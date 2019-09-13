Politics
Political Inclusion: CAN Makes Case For Women
Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised government at all levels to consider women with integrity for strategic position in governance to enhance peace and stability in the country.
Dr Samson Ayokunle, the president of the association, made the observation in Abuja at a national symposium organised by Christian Aid, a non-governmental organisation.
The forum with the theme “Participation women in governance: The role of faith and traditional leaders”, focused on the call for a side by side movement towards gender justice for women.
Ayokunle, who was represented by Deaconess Victoria Ehiselo, National Chairperson, Women Wing of CAN, said that Nigeria had yet to achieve the recommended 35 per cent of women in governance as prescribed by the National Gender Equality.
“The Nigerian political scene has been predominantly dominated by men since time from inception and it has long been believed that men are the only ones with the capacity to make decisions.
“This style of leadership is also to a very large extent responsible for the pathetic condition that women have found themselves in the country because men are assumed to be stronger and wiser,” he said.
He said that the notion had excluded women and caged them with their ideas from contributing to nation building and enhancing peace and stability.
He said that it had become apparent for women to gain political seats by obtaining empowerment and becoming their own agent of positive change in handling their lives.
He, however, urged women who were already in leadership positions at all levels of government and all spheres of authority to be ambassadors of peace.
Also speaking, Chief Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama in Bayelsa State, urged women to huddle up in bringing their dreams to a reality.
Dakolo said that a higher share of women in places of leadership in government would indicate a balanced gender society.
“We must all strive to make sure that women are allowed to take active part in governance and leadership activities,” he said.
Politics
101 Candidates To Contest Bayelsa, Kogi Guber Elections -INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 101 political parties had submitted their lists of candidates that will partake in the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections.
Mr Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this as at the close of nomination at 6p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019.
He said that 52 political parties submitted their lists of candidates for the Bayelsa governorship election and 49 political parties submitted theirs for the Kogi governornorship election.
The candidates emerged from the primaries of the various political parties in the two states in a statement signed by Okoye yesterday in Abuja.
Okoye said that , though 64 political parties conducted primaries in Bayelsa and 59 in Kogi, some of them did not submit any list and personal information of their candidates, while a few others failed to submit before the deadline.
He said that the commission, in accordance with the Electoral Act and in line with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections, would publish the personal particulars of nominated candidates for the elections on September 13.
The national commissioner said that the personal particulars of the nominees would be published on the notice boards of INEC offices in Yenagoa and Lokoja.
”As required by law, the Commission monitored the primaries of the political parties and the lists of aspirants who emerged from the primaries had since been published on INEC’s website and other platforms.
”From our records, 64 political parties conducted primaries in Bayelsa as against 59 in Kogi.
”Out of these, 52 political parties from Bayelsa and 49 from Kogi respectively submitted the lists of candidates and their personal particulars at the close of nomination at 6p.m., on Monday, September 9.
”While some of the political parties that conducted primaries did not submit any lists and personal particulars of candidates, a few failed to submit within the time limit prescribed by the commission.
”Out of the 101 nominees for the two states, 91 are males, representing 90 per cent, while 10 are females, representing 10 per cent of all the nominees.
”Of the 52 nominees for Bayelsa, six are females, while 46 are males. The corresponding figures for Kogi are four females and 45 male nominees.”
Okoye said that the publication of the personal particulars of nominees was for the members of the public to make any claims and objections regarding the candidates, as required by law.
He said that similarly, the Commission had observed that names of candidates submitted by some political parties for governorship and deputy governorship positions were below the minimum age prescribed by the constitution.
He said that this observation was from a preliminary review of the lists and personal particulars submitted by the political parties.
He said, “The Commission will notify the concerned parties soon and subsequently consider further action.”
Okoye reminded the political parties of the timelines in the commission’s Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the elections and requested their strict compliance with them.
”We look forward to working with the parties and all stakeholders to make the forthcoming elections in the two states free, fair and credible.”
Politics
Youth Group Congratulates Buhari, Solicits Atiku’s Support
Igbo Youth Assembly, a youth socio-cultural and political organisation, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the judgement of the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal.
The president of the group Mr Mazi Nwaudunna, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, recalled that the tribunal dismissed the petition of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar against the second time re-election of Buhari in the February 23 election.
“The judgment is a clear acknowledgement and an indication of the interests and mandate of the vast majority of the ordinary Nigerians,” he said.
Nwaudunna, however, commended the doggedness of the presidential candidate of the PDP in seeking redress and following the legal procedures as stipulated by the law.
“We commend Atiku for availing himself for the country’s legal and judicial system in expressing his reservations on the conduct of the election.
“However, we urge him and the PDP to join force with the president and APC in the process of peace building and national reconciliation,” he said.
The group’s president advised Atiku and his party to accept the ruling of the tribunal in good faith and join hands with Buhari and other well-meaning Nigerians to build a united, peaceful and a stronger nation.
Politics
Bayelsa Poll: Institute Begins Training Of Security Personnel
The Electoral Institute in collaboration with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday in Bayelsa State, began training for security personnel in the state for the state’s governorship election on November 16.
The Director-General of the institute, Mr Sa’ad Idris, said during the inauguration of the training that “training on security is critical in the protection of electoral personnel, location and processes”.
Idris, represented by a director in the institute, Mr Ifeanyi Agu, said that the training was also to equip participants with requisite skills and knowledge.
In his speech, the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said that the commission had constantly engaged security agencies in preparations for elections.
He said that the commission considered security as a critical and key component of the electoral process and one of the indices for ensuring the credibility of elections.
Yakubu, represented by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Bayelsa State, Mr Monday Udoh, said that the benefits derived from the numerous consultations with Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security could not be over emphasised.
The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State Mr John Anozie, said that the election in Bayelsa would be free and fair.
He promised to secure lives and property during and after the conduct of the governorship election.
Anozie, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Mr Jude Kolawole, assured the electorate of their safety on the day of the election.
Personnel from the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, The Nigeria Police and Department of State Services, among others, were trained.
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
3rd JAMB Football Tourney Gets October Date
-
Sports4 days ago
NYG: 1,699 Athletes Arrive Ilorin From 11 States
-
Sports4 days ago
Squash W’Cup:Federation Selects Final 8 For Close Camping
-
Sports4 days ago
Okowa Urges Team Delta To Retain Trophy
-
Sports4 days ago
Enyimba Ranked Nigeria’s Best Club Side
-
Sports4 days ago
Squash W’Cup:Federation Selects Final 8 For Close Camping
-
Sports4 days ago
Hunt For Talents: Young Boxers Take Centre Stage
-
Sports4 days ago
Semenya Joins S’ African Football Team