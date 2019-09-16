Editorial
BPP’s Revelation On FG’s Inflated Contracts
A detailed report by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) claiming to have saved N27 billion in 2018 through the reduction of inflated contract costs by government contractors evokes much sadness and signals Nigeria’s final descent into ignominy. The mind-boggling revelation was contained in the bureau’s 2018 annual report.
In addition, the report stated that the savings emanated from diligent scrutiny of awarded contracts by federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) before the contractors were issued the Certificate of No Objection by the bureau. A Certificate of No Objection is a document confirming that due process was followed in the conduct of a procurement process.
In particular, among the reprehensible ministries, the report listed the Ministry of Transportation headed by former Rivers State Governor, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and the Ministry of Power, Housing and Works equally headed by former Lagos State Governor, Barrister Babatunde Raji Fashola.
Digested in the report was the assertion that in 2018, a total of 86 No Objection Certificates were issued to MDAs for an initial contract sum of N1.421 trillion but was reviewed downwards to N1.394 trillion by BPP, hence, saving N27 billion from the awarded contracts.
From the saved sum, N22.22 billion, representing the highest amount of savings made from a single ministry, came from the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing with an initial request of N877.40 billion. Similarly, the bureau saved N1.37 billion on projects from the Transportation Ministry also from an initially quoted amount of N76.22 billion.
The findings likewise revealed that disparate initially quoted contract sums from the Petroleum Ministries, Finance, Defence, Interior Affairs, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Radio Corporation were reviewed and a prodigious N1.576 billion was saved for the nation’s coffers. However, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Ministry of Environment as well as the Ministry of Budget and National Planning were not indicted as savings were not made from them.
We entirely commend the action of these ministries in stoutly repudiating the lusciousness of procurement frauds and back-scratching ravaging the country.
The BPP’s report is perhaps a most disappointing confirmation that corruption is still deeply entrenched in government ministries, departments and agencies despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s avowed resolve to rid the country of the deep-seated culture of graft and usher in a new era of transparency in public office. It, therefore, stands to reason that so much hard work and tenacity are required if the government is to deterge the rot in the ailing bureaucracy.
It is scandalous that fraud in the procurement process has hamstrung the efficacy of public expenditure and the occasions to advance the quality of lives of Nigerians. Regrettably, it has been established by the World Bank’s Country Procurement Assessment Report (CPAR) that out of every N1.00 spent by the Nigerian government on projects, about 70 kobo is lost to underhand practices. This is mind-blowing, indeed.
These reasons precipitated the enactment of the first Procurement Act in 2001 which provides for the harmonisation of existing government policies and practices on public procurement to ensure probity, accountability and clarity in the procurement process. Had it been judiciously observed since its proclamation, the Act would have curbed corruption drastically.
That is why we applaud the bureau’s courageous report. We think that this recent disclosure is a congenial way for the Buhari administration to invigorate the anti-corruption war whose strides have come in fits and starts right from the inception of the regime.
If the BPP, a federal government agency, could uncover highly dubious activities of some MDAs, particularly in those ministries headed by Fashola and Amaechi, two choice members of the current administration, it indicates that regulatory bodies and institutions in our clime can operate independently if left unimpeded by the authorities.
Unfortunately, The Tide observes that procurement-related frauds advance unabated because concerned officers who conspire with bidders to breach the Act are not sanctioned thoroughly to deter them from their offences. In that case, we adjure the anti-corruption agencies to prosecute felons appropriately. Procurement officers, bidders and contractors should be held accountable for their actions.
The BPP has discharged its role in conducting efficient and integrity-based assessment of those inflated contracts. It has whistled against corporate malfeasance, vigorously proving to Nigerians that it can bite. It is left for the anti-graft agencies to conscionably investigate the offending MDAs and prosecute anyone found to be culpable, including members of the administration indicted for variegated financial crimes but who forfend themselves from prosecution.
Enough Of Xenophobic Attacks
Last week’s reported attacks by some irate South Africans on fellow Africans of other nationalities, roused very serious concerns from the Federal Government, well-meaning Nigerians and leaders of other African countries so affected.
Whereas the government had called for restraint while demanding from the South African authorities, explanations and assurances of the safety of Nigerians in the former apartheid enclave, there were Nigerians who felt that it was high time Abuja jettisoned diplomatic niceties and allow for reprisals. But for prompt security intervention, some had even initiated the process by attacking South African business outfits in Lagos, Uyo and Owerri.
South Africans had severally carried out xenophobic attacks on Nigerians residing and doing business in their country, mainly on the accusation that the latter engaged in armed robbery, drug pushing, prostitution, human trafficking and other illicit activities with which proceeds they finance their dominance of the informal sector of the country’s economy.
The latest attacks were said to have been conducted on a much larger scale as it targeted not only Africans but also Asians, resulting in shops and vehicles being burnt and wares looted wantonly as aggrieved youths went round physically assaulting foreigners in the big commercial centres, including the Gauteng Province of Johannesburg.
