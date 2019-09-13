FRSC Embarks On Eye, BP Check For Bayelsa Drivers

Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa State has attributed neglect by shell petroleum Development Company, SPDC of provision and maintenance of infrastructural projects sited in their community as cause of the recent collapse of the bridge linking their community with Yenagoa, the state capital and other adjoining communities.

The Ogbia speaking community made these revelation recently when the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Obua paid them sympathy visit to ascertain the extent of havoc wrecked by the collapsed infrastructure.

Speaking to newsmen, the Paramount Ruler of the community, HRH Osene Osene, represented by the Deputy Paramount Ruler, Isaac Johnny, lamented the difficulties the collapsed structure has caused the community and commuters plying the road, describing it as worrisome.

Osene said the community which, plays host to the multinational oil company, has nothing to show for after many years, emphasizsing that if shell had carried out satisfactory and holistic routine maintenance, the bridge would not have collapsed, stressing that the structure was constructed in 1986 and as such needed regular checks. which would have averted the sudden damage.

Meanwhile, Obua has promised calling the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of the oil producing community.

The lawmaker stated that the ill-fated bridge had not only served the people of the community, but the entire three Local Government Areas in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.

While reiterating his commitment to bringing succour to the community, Obua called on the multinational company operating in the area and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to kick-start the process of reconstructing a new bridge to link the community with their sister communities in order to fast-track development in the area.

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa