Aviation
FAAN MD Hails Ugwuanyi Over Safety At Enugu Airport
The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, has expressed gratitude to the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for tackling security challenges at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.
Yadudu, in a statement made available to airport correspondents last Wednesday through the Corporate Affairs Department, expressed satisfaction with the work done by the governor based on the request made by FAAN.
According to him, FAAN was satisfied with the interventions made so far by the governor such as the relocation of the Orie Emene market, abattoir, and the dismantling of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service Radio/TV mast.
The FAAN in the statement also disclosed that the issue of relocating the ENPOWER free trade zone, adjacent to the runway of the airport has been resolved with the management of the establishment.
Yadudu, while seeking further timely intervention of the governor, however frowned at the attitude of those that turned the airfield near the airport to residential place and urged the governor to take prompt action on the matter.
The Tide reports that Governor Ugwuanyi had assured earlier that the state would intervene promptly on the matter and stressed that his administration was fully committed to the safety of lives and property as well as the progress of the Enugu airport.
According to the governor, issues affecting the safety of the Enugu airport will not be undermined in his administration, saying that they will be resolved expeditiously.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
PH Airport Set For Certification …Airport Manager Gives Dec Date
The Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, which has been going through the process of certification for some time now, is to be licensed in December this year.
The Airport Manager, Mr Felix Akinbinu who also doubles as the Regional General Manager, South South, disclosed this in an interview with airport correspondents, Wednesday.
According to him, the airport authorities are looking up to the 23rd of December this year, for the certification of the airport.
“This airport has been going through the process of airport certification. We are looking forward to December 23, this year for Port Harcourt International Airport to be licensed.
“Licensing means that the airport is safety compliant in all standard, and the implication is that the insurance of premium for either the flights or passengers that operate or use this airport will be reduced”, he said.
On the coming of Ethiopian Airlines to operate in Port Harcourt International Airport, the regional manager said that their coming was an answered prayer.
According to him, the Port Harcourt Airport needs more international flight operations, saying this is due to the fact that the airport terminal capacity at the moment is more than the flights that are operating currently.
He said that they were also looking forward to see the operations of Ethiopian Airlines to be a permanent one, where they will be operating both in Enugu and in Port Harcourt.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
Oyo To Partner FAAN On Ibadan Airport Upgrade
The Oyo State Government has agreed to partner with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for the upgrade of facilities at Ibadan Airport to accommodate wide bodied aircrafts.
Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, disclosed this when the management of FAAN paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Ibadan, Tuesday.
He noted that the Ibadan Airport is important to the economy of the state and promised to collaborate with FAAN to resolve the challenges facing the airport.
The governor said that the airport was key to the plans by his administration to expand the economy of the state and affirmed his administration’s resolve to improve infrastructure and security at the airport.
“I have made some promises about the airport. I promise that the intending Muslim pilgrims will fly from the Ibadan airport directly to the holy land from next year and I count on FAAN to make this promise achievable.
“We are also thinking of expanding the runway to make it easy for bigger aircraft to operate at the airport and I promise to partner with FAAN to make it happen”, he said.
Earlier in his speech, the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, thanked the governor and the people of Oyo State for their support and patronage since the inception of the airport 37 years ago.
The FAAN boss, who was accompanied by the Director of Engineering Services, Salisu Daura and Director of Security Services, Group Capt. USA Sadiq (rtd), said the management had already written a letter to the governor on areas of assistance.
He, however, assured the governor and other stakeholders of the commitment of FAAN to achieve and sustain its service delivery target.
Corlins Walter
Aviation
Xenophobia: FG Lauds Air Peace For Evacuating Nigerian Returnees
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has lauded Air Peace Airline for the successful evacuation of the first batch of 178 Nigerians willing to return from South Africa.
Mr Kimiebi Ebienfa of the Ministry’s Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division made this known in a statement yesterday following the successful evacuation mission.
According to him, Onyeama commended the proprietor and management of Air Peace Airlines while receiving 178 Nigerians that voluntarily decided to return to Nigeria following the incessant cases of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.
He said that the Minister who was represented by Mr Chuks Jonathan, acting Director, Southern African Affairs Division assured that the Federal Government would continue to protect lives and properties of Nigerians in Diaspora.
“The Aircraft conveying the Nigerians arrived the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos at 9.23 p.m. last Wednesday, September 11.
“The Minister of Foreign Affairs also promised that the second batch of the evacuation exercise will commence soonest after working out necessary modalities with the Nigerian Mission in South Africa.
“However, the Minister uses this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and patient.“As Federal Government is engaging all relevant stakeholders towards finding permanent measures to the unfortunate xenophobic attacks on Nigerians,” Ebienfa said.
The Tide reports that following the xenophobic attack on Nigerians in South Africa, Mr Allen Onyeama, Proprietor of the Airline on September 5, volunteered to send an aircraft to evacuate Nigerians willing to return free of charge.
About 640 Nigerians have indicated their desire to return from South Africa and had registered to do so.
