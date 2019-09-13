Xenophobia: FG Lauds Air Peace For Evacuating Nigerian Returnees

The Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, which has been going through the process of certification for some time now, is to be licensed in December this year.

The Airport Manager, Mr Felix Akinbinu who also doubles as the Regional General Manager, South South, disclosed this in an interview with airport correspondents, Wednesday.

According to him, the airport authorities are looking up to the 23rd of December this year, for the certification of the airport.

“This airport has been going through the process of airport certification. We are looking forward to December 23, this year for Port Harcourt International Airport to be licensed.

“Licensing means that the airport is safety compliant in all standard, and the implication is that the insurance of premium for either the flights or passengers that operate or use this airport will be reduced”, he said.

On the coming of Ethiopian Airlines to operate in Port Harcourt International Airport, the regional manager said that their coming was an answered prayer.

According to him, the Port Harcourt Airport needs more international flight operations, saying this is due to the fact that the airport terminal capacity at the moment is more than the flights that are operating currently.

He said that they were also looking forward to see the operations of Ethiopian Airlines to be a permanent one, where they will be operating both in Enugu and in Port Harcourt.

Corlins Walter