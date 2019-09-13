Featured
Boko Haram Attacks Military Camp, Kills Nine Soldiers, 27 Missing …22,000 Nigerians Missing In Insurgency, ICRC Confirms
No fewer than nine soldiers have been killed and over a dozen injured in an attack on a new military camp in Borno State.
About 27 soldiers were also reported missing after the attack.
The insurgents attacked the new military base at Granda near Gudumbali in Guzamala Local Government Area in Borno State at about 9.30pm, last Tuesday, security sources said.
The troops were deployed from Damboa to Gudumbali, last week, and they had barely settled down when the insurgents struck, the sources said, yesterday, pleading anonymity.
Though troops battled the insurgents for over an hour but lost nine soldiers in the cross-fire.
Air support from the air force for the fighting soldiers could not, however, yield much impact as troops were reportedly close in battle with Boko Haram terrorists, making it difficult for the military fighter jet to shell the insurgents, a source familiar with the operation told Daily Sun.
“Nine soldiers died, some were slaughtered,” a military source said but did not give further details.
It was gathered that corpses of the slain soldiers have already been evacuated and brought to the Army mortuary at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.
Among the items allegedly carried away by the insurgents include a military petroleum tanker, an armoured vehicle, and eight other operational vehicles.
Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which is affiliated with the Islamic State group, has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters killed or wounded dozens of troops.
Late Wednesday, a military officer who requested anonymity said: “So far, nine bodies of soldiers were recovered. Twenty-seven soldiers are still missing and their fate remains unknown.”
Another military source confirmed the provisional death toll, adding that “search and rescue is ongoing.”
According to SITE Intelligence, which monitors jihadist activities worldwide, ISWAP also claimed to have destroyed several trucks and captured numerous other vehicles in the attack.
The Nigerian air force claimed in a statement Wednesday that it had destroyed two ISWAP gun trucks in nearby Garunda the previous day.
“The attack aircraft tracked the two gun trucks as they attempted to evade detection by driving into foliage,” it said.
The last Tuesday’s incident was one in a series of attacks on military base at Gudumbali by Boko Haram in a decade of insurgency in the northeast.
Roughly 145 soldiers were killed in an attack on the military location in the town on November 18, 2015.
The incident was regarded as one of the deadliest Boko Haram attacks in the state since 2011 when insurgency heightened.
The military recently withdrew troops from many of its smaller locations in Borno State to bigger base called Super Camps following the introduction of a new operational concept.
The new concept was randomly condemned by scores of Borno people, expressing fears the new approach could make many communities vulnerable to Boko Haram attacks.
The Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Magashi (rtd) and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai held talks with Borno elders few days after similar meeting was organised by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen Olusegun Adeniyi at Maimalari Cantonment, 7 Division Maiduguri, Nigerian Army.
However, a least, 22,000 people are missing as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East of Nigeria, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed in a statement, yesterday.
It said that nearly 22,000 Nigerians constituted the highest number of missing persons registered with the organisation in any country.
“Every parent’s worst nightmare is not knowing where their child is. This is the tragic reality for thousands of Nigerian parents, leaving them with the anguish of a constant search,” ICRC President Peter Maurer said at the end of a five-day visit to Nigeria.
“People have the right to know the fate of their loved ones, and more needs to be done to prevent families from being separated in the first place,” he said.
During the visit, Maurer met with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, senior government officials, civil society and business leaders.
The Red Cross said that some families were often separated while fleeing attacks, while others have had loved ones abducted or detained and do not know their whereabouts.
“The ICRC works with the Nigeria Red Cross and other Red Cross and Red Crescent societies in the region to trace missing people by showing photographs, calling out names and going door-to-door in camps and communities,” the statement said.
“So far, 367 cases have been solved since ICRC received its first cases in 2013, underscoring the immense challenges that come with finding missing people and reconnecting them with their families in Nigeria,” it said.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, last Tuesday, had said that the military had done a lot in the war against the insurgents, but admitted that humanitarian efforts were being hampered.
“Large swathes of the northeast of the country remain completely inaccessible to humanitarian organisations. People have also been displaced by fighting many times, making them harder to find,” he added.
