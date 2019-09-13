Sports
Coach Yusuf Back To S’ Eagles After One-Year Ban
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed the return of Salisu Yusuf to the national team following a year-long suspension for his involvement in a bribery incident.
Last year, Salisu was found guilty of collecting an amount of money reported to be around $1000 and was sanctioned by the NFF Ethics Committee with a fine of $5000 and a one-year ban from football-related activities.
The former Enyimba and Kano Pillars coach was caught on camera receiving money to influence his team selection for the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations in Ghana.
Yesterday , the Nigerian football body announced the return of Yusuf to football while appreciating stand-in coach Imama Amapakabo for his contribution during his absence.
“The Nigeria Football Federation has noted that the Chief Coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf has now fully served the one-year suspension clamped on him last year,” the FA statement read.
Sports
NYG: ‘Medals Or No Medals, We’ll Still Be Happy’
An Akwa Ibom State government official, Paul Bassey says winning or not winning medals is not a problem for the state’s contingent to the ongoing 5th National Youth Games (NYG).
Bassey, the Special Assistant on Sports to Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom, said yesterday in Ilorin that discovery of new athletes was rather their target.
“We will still be happy if we win no medal by the end of the Games. Our target here is not to win medals but to discover athletes for the state,’’ he said.
Bassey said they were more concerned with the state’s youths being exposed and to be nurtured into stardom later by the state.
“We really do not have a target here in Ilorin, and by that I mean in terms of winning medals. But I thank our state governor for the opportunity given to the youths since he came on board.
“He has emphasised the need for grassroots development, because those of us who are old enough to know what happened 20 to 30 years ago knew that Nigeria had stars in all spheres.
“But now, during international competitions one hardly hears about Nigeria.
“So, he (Udom) has laid emphasis on youths and sports development, and this is what led to the State Sports Festival which we hold every year,’’ he said.
Bassey pointed out that making an appearance at the Games in Ilorin was itself a big opportunity.
“For us to come here, first of all, we have exposed the youths, and then we can nurture them afterwards.
“What I am saying now is that even if we don’t win a gold, silver or bronze at the end of the games, we are still happy because the youths that we brought here would have learnt something.
“Then after the whole thing, we will have so much back home to develop them on,” the former sports journalist said.
He however did not fail to point out out that they were still going to pose some challenge to other athletes from other states.
“Nonetheless, Team Akwa Ibom are here (in Ilorin) to compete and also discover athletes to be nurtured.
‘We are here to compete in the spirit of competition and secondly to see how we can help to produce golden athletes that would in the next five or six years represent this country in international competitions.’’
Bassey disclosed that the state had put in place a number of post-Games programmes for the athletes.
“We have post-Games programmes for them, since they are in schools. We bring them together during holidays to train them.
“Now, we have three athletes who are on scholarship, schooling in the U.S. That’s developmental on its own.
“So, we track them and also develop the coaches so that they will be well trained.
“There is no youth that will win here or at the state sports festival that we won’t be encouraged to train.
“We are not all meant to be doctors or professors. Some will feed through sports, and the state has to support them,’’ he said.
It would be recalled that Akwa Ibom placed fifth on the medals table at the end of the Games’ fourth edition held in 2018.
Sports
‘Involvement Of Female Referees, Judges, Raising Karate’
The President of World Karate Federation (WKF), Antonio Espinós said the involvement of more female referees and judges had grown the game in Africa.
The WKF’s President said this in a statement available in the federation’s web site yesterday in Lagos.
According to Espinós, the advances in African refereeing is also confirmed with the growing presence of female judges officiating at events.
He said 10 top-level female referees from six countries, including Nigerian Zainab Saleh participated at the 2019 UFAK Senior Championships in Botswana in July.
The President said that over 75 referees from 25 countries officiated at the 2019 edition of the continental event.
He said that the number represented a notable increase from previous editions of 56 referees from 19 nations who participated in the tournament in 2018, while 43 judges from 19 nations registered in 2017.
“One of the aspects that contributed to the success of the event was the notable progress of refereeing on the continent.
“Our primary goal is to further enhance our refereeing to make sure that the rules of our sport are constantly protected.
“It is also our intention to continue keeping up with the times to further demonstrate that Karate is a modern, unbiased and balanced sport. All of this was clearly manifested at the UFAK Championships
“We are committed to continue improving our sport in all its structures, and referees are a fundamental part of our progress,” WKF President said.
He noted that the level of competition had increased in Africa as “the sport continues to take steps towards its Olympic debut in 2020 in Tokyo.”
The President said the improvement of the structures and training programmes for referees and judges had ensured the continued attainment of high standards of officiating and progress of the sport in Africa.
Sports
ZBWBL: Air Warriors, Customs Set For Battle
Air Warriors Babes continued their impressive performance at the ongoing 2019 Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League by thrashing Kanem Queens of Maiduguri 79-19 on Wednesday in Abuja.
The victory ensured that Air Warriors maintained their unbeaten record so far at the Abuja centre of the second phase of the league.
Also at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, venue of the tournament, Nigeria Customs were too good for debutants FCT Wings, as the log leaders ran away with a 73-37 win.
Tidesports source reports that the battle for qualification for the National Conference phase of the league will now be taken to the final day.
Both teams have now won all four of their encounters each and will meet on Thursday to decide the ultimate zonal champions.
Coach of Customs, Abdulrahman Mohammed, told newsmen after the game against FCT Wings, that his team’s experience and calibre of players would make the difference against Air Warriors.
“We have been consistent in the league and although Air Warriors have had a good tournament, you can’t discountenance our experience.
“As far as this zone is concerned, I’m optimistic that we will clinch the qualification for National Conference.
“My players are used to the big stage and they know what is at stake. On Thursday, we are going to confirm our status,” he said.
Emmanuel Odah, coach of FCT Wings, corroborated Mohammed’s position, stating that his team put up a good fight against a vastly experienced Customs side.
“The Customs team are the most experienced and talented in this zone. If things were done well in Nigeria, they ought to be a franchise team. They have players who have played abroad.”
Odah, however, commended his players for holding their own against their formidable opponents.
“I commend my team for their impressive performance. Here in the FCT, promoting the game at the grassroots is more important than any individual glory,” he said.
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
3rd JAMB Football Tourney Gets October Date
-
Sports4 days ago
NYG: 1,699 Athletes Arrive Ilorin From 11 States
-
Politics4 days ago
‘Nigeria Not Ready For State Police’
-
Sports4 days ago
Squash W’Cup:Federation Selects Final 8 For Close Camping
-
Sports4 days ago
Enyimba Ranked Nigeria’s Best Club Side
-
Politics4 days ago
Lawmaker Empowers 100 Constituents
-
Sports4 days ago
Okowa Urges Team Delta To Retain Trophy
-
Sports4 days ago
Squash W’Cup:Federation Selects Final 8 For Close Camping