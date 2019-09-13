NHRC Wants Abduction Case Against NAF Personnel Re-Opened

The faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State led by the immediate past senator who represented Rivers State East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Ngei Abe has vowed to boycott the party’s forthcoming ward, local government and state congresses in the state.

The latest development is a new twist to the rivalry between the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Abe before the 2019 general election.

It would be recalled that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, recently appointed a five-member executive caretaker committee to oversee the party’s affairs in the state, even as it rolled out a timetable for fresh congresses in the state.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, had indicated that the APC in the state would be chaired by Barrister Isaac Abott Ogbobula, with Mr. Friday Kinika Owhor, Mrs. Beatrice Amobi, and Prince Abolo Stephen as members while Mr. Baridon Badom serves as secretary.

The NWC also published a Notice/Timetable of Congresses showing that ward congresses to elect leaders would hold on Tuesday, 17th September, 2019 while appeals arising from ward congresses would be treated between Wednesday, 18th and Friday, 20th September, 2019.

It further said that LGA Congresses to elect leaders would hold on Saturday, 21st September, 2019 while appeals arising from State Congresses would be treated between Monday, 23rd and Wednesday, 25th September, 2019.

The Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC added that State Congress to elect a substantive executive would hold on Saturday, 28th September, 2019 while appeals arising from the State Congress would be addressed between Monday, 30th September and Wednesday, 2nd October, 2019.

However, the aggrieved members of the party were jolted to action after the Isaac Abott Ogbogbula-led committee assumed office in Port Harcourt after their swearing-in by the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole in Abuja.

While briefing newsmen at the party secretariat at Garrison axis of Aba Road, Chairman of the CTC, Ogbogbula assured of free, fair and transparent congresses.

Ogbogbula while disclosing that their mandate was to run the affairs of the party pending the conclusion of the congresses, encouraged all APC members in the state to give the necessary support to the committee and allow peace reign to enable them take the party to the next level.

But reacting to the twist, the Director General of Freedom House (Abe’s campaign office in the 2019 general poll), Barrister Wogu Boms said while reading a 9-point communique issued at the end of an extraordinary APC stakeholders’ meeting in their secretariat near Waterlines, Port Harcourt, that none of the issues that led to the legal crisis and the exclusion of the party in the 2019 Governorship election in Rivers State have been addressed.

Boms, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state under Amaechi, said, “as critical stakeholders of the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who toiled and sweated under very difficult and dangerous circumstances to build the party in Rivers State, we are appalled and dismayed by the current situation of the party in the state.

“That Nigerians are aware that the crisis in Rivers APC was set off by the manner in which last congresses were deliberately mismanaged in 2018, resulting in catastrophic and unprecedented consequences for the party.

“That various efforts by different leaders of the party across the nation to find a solution to the challenges of Rivers APC before the 2019 elections were all rebuffed by the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, meaning that all well intended efforts came to nothing.

“We note with concern that the party is yet again threading the same route of exclusion and disdain for the rights and feelings of party members that plunged the Rivers chapter of the APC into needless crisis resulting in the party being denied participation in the last general elections in Rivers State.

“That as critical stakeholders, and bearing in mind the circumstances of Rivers APC, we were not consulted by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in its decision to appoint a caretaker committee in Rivers State nor does the Committee reflect the diversity of the party in the state. The so called caretaker committee members are simply cronies of the Minister of Transportation, their objective and purpose is clear, they were parties and participants in the actions that brought the party to its knees in Rivers State. Apart from being unknown to the constitution, by all rules of justice and fairness they cannot provide a solution to our present challenges.

“We, therefore, reject the caretaker committee as it is clearly an orchestration to deepen the woes of the party, and we urge all members of the APC in Rivers State to remain steadfast in the pursuit of justice.

“Based on extant judicial pronouncements, and the report of the Governor Lalong Committee as adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party which stated clearly that where congress could not hold, the existing executives were to manage the affairs of the party; Chief Peter Odike by the rules of the Party should have been consulted as Chairman of the APC in Rivers State.”

Also speaking, Senator Wilson Ake, described the forthcoming congresses as unreasonable, saying that the step taken by the NWC of the APC was not the best for the party in Rivers State.

He, however, noted that many APC members were in pains after the party lost out during the 2019 elections.

He said, “Members of the party can create the kind of party they want for themselves if they are determined.

“I urge my supporters to remain calm because as long as what they are fighting for is honest, they will definitely get justice.”

Similarly, Senator Magnus Abe said he was not consulted by the party’s NWC before they went ahead to schedule congresses, but noted that he has no bitterness against anyone in the party.

Abe said, “The Honourable Minister of Transportation immediately after he was sworn-in announced there and then that there will be congresses in Rivers State and that everybody should go and prepare for congress.

“I was amazed and I was amused. I responded then as an individual to say that I am not aware that he has powers to announce the date of congress.

“That I am also not aware that anybody has been consulted to determine the way forward for the party, and we discussed with our stakeholders, nobody was aware of where that was coming from and nobody was in the picture”, Abe added.

Abe insisted that he would continue to support the fight against injustice and wrong doings in the Party.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for the spirit you have exhibited. A party that has this kind of committed and dedicated members cannot die. Nobody can kill it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Peter Odike being referenced by the aggrieved members has called on Senator Magnus Abe and others to sheath their swords, toe the path of reconciliation, and work towards a United APC.

Odike, who led the Abe’s faction of APC in the famous Ibrahim Umar case in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said the constitution of a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party means there was an end in sight for the crisis rocking the APC.

