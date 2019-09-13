Politics
NADECO Chieftain Hails Buhari’s Victory
The General Secretary, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Chief Ayo Opadokun, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory at the Presidential Election Tribunal last Wednesday as a victory for democracy.
Opadokun spoke in a press interview with newsmen in Lagos last Wednesday.
The tribunal had dismissed the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of Buhari in the February 23 poll.
Opadokun said that the judiciary had discharged its responsibility as an arbiter between the two political parties.
He said: “I believe that this is a victory for democracy because the judiciary had discharged the onus of its responsibility as an arbiter between two political parties.
“It is now left with the political parties to make the next move.
“From the pronouncement on every issue that was made in the petition, the judiciary did not cover up any thing.
“For example, the judges examined every allegation made and it established that most of the allegations were based on hear say.
“They were statements made up by third parties and once you make allegations on criminal conduct, unleashing terror on voters, changing figures, snatching ballot box, just to mention a few, all these are criminal matters.
“The standard is that whenever you make allegations of crime in civil proceedings, the standard of proof is to prove beyond reasonable doubt.”
Opadokun said this was consistently established in the case of Omoboriowo versus Ajasin by the late Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Muhammad Bello, and subsequent cases.
He also said the allegations that figures were falsified were not enough as the petitioner had to prove these beyond reasonable doubt.
Opadokun, however, said the petitioner could still approach the Supreme Court for a resolution of the matter if unsatisfied with the tribunal’s judgment.
He said with the judgement, however, the judges had made a landmark pronouncement that would guide political parties and their candidates when approaching elections subsequently and preparing their petitions.
“As a lawyer, I am proudly behind the reasoning for the judgment on the presidential election that was given today (Wednesday) in an eight-hour plus sitting.
“The judges exhibited intellectual capacity to examine every milestone that was in fulcrum of the petition.
“They responded to every issue that was canvassed by the petitioner. They also provided a legal rationale for their conclusion and the judgement they arrived at.
“For example, the judges rejected INEC’s position on the argument on the eligibility of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President; they believe that INEC was wrong in the preliminary objection,” he said.
Opadokun said the judges had presented the judiciary in a very positive light because they did not leave out any matter of importance.
101 Candidates To Contest Bayelsa, Kogi Guber Elections -INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that 101 political parties had submitted their lists of candidates that will partake in the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi governorship elections.
Mr Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner, and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this as at the close of nomination at 6p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019.
He said that 52 political parties submitted their lists of candidates for the Bayelsa governorship election and 49 political parties submitted theirs for the Kogi governornorship election.
The candidates emerged from the primaries of the various political parties in the two states in a statement signed by Okoye yesterday in Abuja.
Okoye said that , though 64 political parties conducted primaries in Bayelsa and 59 in Kogi, some of them did not submit any list and personal information of their candidates, while a few others failed to submit before the deadline.
He said that the commission, in accordance with the Electoral Act and in line with its Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections, would publish the personal particulars of nominated candidates for the elections on September 13.
The national commissioner said that the personal particulars of the nominees would be published on the notice boards of INEC offices in Yenagoa and Lokoja.
”As required by law, the Commission monitored the primaries of the political parties and the lists of aspirants who emerged from the primaries had since been published on INEC’s website and other platforms.
”From our records, 64 political parties conducted primaries in Bayelsa as against 59 in Kogi.
”Out of these, 52 political parties from Bayelsa and 49 from Kogi respectively submitted the lists of candidates and their personal particulars at the close of nomination at 6p.m., on Monday, September 9.
”While some of the political parties that conducted primaries did not submit any lists and personal particulars of candidates, a few failed to submit within the time limit prescribed by the commission.
”Out of the 101 nominees for the two states, 91 are males, representing 90 per cent, while 10 are females, representing 10 per cent of all the nominees.
”Of the 52 nominees for Bayelsa, six are females, while 46 are males. The corresponding figures for Kogi are four females and 45 male nominees.”
Okoye said that the publication of the personal particulars of nominees was for the members of the public to make any claims and objections regarding the candidates, as required by law.
He said that similarly, the Commission had observed that names of candidates submitted by some political parties for governorship and deputy governorship positions were below the minimum age prescribed by the constitution.
He said that this observation was from a preliminary review of the lists and personal particulars submitted by the political parties.
He said, “The Commission will notify the concerned parties soon and subsequently consider further action.”
Okoye reminded the political parties of the timelines in the commission’s Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the elections and requested their strict compliance with them.
”We look forward to working with the parties and all stakeholders to make the forthcoming elections in the two states free, fair and credible.”
Political Inclusion: CAN Makes Case For Women
Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised government at all levels to consider women with integrity for strategic position in governance to enhance peace and stability in the country.
Dr Samson Ayokunle, the president of the association, made the observation in Abuja at a national symposium organised by Christian Aid, a non-governmental organisation.
The forum with the theme “Participation women in governance: The role of faith and traditional leaders”, focused on the call for a side by side movement towards gender justice for women.
Ayokunle, who was represented by Deaconess Victoria Ehiselo, National Chairperson, Women Wing of CAN, said that Nigeria had yet to achieve the recommended 35 per cent of women in governance as prescribed by the National Gender Equality.
“The Nigerian political scene has been predominantly dominated by men since time from inception and it has long been believed that men are the only ones with the capacity to make decisions.
“This style of leadership is also to a very large extent responsible for the pathetic condition that women have found themselves in the country because men are assumed to be stronger and wiser,” he said.
He said that the notion had excluded women and caged them with their ideas from contributing to nation building and enhancing peace and stability.
He said that it had become apparent for women to gain political seats by obtaining empowerment and becoming their own agent of positive change in handling their lives.
He, however, urged women who were already in leadership positions at all levels of government and all spheres of authority to be ambassadors of peace.
Also speaking, Chief Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama in Bayelsa State, urged women to huddle up in bringing their dreams to a reality.
Dakolo said that a higher share of women in places of leadership in government would indicate a balanced gender society.
“We must all strive to make sure that women are allowed to take active part in governance and leadership activities,” he said.
Youth Group Congratulates Buhari, Solicits Atiku’s Support
Igbo Youth Assembly, a youth socio-cultural and political organisation, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the judgement of the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal.
The president of the group Mr Mazi Nwaudunna, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, recalled that the tribunal dismissed the petition of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar against the second time re-election of Buhari in the February 23 election.
“The judgment is a clear acknowledgement and an indication of the interests and mandate of the vast majority of the ordinary Nigerians,” he said.
Nwaudunna, however, commended the doggedness of the presidential candidate of the PDP in seeking redress and following the legal procedures as stipulated by the law.
“We commend Atiku for availing himself for the country’s legal and judicial system in expressing his reservations on the conduct of the election.
“However, we urge him and the PDP to join force with the president and APC in the process of peace building and national reconciliation,” he said.
The group’s president advised Atiku and his party to accept the ruling of the tribunal in good faith and join hands with Buhari and other well-meaning Nigerians to build a united, peaceful and a stronger nation.
