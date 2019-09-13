RSG ’ll Continue To Support UNIPORT, Wike Assures

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the state government would continue to support the University of Port Harcourt to deliver on its core mandate.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the University of Port Harcourt has played a key role in human capital development of the country.

“I had my foundation at the University of Port Harcourt. I owe it a duty to contribute to the development of my alma mater.

“I will release the sum of N200million to the university to complete the Faculty of Law building at the school. That faculty was initiated when I was a minister. I will ensure that the facility is delivered”, he said.

The governor directed the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Special Projects to liaise with the university management for the commencement of the Convocation Arena of the institution to be funded by the Rivers State Government.

Commenting on the issue of the university land, Wike directed the Surveyor General of the state to work with the university authorities to map out the land belonging to the institution.

The governor, however, advised federal agencies not to acquire land that they cannot use for development purposes.

He said many communities are denied access to land because some federal agencies acquire land they cannot put to use.

“I am not in support of federal agencies taking land without using same. I am discouraging the non-usage of such land”, he said.

He said the state government would install electricity and water facilities at the Faculty of Humanities building at the institution.

The governor said though that faculty was approved by the immediate past administration, it was his administration that funded its construction with over N400million.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Mvendaga Jibo congratulated the Rivers State governor on his victory at the polls.

He said though the contest was tough, the governor emerged victorious through planning and the grace of God.

He said: “As a political scientist, I closely followed the contest. I knew that it was very tough. It required good planning; it required foresight to achieve the victory you won. I think God was on your side.

“We appreciate what you stand for in this country’s politics, even if now and again you make statements that people may not immediately understand. Nevertheless, I think you are in the right direction of nation building”.

He praised the Rivers State governor for contributing to the infrastructural development of the school and improving the relationship between the school and its host communities.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Ndowa Lale thanked the governor for delivering on the Faculty of Humanities in the institution and starting work on the Convocation Arena of the university.

Lale said that the University of Port Harcourt remains eternally grateful to the governor for his contributions to the development of projects in the school.

He said such projects would remain worthy legacies.

The VC appealed to the Rivers State governor to assist the university to stop the encroachment on its land by the host communities.