The Tide condemns these persistent attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa, including the ongoing reprisal attacks in some of the countries whose citizens were victimised. It is regrettable that Nigeria has lost about 120 persons to such attacks between 2016 and now. Much as we cannot vouch for the conducts of these compatriots and other nationals residing in the Southern African nation, we think that the law enforcement agencies should do well to apprehend and prosecute anybody who is suspected to constitute a nuisance while residing therein, including Nigerians.
We find it difficult to imagine that a country which benefitted huge moral, diplomatic and financial support from Nigeria and other African countries during her many years under white supremacist regimes could turn back so soon to attack the same people that showed her such commitment and solidarity. We are particularly saddened by the tepid response of the South African police while the attacks lasted. The report that less than 130 persons were arrested in the course of the recent mayhem is surely laughable.
To be sure, there are also South Africans and South African businesses domiciled in Nigeria and elsewhere across the African continent. Prominent among such firms in Nigeria are the telecommunications giant, MTN, Multichoice, Shoprite, PEP and Woolsworth. Many Nigerians do not even know that some of the blue-chip banks in the country are of South African origin.
Only recently, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) sanctioned MTN and a few other network providers for violating some SIM card registration provisions. MTN was to pay about N1.4 trillion but ended up paying far less than that amount. And in tranches, too! Why did Nigerians not take to the streets over such obvious economic sabotage?
Not long after that, some banks were listed for sanctioning by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) accused of assisting the telecoms giant to covertly repatriate money out of the country. Again, more than half of those banks are South African-owned or affiliates. A similar case arose between Multichoice and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC). Yet, Nigerians never harassed anybody.
Unlike previously, we commend the Federal Government’s reaction to the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians this time. The swift recall of the country’s High Commissioner, Ambassador Kabiru Bala, and later, the dispatch of a special envoy to Pretoria, were, indeed, most welcome steps. The sustained demand for victims’ compensation is another commendable exercise, coupled with the provision of evacuation arrangements for Nigerians who may wish to return home. President Muhammadu Buhari’s boycott of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Cape Town in the middle of the assaults also served to demonstrate Nigeria’s angst.
Even so, we advise government, at all levels, to begin to make arrangements for the rehabilitation of these returnee compatriots who have practically lost all their means of livelihood in a hostile foreign land. If Nigerians could afford to spend petro-dollars and pay the so-called ‘Mandela Tax’ to help fund the African National Congress (ANC) during the years of apartheid, they can equally afford to accommodate their now helpless kit and kin.
We fear that the Federal Government’s plan to attach security personnel to the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa and possibly embed some into that country’s police force may not yield the expected result of pre-empting and forestalling future xenophobic attacks on Nigerians. This is because no country would readily want to compromise its security establishments, least of all South Africa whose police seem to have turned a blind eye over the reported killings, burnings and lootings in that country.
Uncoordinated individual efforts can hardly serve to call the bluff of these South Africans. The Federal Government should rather rally the other affected African nations to take a collective action whenever any of their citizens is extra-judiciously targeted in the future. This way, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ruling ANC and, indeed, all South Africans will begin to learn to respect and protect other nationals and their business interests in the country. Enough is enough!
Rivers Mosque Saga
The Tide was taken aback a few days ago by the vituperations of some Nigerians, particularly a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, directed at the person of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over alleged demolition of a mosque in Rivers State. Regrettably, both of them and other uninformed persons were largely reacting to fake news.
Penultimate week, news of the demolition of a mosque in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on the orders of the State Governor had made the round in the country and many mischief makers tried to cash in to try to vilify the state and its governor. That the governor explained that no mosque was demolished was conveniently ignored by those who were bent on using the unfortunate fabrication for selfish and sinister motives.
In fact, several individuals, journalists and groups who visited the site of the so-called demolition were unanimous on the verdict that no mosque was, in actual fact, demolished. A Northern group, the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYGs) only last week described the phantom mosque demolition as a falsehood orchestrated by politicians to fan the furnaces of ethnic, religious or regional division just for self-serving and fiendish gains. According to the national convener of the group, Mohammed Sanni, their investigations showed that the structure being labeled a mosque was a personal building of an individual who did not obtain necessary permits for his structure sited on a disputed land.
On Monday, Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, was in Port Harcourt to see things for himself and equally confirmed that there exists no sign of any building demolition on the disputed land in Rainbow Town.
We are, therefore, shocked that the mosque saga would generate such a furore and outpouring of misguided emotions by uninformed individuals and persons who deliberately chose to stand facts on their heads. Indeed, the piece of land in question has been a reason for dispute between the state government and the registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt, even during the days of Governor Wike’s immediate predecessor.
Moreso, there is an existing judgement by a court of competent jurisdiction on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, conferring ownership of the land on the state government. It is, therefore, worrisome that a group would be tempted to lay illegal claim where it ought not to, and equally bandy fake news in a politically and ethno-religiously unstable atmosphere that is currently the lot of the country.