Similarly, barely a week after the peace meeting in Abuja between the Jukun and the Tiv at the instance of the President Muhammadu Buhari, gunmen suspected to be Jukun militia yesterday attacked and killed two people in Yongogba village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.
This is barely 24 hours after armed bandits invaded Kukoki community in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and kidnapped six people, three communities in Rafi Local Government Area of the state have come under attack.
A resident of Yongogba village, Mr. Kester Iorhemba, told our correspondent on the phone that the attackers who invaded the village from Takum burnt the entire village and looted valuable property.
According to Iorhemba, the attackers, riding on motorcycles and two Toyota Hilux vans, invaded the village at about 8.45am killing two people, with scores still missing.
He explained that the attackers, who came through a farm, killed two people who were already on their farms before proceeding to burn the entire village.
The witness, who said the casualty figure may be higher as many people were already on the farm along the route the attackers came, called on Governor Darius Ishaku, who had said he has the capacity to end the killings in Taraba State, to do so immediately.
“I was on my way to the farm when I sighted two Toyota Hilux vans and motorcycles advancing towards our village. I couldn’t call the people back home because of poor network.
“Many people are still missing and I am sure many of those missing might have been killed by the attackers who came in their numbers.
“Our governor, who recently kicked against a commission of inquiry into the crisis, said he has the ability to solve the problem. So I want to plead with him to end these killings.”
The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, David Misal, could not return his calls or reply to text messages sent to his phone for confirmation.
Ishaku had told our correspondent that he was capable of ending the hostilities without interference from the federal or Benue State governments.
In Niger, the heavily armed bandits arrived the communities in 24 motorcycles with three of them on each of the motorcycles.
The communities are Rafin-wayam, Rafin-kwakwa and Gidan Dogo-Gurgu.
The entire communities were thrown into confusion as people, including women and children, ran in different directions for safety.
About 800 people from the three communities have been forced to relocate, with majority of them staying in a temporary camp in some structures including schools in Kagara, the headquarters of the local government.
A resident of one of the communities, Malam Dahiru Mohammed, said the bandits surrounded his community, Rafin Wayam, to prevent anybody from escaping as they ransacked houses looking for what to carry.
“They took everything from us, including bread and beverages. They didn’t kill anybody but they collected all our valuables,” he narrated
After about two hour of operation, which began at about 6.45pm, the bandits left the communities in a convoy and headed to Pangu-Gari, another community in the area.
Youths from Kagara trooped to the streets to protest what they called “incessant” armed bandits’ attacks in the area in the last one month.
The placard carrying youths chanted anti-government slogans and blocked the major highway leading to Brinin Gwari in Kaduna State.
Why I Congratulated Buhari, Wike Explains …Accuses PDP C’ttee Of Corruption Over NASS Minority Leader’s Saga …As Rivers Guber Tribunal Strikes Out Key Paragraphs In ACC Candidate’s Petition
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has explained that he congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari after the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal confirmed his election because it was better to offer public congratulations than visit the President at night.
Wike said that unlike some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who visit the President at night, he made his declaration public because it came from the heart.
He spoke at the funeral service in honour of mother of Chief Sergeant Chidi Awuse, late Madam Blessing Awuse, at the St Luke’s Anglican Church, Emohua, yesterday.
The governor said: “I am sure all of you are surprised that I congratulated Buhari. Is it not good for me to congratulate him, than to go to his house in the night?”
“So many PDP governors go to see him in his house in the night. I have never gone, and I will not go. I won’t go.”
“We are the only state that the Federal Government refused to pay our money used to execute federal projects because I don’t go to see him in the night, and I won’t go. He is not my friend, he is not doing well, but he won in court, should I say that the court did wrong, no?”
“President Buhari, congratulations and carry Nigerians along. Unify the country, the country is too divided. I am saying what is right. What I will do, I will do, what I will not do, I will not do”, he explained.
Wike exphasised that politics was a game of interest, noting that Rivers people in the All Progressives Congress (APC) were under obligation to attract federal benefits to the state.
