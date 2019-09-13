LG Builds Abattoir, Livestock Market In Edo

The Esan North East Local Government Council in Edo State has built a modern abattoir and livestock market in the locality to ensure that animals slaughtered for consumption are hygienically fit.

The Local Government Chairman, Mr Austine Okoibhole, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Benin, last Wednesday.

Okoibhole said that this was against the belief in some quarters that the abattoir and livestock market were constructed with a view to relocate the Uromi market.

According to him, the projects were executed strictly for hygiene purpose as well as to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the council.

He said that the council observed that butchers in the locality at times engaged in slaughtering and selling sick and already dead animals to members of the public.

He noted that the situation posed serious health challenge to the residents of the locality if not checked.

“That is why after thinking how best to arrest the situation, we resolved to build a modern abattoir and livestock market, which we have now completed more than four months ago.

“We also observed that the three abattoirs in the locality were grossly unhygienic and unkempt as the stench from them was not only repulsive but you could also see maggots all over the place.

“However even with the good intentions with which we conceived and executed the modern abattoir and livestock market, some persons have introduced political undertone to it.

“A situation which has hindered the commencement of activities at the new place,” Okoibhole said.

He said that old abattoirs had posed security threat to the council as cattle sellers and butchers sleep in the abattoirs after the day’s activities.

He said that the council was not comfortable with the development.

“Some mischievous ones among them can engage in illicit and unwholesome activities unabated and there is nothing we can do because they are not profiled with us.

“With the new arrangement, everybody after his daily business activities will go to his home and on daily basis we can profile every person who comes to the livestock market and abattoir for business,’’ Okoibhole said.

Our correspondent reports that a visit to the old abattoirs namely the Eki Oye abattoir, Eguare near the Onogie’s palace abattoir and the Hausa abattoir revealed very filthy and smelly environment with various forms of debris noticed all round the abattoirs.

Our correspondent who visited the new abattoir and livestock market and observed that 41 shops, a mosque, offices for veterinary doctors, convenience, water, light and a space that could accommodate at least 20 trailers had been provided.

Meanwhile some residents who spoke with newsmen commended the council for the project, saying that it would foster development as well as boost its IGR potential.

Mr Monday Ekpoma, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and a traditional chief in the locality who simply gave his name as Chief Idemudia responded.

They noted that in spite of the noble intention behind the project, some persons were still reading political undertone to it.