Niger Delta
Ex-NOA Boss Wants Employment Opportunities For Youths
The former Rivers State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Oliver Wolugbom says the creation of employment opportunities for the youths will help to check the rising incidence of youth restiveness in the society.
Wolugbom, who said this s at a one day orientation programme organised for young adults of Rebisi kingdom by Rebisi Heritage Foundation, in Port Harcourt, said companies operating in Rivers State must accommodate youths of their host communities in their operations.
Wolugbom, who is also the President of Rebisi Heritage Foundation said, the programme was designed to create new set of leadership in the kingdom.
“Cotemporary challenges of our society makes it imperative to regularly re-orientate young minds and hearts away from unhelpful ways of thinking and prepare them to turn challenges into stepping stones for success.
“This is part of the overall efforts along with the skills training of other categories of young people to close knowledge and skill-gaps towards making, them more marketable whether in paid employment or self employment”, he said.
He commended total E/P for their support and urged other communities in the state to also organise similar event for their youths.
In a lecture titled, Values: Road map to Successful life,” the state Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr. Young Ayo-Tamuno, urged youths of Rebisi kingdom to cherish the values handed to them by their fathers.
He enumerated with values to include that of hardwork, courage and respect for elders, stressing that, these values should propel them to excellence.
Ayo-Tamuno said the cherished values of Rebisi kingdom does not encourage cultism and gangsterism and divorce.
The NOA Director also called on the participants to support the State Government’s effort in checking criminalities in the State.
Niger Delta
Bridge Collapse: Community, Lawmaker Finger SPDC
Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa State has attributed neglect by shell petroleum Development Company, SPDC of provision and maintenance of infrastructural projects sited in their community as cause of the recent collapse of the bridge linking their community with Yenagoa, the state capital and other adjoining communities.
The Ogbia speaking community made these revelation recently when the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Obua paid them sympathy visit to ascertain the extent of havoc wrecked by the collapsed infrastructure.
Speaking to newsmen, the Paramount Ruler of the community, HRH Osene Osene, represented by the Deputy Paramount Ruler, Isaac Johnny, lamented the difficulties the collapsed structure has caused the community and commuters plying the road, describing it as worrisome.
Osene said the community which, plays host to the multinational oil company, has nothing to show for after many years, emphasizsing that if shell had carried out satisfactory and holistic routine maintenance, the bridge would not have collapsed, stressing that the structure was constructed in 1986 and as such needed regular checks. which would have averted the sudden damage.
Meanwhile, Obua has promised calling the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of the oil producing community.
The lawmaker stated that the ill-fated bridge had not only served the people of the community, but the entire three Local Government Areas in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.
While reiterating his commitment to bringing succour to the community, Obua called on the multinational company operating in the area and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to kick-start the process of reconstructing a new bridge to link the community with their sister communities in order to fast-track development in the area.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
NDLEA Destroys Cannabis Farms In Edo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command says it has uncovered and destroyed two hectares of cannabis farms in the state.
State Commander of the Agency, Mr Buba Wakawa, disclosed this to The Tide source in Benin
Wakawa disclosed that the farms located in Ovia North East and Etsako West Local Government areas were estimated to yield 248,088kg of cannabis plants.
He also said that the command had seized 452.36kg of substance suspected to be cannabis as well as Tramadol and Diazepam tablets.
According to him, the achievements were recorded in the last one month.
He further said that no fewer than 11 suspected drug traffickers comprising five males and six females apprehended within the period would be charged to court.
He said that the suspects in their various statements have owned up to the crime of drug trafficking to make money.
The commander lamented that the problem of drug abuse was posing a major challenge to families in the state.
“Most youths who are hooked on drugs have become openly disobedient to parents, dropping out of school and work, and becoming liabilities to their parents.
“Some even engage in stealing, armed robbery, cultism and other criminal activities,” he said.
Niger Delta
NSCDC Inaugurates Agro Rangers Unit In Bayelsa
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated a special unit, Agro Rangers Unit, to check clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Bayelsa State.
The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, who inaugurated the unit in Yenagoa, said it was part of the NSCDC’s response to frequent clashes between farmers and herders.
Ayuba noted that such clashes had resulted in killings and wanton destruction of lives and property.
He said the newly-created unit would ensure adequate security of agricultural investments such as farmlands, silos, ranches, livestock and processing industries in the state.
The commandant advised personnel of the unit to be professional in the discharge of their duties.
Also speaking, Dr Boma Spero-Jack, Special Adviser to Gov. Seriake Dickson on Security, lauded the NSCDC for launching the unit and described it as timely.
Spero-Jack said that the measure would encourage investments in agriculture, thereby boosting food security, rapid growth and development.