“Politics is a game of interest. And my only interest is Rivers State. Anything that is against the interest of Rivers State, I will not agree.
“These people sold us out, thinking that they are doing Governor Wike. It is the state that you are offending, because I am just one person”, he added.
Wike expressed displeasure that Rivers State has key links to President Muhammadu Buhari from the state, yet the East-West Road, the seaports and other federal projects have been completely neglected since 2015.
He lamented that nothing indicates that Rivers State has prominent APC members working with President Muhammadu Buhari.
The Rivers State governor maintained that Rivers State is a Christian state, adding that the fact of Rivers being a Christian state would not be changed by negative propaganda and falsehood targeted at his person.
The governor said he never demolished a mosque as was falsely circulated by some mischief makers.
He said Rivers State is a major oil producing state that deserves major projects from the Federal Government.
“We produce oil. They should not punish Rivers State because of me. I am just one individual. We have not benefited anything from the Federal Government. The only thing we have benefited is the abuse they heap on me.
“They turned the NDDC into a cash cow to sponsor elections against us. Nobody protested that anomaly. Now, they want us to protest because someone did not nominate the management of NDDC this time.
“Since 2015, NDDC has not had its governing board, but nobody protested. I will not be dragged into such protests”, he added.
On the passage of late Mrs Blessing Awuse, the governor said she lived a fulfilled life and raised disciplined and trustworthy children, stressing that her burial was a celebration of life.
In his remarks, the Chief Mourner, Chief Sergeant Awuse thanked the Rivers State governor for his love and friendship, pointing out that the Rivers State governor always intervened at the most critical time.
Also speaking, the Anglican Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Rt Rev Blessing Enyindah praised the Rivers State governor for his commitment to the development of the state.
He urged the Rivers State governor to continue with his good works, urging him to focus on the people in all his programmes.
It would be recalled that the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike had, last Wednesday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the validation of his election by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal.
In a statement, by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, last Wednesday, Wike urged President Buhari to use his victory to work for all Nigerians, irrespective of their political leanings.
The governor called on the president to work towards the unity of the country, noting that the country is divided
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has lambasted the committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to investigate the emergence of Hon Ndudi Elumelu as the minority leader of the House of Representatives, alleging that the committee was the most corrupt in the history of the party.
Speaking in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday, Wike thanked former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Austin Opara, for withdrawing from the committee by not allowing himself to be entangled in what he described as the “illegal outcome” of the committee’s activities.
The governor said: “The committee set up by the PDP on the illegal emergence of Ndudi Elumelu is the most corrupt committee ever set up by the party.
“We thank our worthy son, Rt Hon Austin Opara, for withdrawing from that committee, so that he is not entangled in the illegal activities of the tainted committee “.
Wike warned the party not to toy with Rivers State as it is not in the interest of the party to do so.
He said: “We are warning PDP to be careful not to toy with Rivers State.
“Rivers State has all it takes to withstand the PDP and fight the party to a standstill.
“The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that anyone can cajole.
“The Rivers State governor is not one of those governors that will kowtow to their illicit activities”.
The panel is chaired by a former Senate President, Iyorcha Ayu.
Other members of the panel are former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Adolphus Wabara.
In a related development, the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has struck out key paragraphs of the petition filed by the Governorship Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Engineer Biokpomabo Awara against the election of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.
Ruling on a Motion dated 4th September, 2019, to strike out Grounds B and C of the petition by Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), last Wednesday, the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal presided over by Justice Kingsley Orjiako, ruled that the application succeeds together with application of the 2nd petitioner on similar fact.
The Grounds B and C of the petition together with the accompanying paragraphs were struck out by the tribunal.
Paragraphs 29, 33(a), 73, 81, 83 a, b and c, and 84 of the petition were also struck out by the tribunal.
Grounds B and C covers paragraphs 37 to 71 of the petition filed by the Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.
At the resumed sitting on petition titled, EPT/RS/GOV/03/2019 by Awara Biokpomabo Festus against INEC, Wike and the PDP, two witnesses of the AAC gubernatorial candidate were disqualified following some errors noted in their witness statements.
