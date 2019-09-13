Niger Delta
LG Builds Abattoir, Livestock Market In Edo
The Esan North East Local Government Council in Edo State has built a modern abattoir and livestock market in the locality to ensure that animals slaughtered for consumption are hygienically fit.
The Local Government Chairman, Mr Austine Okoibhole, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Benin, last Wednesday.
Okoibhole said that this was against the belief in some quarters that the abattoir and livestock market were constructed with a view to relocate the Uromi market.
According to him, the projects were executed strictly for hygiene purpose as well as to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the council.
He said that the council observed that butchers in the locality at times engaged in slaughtering and selling sick and already dead animals to members of the public.
He noted that the situation posed serious health challenge to the residents of the locality if not checked.
“That is why after thinking how best to arrest the situation, we resolved to build a modern abattoir and livestock market, which we have now completed more than four months ago.
“We also observed that the three abattoirs in the locality were grossly unhygienic and unkempt as the stench from them was not only repulsive but you could also see maggots all over the place.
“However even with the good intentions with which we conceived and executed the modern abattoir and livestock market, some persons have introduced political undertone to it.
“A situation which has hindered the commencement of activities at the new place,” Okoibhole said.
He said that old abattoirs had posed security threat to the council as cattle sellers and butchers sleep in the abattoirs after the day’s activities.
He said that the council was not comfortable with the development.
“Some mischievous ones among them can engage in illicit and unwholesome activities unabated and there is nothing we can do because they are not profiled with us.
“With the new arrangement, everybody after his daily business activities will go to his home and on daily basis we can profile every person who comes to the livestock market and abattoir for business,’’ Okoibhole said.
Our correspondent reports that a visit to the old abattoirs namely the Eki Oye abattoir, Eguare near the Onogie’s palace abattoir and the Hausa abattoir revealed very filthy and smelly environment with various forms of debris noticed all round the abattoirs.
Our correspondent who visited the new abattoir and livestock market and observed that 41 shops, a mosque, offices for veterinary doctors, convenience, water, light and a space that could accommodate at least 20 trailers had been provided.
Meanwhile some residents who spoke with newsmen commended the council for the project, saying that it would foster development as well as boost its IGR potential.
Mr Monday Ekpoma, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and a traditional chief in the locality who simply gave his name as Chief Idemudia responded.
They noted that in spite of the noble intention behind the project, some persons were still reading political undertone to it.
Bridge Collapse: Community, Lawmaker Finger SPDC
Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa State has attributed neglect by shell petroleum Development Company, SPDC of provision and maintenance of infrastructural projects sited in their community as cause of the recent collapse of the bridge linking their community with Yenagoa, the state capital and other adjoining communities.
The Ogbia speaking community made these revelation recently when the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Obua paid them sympathy visit to ascertain the extent of havoc wrecked by the collapsed infrastructure.
Speaking to newsmen, the Paramount Ruler of the community, HRH Osene Osene, represented by the Deputy Paramount Ruler, Isaac Johnny, lamented the difficulties the collapsed structure has caused the community and commuters plying the road, describing it as worrisome.
Osene said the community which, plays host to the multinational oil company, has nothing to show for after many years, emphasizsing that if shell had carried out satisfactory and holistic routine maintenance, the bridge would not have collapsed, stressing that the structure was constructed in 1986 and as such needed regular checks. which would have averted the sudden damage.
Meanwhile, Obua has promised calling the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of the oil producing community.
The lawmaker stated that the ill-fated bridge had not only served the people of the community, but the entire three Local Government Areas in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.
While reiterating his commitment to bringing succour to the community, Obua called on the multinational company operating in the area and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to kick-start the process of reconstructing a new bridge to link the community with their sister communities in order to fast-track development in the area.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
NDLEA Destroys Cannabis Farms In Edo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command says it has uncovered and destroyed two hectares of cannabis farms in the state.
State Commander of the Agency, Mr Buba Wakawa, disclosed this to The Tide source in Benin
Wakawa disclosed that the farms located in Ovia North East and Etsako West Local Government areas were estimated to yield 248,088kg of cannabis plants.
He also said that the command had seized 452.36kg of substance suspected to be cannabis as well as Tramadol and Diazepam tablets.
According to him, the achievements were recorded in the last one month.
He further said that no fewer than 11 suspected drug traffickers comprising five males and six females apprehended within the period would be charged to court.
He said that the suspects in their various statements have owned up to the crime of drug trafficking to make money.
The commander lamented that the problem of drug abuse was posing a major challenge to families in the state.
“Most youths who are hooked on drugs have become openly disobedient to parents, dropping out of school and work, and becoming liabilities to their parents.
“Some even engage in stealing, armed robbery, cultism and other criminal activities,” he said.
NSCDC Inaugurates Agro Rangers Unit In Bayelsa
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated a special unit, Agro Rangers Unit, to check clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Bayelsa State.
The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, who inaugurated the unit in Yenagoa, said it was part of the NSCDC’s response to frequent clashes between farmers and herders.
Ayuba noted that such clashes had resulted in killings and wanton destruction of lives and property.
He said the newly-created unit would ensure adequate security of agricultural investments such as farmlands, silos, ranches, livestock and processing industries in the state.
The commandant advised personnel of the unit to be professional in the discharge of their duties.
Also speaking, Dr Boma Spero-Jack, Special Adviser to Gov. Seriake Dickson on Security, lauded the NSCDC for launching the unit and described it as timely.
Spero-Jack said that the measure would encourage investments in agriculture, thereby boosting food security, rapid growth and development.
