Niger Delta
RSG ’ll Continue To Support UNIPORT, Wike Assures
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the state government would continue to support the University of Port Harcourt to deliver on its core mandate.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council of the University of Port Harcourt, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the University of Port Harcourt has played a key role in human capital development of the country.
“I had my foundation at the University of Port Harcourt. I owe it a duty to contribute to the development of my alma mater.
“I will release the sum of N200million to the university to complete the Faculty of Law building at the school. That faculty was initiated when I was a minister. I will ensure that the facility is delivered”, he said.
The governor directed the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Special Projects to liaise with the university management for the commencement of the Convocation Arena of the institution to be funded by the Rivers State Government.
Commenting on the issue of the university land, Wike directed the Surveyor General of the state to work with the university authorities to map out the land belonging to the institution.
The governor, however, advised federal agencies not to acquire land that they cannot use for development purposes.
He said many communities are denied access to land because some federal agencies acquire land they cannot put to use.
“I am not in support of federal agencies taking land without using same. I am discouraging the non-usage of such land”, he said.
He said the state government would install electricity and water facilities at the Faculty of Humanities building at the institution.
The governor said though that faculty was approved by the immediate past administration, it was his administration that funded its construction with over N400million.
Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Mvendaga Jibo congratulated the Rivers State governor on his victory at the polls.
He said though the contest was tough, the governor emerged victorious through planning and the grace of God.
He said: “As a political scientist, I closely followed the contest. I knew that it was very tough. It required good planning; it required foresight to achieve the victory you won. I think God was on your side.
“We appreciate what you stand for in this country’s politics, even if now and again you make statements that people may not immediately understand. Nevertheless, I think you are in the right direction of nation building”.
He praised the Rivers State governor for contributing to the infrastructural development of the school and improving the relationship between the school and its host communities.
The Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Ndowa Lale thanked the governor for delivering on the Faculty of Humanities in the institution and starting work on the Convocation Arena of the university.
Lale said that the University of Port Harcourt remains eternally grateful to the governor for his contributions to the development of projects in the school.
He said such projects would remain worthy legacies.
The VC appealed to the Rivers State governor to assist the university to stop the encroachment on its land by the host communities.
Niger Delta
Bridge Collapse: Community, Lawmaker Finger SPDC
Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa State has attributed neglect by shell petroleum Development Company, SPDC of provision and maintenance of infrastructural projects sited in their community as cause of the recent collapse of the bridge linking their community with Yenagoa, the state capital and other adjoining communities.
The Ogbia speaking community made these revelation recently when the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Obua paid them sympathy visit to ascertain the extent of havoc wrecked by the collapsed infrastructure.
Speaking to newsmen, the Paramount Ruler of the community, HRH Osene Osene, represented by the Deputy Paramount Ruler, Isaac Johnny, lamented the difficulties the collapsed structure has caused the community and commuters plying the road, describing it as worrisome.
Osene said the community which, plays host to the multinational oil company, has nothing to show for after many years, emphasizsing that if shell had carried out satisfactory and holistic routine maintenance, the bridge would not have collapsed, stressing that the structure was constructed in 1986 and as such needed regular checks. which would have averted the sudden damage.
Meanwhile, Obua has promised calling the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of the oil producing community.
The lawmaker stated that the ill-fated bridge had not only served the people of the community, but the entire three Local Government Areas in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.
While reiterating his commitment to bringing succour to the community, Obua called on the multinational company operating in the area and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to kick-start the process of reconstructing a new bridge to link the community with their sister communities in order to fast-track development in the area.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
NDLEA Destroys Cannabis Farms In Edo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command says it has uncovered and destroyed two hectares of cannabis farms in the state.
State Commander of the Agency, Mr Buba Wakawa, disclosed this to The Tide source in Benin
Wakawa disclosed that the farms located in Ovia North East and Etsako West Local Government areas were estimated to yield 248,088kg of cannabis plants.
He also said that the command had seized 452.36kg of substance suspected to be cannabis as well as Tramadol and Diazepam tablets.
According to him, the achievements were recorded in the last one month.
He further said that no fewer than 11 suspected drug traffickers comprising five males and six females apprehended within the period would be charged to court.
He said that the suspects in their various statements have owned up to the crime of drug trafficking to make money.
The commander lamented that the problem of drug abuse was posing a major challenge to families in the state.
“Most youths who are hooked on drugs have become openly disobedient to parents, dropping out of school and work, and becoming liabilities to their parents.
“Some even engage in stealing, armed robbery, cultism and other criminal activities,” he said.
Niger Delta
NSCDC Inaugurates Agro Rangers Unit In Bayelsa
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated a special unit, Agro Rangers Unit, to check clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Bayelsa State.
The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, who inaugurated the unit in Yenagoa, said it was part of the NSCDC’s response to frequent clashes between farmers and herders.
Ayuba noted that such clashes had resulted in killings and wanton destruction of lives and property.
He said the newly-created unit would ensure adequate security of agricultural investments such as farmlands, silos, ranches, livestock and processing industries in the state.
The commandant advised personnel of the unit to be professional in the discharge of their duties.
Also speaking, Dr Boma Spero-Jack, Special Adviser to Gov. Seriake Dickson on Security, lauded the NSCDC for launching the unit and described it as timely.
Spero-Jack said that the measure would encourage investments in agriculture, thereby boosting food security, rapid growth and development.
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
3rd JAMB Football Tourney Gets October Date
-
Sports4 days ago
NYG: 1,699 Athletes Arrive Ilorin From 11 States
-
Sports4 days ago
Squash W’Cup:Federation Selects Final 8 For Close Camping
-
Sports4 days ago
Okowa Urges Team Delta To Retain Trophy
-
Sports4 days ago
Enyimba Ranked Nigeria’s Best Club Side
-
Sports4 days ago
Squash W’Cup:Federation Selects Final 8 For Close Camping
-
Sports4 days ago
Hunt For Talents: Young Boxers Take Centre Stage
-
Sports4 days ago
Semenya Joins S’ African Football Team