders In Lagos
The Lagos State Task Force has arrested 43 miscreants and 15 illegal street traders at various locations around Alausa and the Afrika Shrine vicinity.
The Chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, disclosed this in a statement by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs Unit, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, yesterday in Lagos.
Egbeyemi said the raid was due to the nefarious activities within the vicinity of the Afrika Shrine which presented a negative image to tourists and residents of Lagos.
“Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit, over the weekend, raided all streets within Central Business District, including surroundings of the ‘Afrika Shrine’, Alausa, Ikeja.
“The enforcement operations became imperative following complaints from members of the public about the criminal activities of miscreants and environmental nuisance of illegal street traders around the Shrine,” he said.
According to the chairman, the night operation was carried out around Afrika Shrine where sales of hard drugs like Tramadol, codeine, ‘skunk,’ weed, illegal mixed liquor and assorted foods take place.
“These consumable and non-consumable items are freely sold on the streets in defiance of security agencies and government authority,” he said.
Egbeyemi maintained that the enforcement operations would be a continuous exercise in line with the vision of the present administration to rid the state of street urchins and criminals.
“The Lagos State Government has vowed to sustain the security onslaught on all areas identified as criminal hideouts and hard drug outlets across the state, especially within the metropolis,” he said.
One of the arrested suspects, Tunde Babalola, who was caught with a bag of substance suspected to be Indian hemp, confirmed that he had been selling hard drugs for eight years.
Army, Police, DSS Pledge Synergy In Edo
The 4 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Benin, says it will sustain the existing synergy it enjoys with other security agencies in the fight against crime in Edo.
The Brigade Commander, Brig.- Gen. Greg Omorogbe, made the pledge on Friday in Benin when Mr Sheikh Waziri, the new State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) visited him.
Omorogbe said that the synergy among security agencies was non negotiable in view of the prevailing criminality and insecurity in the country.
He also assured Waziri of the brigade’s continued support to all security agencies.
Waziri, who had earlier commended the Nigerian Army for its usual support to the DSS in Edo and the nation in general, solicited for its sustenance.
Waziri was earlier on Thursday at the Edo Police Command on and had harped on the need for continuous collaboration between sister security agencies in tackling crime in the state.
Waziri, who was received by the Edo Commissioner of Police, Mohammed DanMallam, said he was conscious of the fact that the police remained the head of security agencies in terms of internal security.
Waziri noted that it was this conscious fact that the State Command of the Service was prepared to key into in sustaining the existing relationship between both security agencies.
The DSS boss added that both security outfits needed to translate the excellent relationship among the personnel at the top level to officers at the lower level cadre.
Waziri assured the commissioner that he would ensure that operatives in the command comported themselves well at all times while sharing intelligence with sister security agencies to combat crime.
