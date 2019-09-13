Enough Of Xenophobic Attacks

Celebration is in the air again. This time, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, like most of his colleagues in other States, is celebrating 100 days in his second term in office, amid pomp and pageantry.

As it was in his first term within 100 days, this time around, there are several landmark and laudable milestones to reckon with and to clink glasses for.

It would be recalled that during his swearing in ceremony for a second term on May 29, 2019, Governor Wike promised to deliver more projects to Rivers people. And true to his characteristic nature, he has kept faith with the promise, as several people-oriented projects have been lined up for commissioning by his administration as part of activities to mark the 100 days.

There is, no doubt, that within the period under review, Rivers people and residents alike have cause to roll out the drums and celebrate with the Governor. If not for anything, the magnificent, imposing brand new Mile One Market, constructed by the present administration, is among the several projects that would instantly capture the attention of residents of Port Harcourt and visitors. Interestingly, it has become the cynosure of all eyes.

Standing side by side a similar project, the contrast is very glaring and striking. This new edifice, we believe, would not only help in adding aesthetic to the Garden City, it is also expected to be a veritable source of relief for several traders and business people in the State. The same thing goes to the burnt Fruit Garden Market in Port Harcourt, which the Wike administration reconstructed. Traders in the market and others doing business within the vicinity surely have every cause to smile.

Also, workers in the state have a brand new office accommodation, as an ultra-modern secretariat complex tagged, ‘Labour House’, built by the present administration has beautified the skyline within the D-Line axis of Port Harcourt.

The Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinema is another project which the present administration has also given to Rivers people and residents. This project is expected to be functional next Wednesday, as it is among the projects to be commissioned to mark the 100 days in office of the governor. The Civil Servants’ Quarters, the Real Madrid Football Academy, the Students Union Government (SUG) secretariat at Rivers State University, Community Secondary School, Ubima, Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo Dual Carriageway, among several others, are expected to provide unquantifiable value and succour to Rivers people.

The 100 days celebration proper would kick off on Monday with a Live Media Chat by the Governor.

In the area of security, it is on record that the administration has made a very bold statement by inaugurating ‘Operation Sting’, which has been assiduously fighting and combating cultism, kidnappings, armed robberies, among other sundry social vices in several parts of the State.

It is heart-warming that the Governor, in a fell swoop, donated over 40 patrol vehicles, fitted with security gadgets, to security agencies to serve as a deserving impetus for them to square up with criminals.

The recently inaugurated Taskforce on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks is seemingly paying off handsomely, as it is currently sanitising several parts of the State and gradually restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt. To say that the taskforce is doing a yeoman’s job is to state the obvious. Unnecessary traffic bottlenecks in several parts of Port Harcourt are gradually disappearing. This is even though it is too early to assess the work of the taskforce in concrete terms.

The Tide recalls that the Wike administration recently declared a state of emergency on environmental sanitation. The marching order which the Governor gave the taskforce members in this regard, during their inauguration, has started yielding fruitful results. Again, as the taskforce goes full throttle, the sanitary condition of Port Harcourt and its environs, is fast improving. The Mobile Courts put in place by the administration to prosecute offenders is, indeed, the icing on the cake.

We charge the Governor to continue to give the taskforce the necessary support and motivation to enable it sustain the good work it has started.

With the giant strides already recorded in various spheres by the present administration within the past four years and just 100 days in office in this second tenure, there is no gainsaying the fact that Governor Wike has endeared himself to the hearts of the people.

While The Tide congratulates him on this auspicious occasion, we are quite convinced that his administration would deliver more heart-blowing projects and dividends of democracy to Rivers people as the days go by. Indeed, Rivers people expect more from him to truly write his name in marble at the end of his stewardship.

We also hope that in this second term, civil servants in the State will smile. We are not unmindful of the relief the recent review of the Contributory Pension Scheme by the present administration has given to several workers, retirees and their families. We agree no less with the governor that only the best is good enough for the people and the State. It is against this backdrop that we join the well-meaning people of Rivers State to say congratulations and more grease to your elbow, Wike!