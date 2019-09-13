Niger Delta
FRSC Embarks On Eye, BP Check For Bayelsa Drivers
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa State Command has commenced free eye checkup and treatment for all category of drivers in the state.
Bayelsa Sector Commander, Mr Ikechukwu Igwe, told newsmen during the exercise in Yenagoa, that the command was also focusing on High Blood Pressure and other ailments that often affected drivers.
“Our focus is on eye problems, High Blood Pressure and other ailments. The drugs are being given free of charge and any identified serious cases are referred to specialist hospital.
“This is our health week. It is actually, part of our activities to kick start the ember months, and to avail the drivers the opportunity to see medical experts on their health status.
“We started on Monday with tipper drivers, then, we moved to tricycle operators; and today we are taking on commercial bus drivers in the state,’’ Igwe said.
According to him, more than 3, 000 drivers will be benefiting from the programme.
Dr Olokolo Tarazibah, Community Medicine Department, Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, advised the drivers to shun habits such as cigarette smoking, intake of alcohol and drugs.
Tarazibah said such vices increased risks of cardiovascular and mental diseases.
Mr Okafor Jones, Chairman of Welfare, Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Bayelsa chapter, commended FRSC for the gesture and urged the corps to make the exercise regular.
“Many of us do not normally have the chance to check their health status and I believe this will be helping us.
“With this, we will get closer to the corps as partners in progress,” Jones stated.
Niger Delta
Bridge Collapse: Community, Lawmaker Finger SPDC
Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa State has attributed neglect by shell petroleum Development Company, SPDC of provision and maintenance of infrastructural projects sited in their community as cause of the recent collapse of the bridge linking their community with Yenagoa, the state capital and other adjoining communities.
The Ogbia speaking community made these revelation recently when the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Obua paid them sympathy visit to ascertain the extent of havoc wrecked by the collapsed infrastructure.
Speaking to newsmen, the Paramount Ruler of the community, HRH Osene Osene, represented by the Deputy Paramount Ruler, Isaac Johnny, lamented the difficulties the collapsed structure has caused the community and commuters plying the road, describing it as worrisome.
Osene said the community which, plays host to the multinational oil company, has nothing to show for after many years, emphasizsing that if shell had carried out satisfactory and holistic routine maintenance, the bridge would not have collapsed, stressing that the structure was constructed in 1986 and as such needed regular checks. which would have averted the sudden damage.
Meanwhile, Obua has promised calling the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of the oil producing community.
The lawmaker stated that the ill-fated bridge had not only served the people of the community, but the entire three Local Government Areas in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.
While reiterating his commitment to bringing succour to the community, Obua called on the multinational company operating in the area and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to kick-start the process of reconstructing a new bridge to link the community with their sister communities in order to fast-track development in the area.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
NDLEA Destroys Cannabis Farms In Edo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command says it has uncovered and destroyed two hectares of cannabis farms in the state.
State Commander of the Agency, Mr Buba Wakawa, disclosed this to The Tide source in Benin
Wakawa disclosed that the farms located in Ovia North East and Etsako West Local Government areas were estimated to yield 248,088kg of cannabis plants.
He also said that the command had seized 452.36kg of substance suspected to be cannabis as well as Tramadol and Diazepam tablets.
According to him, the achievements were recorded in the last one month.
He further said that no fewer than 11 suspected drug traffickers comprising five males and six females apprehended within the period would be charged to court.
He said that the suspects in their various statements have owned up to the crime of drug trafficking to make money.
The commander lamented that the problem of drug abuse was posing a major challenge to families in the state.
“Most youths who are hooked on drugs have become openly disobedient to parents, dropping out of school and work, and becoming liabilities to their parents.
“Some even engage in stealing, armed robbery, cultism and other criminal activities,” he said.
Niger Delta
NSCDC Inaugurates Agro Rangers Unit In Bayelsa
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated a special unit, Agro Rangers Unit, to check clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Bayelsa State.
The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, who inaugurated the unit in Yenagoa, said it was part of the NSCDC’s response to frequent clashes between farmers and herders.
Ayuba noted that such clashes had resulted in killings and wanton destruction of lives and property.
He said the newly-created unit would ensure adequate security of agricultural investments such as farmlands, silos, ranches, livestock and processing industries in the state.
The commandant advised personnel of the unit to be professional in the discharge of their duties.
Also speaking, Dr Boma Spero-Jack, Special Adviser to Gov. Seriake Dickson on Security, lauded the NSCDC for launching the unit and described it as timely.
Spero-Jack said that the measure would encourage investments in agriculture, thereby boosting food security, rapid growth and development.
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
3rd JAMB Football Tourney Gets October Date
-
Sports4 days ago
NYG: 1,699 Athletes Arrive Ilorin From 11 States
-
Sports4 days ago
Squash W’Cup:Federation Selects Final 8 For Close Camping
-
Sports4 days ago
Okowa Urges Team Delta To Retain Trophy
-
Sports4 days ago
Enyimba Ranked Nigeria’s Best Club Side
-
Sports4 days ago
Squash W’Cup:Federation Selects Final 8 For Close Camping
-
Sports4 days ago
Hunt For Talents: Young Boxers Take Centre Stage
-
Sports4 days ago
Semenya Joins S’ African Football Team