Counsel for African Action Congress, Barrister Henry Bello, had drawn the attention of the court to the differences in the name as written in the witness statement and the witness present in court.
Counsels for the other parties in the petition noticed the error, and urged the court to refuse the witness from testifying.
Ruling, the tribunal chairman, Justice Kingsley Ojiakor, stopped the appearance of the witnesses.
The tribunal therefore, discharged Gideon Demua from Tai LGA and Abiase Halliday from Degema LGA as witnesses for Awara because they were not properly represented as witnesses in the petition before the court.
Speaking with journalists outside courtroom, counsel to AAC, Henry Bello said Awara has three more days to present his witnesses.
The Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal continued hearing of the petition filed by Awara of the AAC, yesterday.
NDDC’s Revival: Corporate Hqr As Metaphor
If things work as planned, the Eastern Bye-Pass in Port Harcourt with the envisaged completion of construction work on the long abandoned corporate headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) which is located along the road will host the commission’s operational base. Following a marching order handed down to the new management by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, in respect of the shame of the abandonment of the13 storey-edifice, on which work was abandoned almost two decades ago, all actors in the exercise are recommitting themselves to see to its actualisation. The Minister had in a meeting with the management in his office in Abuja lamented over the shameful state of the structure, which successive managements had abandoned and resorted to renting the present corporate headquarters
In response to his charge, the relevant actors have all made public statements in respect of completing all work on the project within a new schedule. For instance, the Acting Managing Director even offered to actually move her office to the uncompleted building and supervise its completion directly, as a sign of total commitment to the pledge. Likewise, the various contractors on the project have also made public pledges on their commitment to follow through with the completion of the project on schedule. All that seems left now is to see them convert their pledges to articles of faith through delivering of the project on schedule – ostensibly next year 2020.
However, with the NDDC, many persons who had dealings with the interventionist agency readily aver that there could always be a difference between its schedule on delivery of projects and the actualisation of same. Its officials blame this situation on the haphazard manner in which its finances are mustered including the ever worrisome instances of under remittance of monies due it by designated contributors to its purse. These debtors are in the main the Federal Government as well as oil and gas companies, who are statute bound to contribute to the commission’s purse. But routinely fail to do so. In that vein, therefore, the pledges over the completion of the NDDC corporate headquarters may be determined more by the actual availability of funds – a situation that throws the liability ball back to the Minister, Godswill Akpabio. It is for good measure that he also acknowledged the debts of over N2 trillion owed the commission during his meeting with them.
However, beyond the issue of finance, the more profound feature of NDDC operations which many believe is the primary causative factor determining its chronic infidelity with project delivery is the complement of its in-house management expedients. Historically, even if the commission may not have received its full tranche of funds at any particular time, what it did with the delivered portion leaves much to be desired. As far as the public image of the commission is concerned, it is yet to earn a pass mark, as it hardly registers the completion of critical infrastructure within budget and time frame, across its intervention area, the Niger Delta region. This makes it more like a sink hole in urgent need for redemption. If the situation was otherwise, it could not have unwisely abandoned its 80% completed corporate headquarters for close to two decades Talk of the NDDC being so altruistic to love others more than itself!
With the marching order from Akpabio, the NDDC needs to predispose itself for a revival of its operational circumstances, pursuant to charting a fresh agenda for executing its statutory mandate. In this context, it may be superfluous to state that its handling of the completion of the corporate headquarters will serve as a metaphor that captures a new corporate, service delivery ethic. While it is not suggested that the commission should deploy all available resources to complete the edifice, the urgency of its completion is defined by several factors.
Firstly, according to the contractors, virtually all the technical accessories for its completion such as lifts and other mechanical equipment, electrical and plumbing fittings are in place, with their final installation only awaiting the ratification of outstanding contractual terms. Secondly, the Minister’s query over the renting of the present office for the whole 19 years of the commission’s existence when it had such an edifice awaiting the executive will to complete it needs to be heeded. It will be interesting if the NDDC can celebrate the twentieth anniversary of its creation which is due next year, in its new corporate headquarters building.
