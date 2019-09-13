Ex-NOA Boss Wants Employment Opportunities For Youths

The former Rivers State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Oliver Wolugbom says the creation of employment opportunities for the youths will help to check the rising incidence of youth restiveness in the society.

Wolugbom, who said this s at a one day orientation programme organised for young adults of Rebisi kingdom by Rebisi Heritage Foundation, in Port Harcourt, said companies operating in Rivers State must accommodate youths of their host communities in their operations.

Wolugbom, who is also the President of Rebisi Heritage Foundation said, the programme was designed to create new set of leadership in the kingdom.

“Cotemporary challenges of our society makes it imperative to regularly re-orientate young minds and hearts away from unhelpful ways of thinking and prepare them to turn challenges into stepping stones for success.

“This is part of the overall efforts along with the skills training of other categories of young people to close knowledge and skill-gaps towards making, them more marketable whether in paid employment or self employment”, he said.

He commended total E/P for their support and urged other communities in the state to also organise similar event for their youths.

In a lecture titled, Values: Road map to Successful life,” the state Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Young Ayo-Tamuno, urged youths of Rebisi kingdom to cherish the values handed to them by their fathers.

He enumerated with values to include that of hardwork, courage and respect for elders, stressing that, these values should propel them to excellence.

Ayo-Tamuno said the cherished values of Rebisi kingdom does not encourage cultism and gangsterism and divorce.

The NOA Director also called on the participants to support the State Government’s effort in checking criminalities in the State.