We, therefore, think, that it is uncharitable for a group to lay claim to what is not theirs or even force themselves against the judgement of a court of law, while it is highly irresponsible for leaders, particularly political leaders, whose opinions could easily sway the gullible, to comment or dabble into sensitive issues without the right information.
It is obvious that Shekarau and Ganduje have ulterior motives, either against Governor Wike or Rivers State or both. That is why they chose to prey on the ethno-religious sensibilities of the people with their unguarded comments. We believe that there is no need for any individual or group to whip up religious sentiments as no community, state or country can afford the pang of religious crisis. It is, indeed, regrettable that critics of Governor Wike, for want of reasons to discredit him or pull him down, would choose to play politics with religion and misrepresent facts. Conflagration, when ignited, may not respect boundaries or limitations set by those who fanned its embers.
Rivers, a predominantly Christian state, has been living in peace and harmony with people of variant religious beliefs, particularly Moslems. Currently, the state harbours over 130 mosques and Moslems residing here practise and profess their faith without hindrance. In fact, a Muslim cleric in Port Harcourt, Ustaz Yahaya Imam Abdullahi, recently assured that Muslims were not under any form of attack in Rivers State. Even Mohammed Sanni of CNYGs has equally said, “The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a very good friend of the North and a brother to the Muslim community, therefore, it is mischievous for anybody to run to alter the narrative”.
Thus, we expect not only Muslims in Rivers State and beyond to reciprocate the cozy atmosphere engendered by the government in the state, but all residents and dwellers so that peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance would be sustained.
We do recognise the right of the Trustees of the Trans-Amadi Central Mosque to pursue what they believe is their right. But with the existing judgement of a Rivers State High Court and the Trustees’ reported move to the Appeal Court, it is expected that nobody should take the law into his own hands. The legal process must be allowed to run its full course.
Eminent Muslims and leaders such as Shekarau, Ganduje and, indeed, all well-meaning persons, rather than grandstanding, are expected to urge parties in the dispute to observe due process and obey the law.
The call by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, for an amicable resolution of the issue is key in moving forward. It is only imperative, therefore, that due process must be observed. In so far as the Rivers State Government has a court judgement in its favour until such verdict is vacated and a contrary judgement issued, the status quo remains.
FG’s New Policy On Food Imports
President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restrict granting foreign exchange (forex) to food importers could be said to be a right policy in the right direction if the amount of money Nigeria spends on food importation is considered.
Currently, Nigeria spends about US$22 billion on food imports annually. Rice alone, imported from Thailand and India, accounts for about US$1.65 billion, thus, making Nigeria one of the world’s largest importers of rice. This is aside other imported consumable items like wheat, fish, palm oil and processed foods which Nigeria ordinarily should have capacity to produce and even export.
The humongous amount Nigeria spends on food importation, if properly utilised on infrastructure, can build hundreds of kilometers of roads, or if channelled into agriculture, can provide job opportunities for millions of unemployed youths. We can, therefore, understand the import of President Buhari’s directive to the CBN.
However, we fear that the directive, laudable and well conceived as it may be, is capable of worsening food security and exacerbate the already harsh economic situation in the country unless necessary measures are put in place.
We say this because domestic production of many food items in the country has not been able to meet the demand, thus, necessitating their importation. For instance, local demands for rice are in excess of six million metric tonnes while domestic production is just about four million metric tonnes, leaving a huge gap of two million metric tonnes. How does the nation make up for the shortfall without imports?
While we agree that it serves the country no useful benefit to continue to import simple commodities as tomatoes, palm oil, fish and other consumable items, we observe that the right environment and critical infrastructures to support large-scale farming and reduce food importation are currently in short supply.
The Tide notes that there is a cluster of challenges currently plaguing agricultural production in the country and which has pushed the prices of food items beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians. Such challenges include pervasive insecurity, severe flooding, lack of proper storage, dearth of infrastructures such as good roads, regular power supply, good transportation system, as well as inadequate funding of fertilisers vis a vis its distribution bottleneck, among others.
Enforcing the forex restriction policy without addressing these challenges would, therefore, add a new and scary dimension to the mix.
We insist that a complete ban on forex for food imports, without corresponding increase in local production of food, would increase the prices of food items and even encourage smuggling and proliferation of poor quality food items in the country, especially those that the country lacks the capacity to produce.
While we wholly align with the Federal Government’s self-reliance policy on food, we think that the policy requires a gradual, step-by-step approach as against this haphazard method that could put the country in a mess.
Considering the importance of food to human existence, and the fact that about 35 percent of business ventures in the country are into the food value chain, accounting for well over 3.5 million jobs, any policy that will impact on the food sector must be well thought out, well measured and methodically implemented.
Much as the Buhari administration is wont to ensure self-sufficiency in food production in the country, we think that the starting point would be to move more swiftly in the area of infrastructure delivery, most especially, of power, good roads and transportation system.
Without these basic infrastructures in place, and the political will to deal with the twin evil of insecurity and perennial flooding in the country, the restriction order placed on forex for food imports may end up eliciting counter productive effects that may plunge Nigeria into an era of food crisis.