More significant for the circumstances of corporate social responsibility, it will be to the eternal credit of the NDDC to gear its eventual relocation to its then completed corporate headquarters along the Eastern Bye Pass to serve as a catalyst for the takeover of the entire area including the very important adjoining Marine Base. As one of the young engineering students who were privileged to participate in the construction by the Rivers State Ministry of Works of the Eastern Bye Pass during a vacation job stint in the 1970’s, the road has always attracted deep nostalgia for this author. The prospects of the magnificent edifice, now standing as the uncompleted corporate headquarters of the NDDC, becoming completed and fully operational will not only serve to accentuate the turn-around mindset of the commission’s leadership. It will be a personal dream, fulfilled for someone.
Monima Daminabo
Rivers Guber Poll Tribunal: Stay Action On New Panel, Court Orders A’Court President …As Wike Pledges More Projects Delivery …Commissions Rebranded Secondary School In Ubima Community
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the President of the Court of Appeal, the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal, the defeated Governorship Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Engineer Biokpomabo Awara, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others not to take any steps that will render nugatory the outcome of an originating summons filed before it.
Ruling on Suit Number: FHC/PH/CS/203/2019 filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) against the President of the Court of Appeal, the Rivers State Election Tribunal, defeated Governorship Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, INEC and others for the interpretation of Section 233 (1), Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Justice J.K Omotosho said: “That all parties in this suit are hereby ordered not to make any act or take any steps that will render this suit nugatory or overreach the outcome of the originating summons.
“That the originating summons is hereby adjourned is hereby adjourned till the 13th day of September, 2019 for hearing.
“That if this matter is not ripe for hearing on the 13th of September, 2019, as a result of the failure on the part of the plaintiff, this court will not hesitate to strike out this suit as time is of the essence in post election matters”.
The court granted leave that the suit filed by the AAC be heard during the 2019 vacation period of the court.
Justice Omotosho ordered: “That the originating summons shall be served on all parties within 24hours from today.
“That the respondents shall respond to the originating summons within 72hours of service of same on them.
“That the plaintiff shall reply to the response of the defendants within 24hours of being served with the response of the defendants.
“That the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal that sat on 7th of September, 2019, is not precluded from continuing its proceedings”.
Justice Omotosho further ordered that: “That the pending suit shall not stop the said Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal that sat on the 7th of September, 2019 from continuing its proceedings “.
The defendants in the suit include: the President of the Court of Appeal, the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal, defeated Governorship Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, INEC, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the PDP.
The court made the ruling upon reading the nine paragraphs affidavit in support of motion ex-parte sworn to by Wisdom Thompson and after hearing Henry Bello (Esq), counsel to the AAC.
The AAC in its originating summons is seeking a declaration that by virtue of the provisions of Section 233 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the President of the Court of Appeal is not conferred with the powers to review the judgments of the Court of Appeal.
The AAC is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the President of Court of Appeal from reviewing the judgments of the Court of Appeal by setting up a new panel based on a letter by the defeated Governorship Candidate of AAC in Rivers State, Engr Biokpomabo Awara.
The AAC further sought an order of the Federal High Court setting aside any administrative directive of the President of the Court of Appeal for the setting up of the said new panel of the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured that he would continue to deliver key projects across the state all through his second term with the aim of improving the living standard of the people who gave him the mandate to govern.
Commissioning the rebranded Government Secondary School, Ubima (former Community Secondary School, Ubima), yesterday, Wike said that he would not be affected by the second term syndrome.
The governor said: “We will continue to work as if this is our first term. We will never go to sleep all through our second term.
“For us, we shall continue to deliver projects for our people. There will be no stoppage in the execution of projects. Our people will continue to see new projects”.
Wike called for the prayers and support of Rivers people, so that he can continue to work towards improving the state.
“We seek your prayers and support as we continue to develop Rivers State. God has been kind to us, so nobody can intimidate us with propaganda and blackmail. We shall remain focused”, he said.
Wike, who changed the name of the school from Community Secondary School, Ubima, to Government Secondary School, Ubima, explained that he had promised to rebuild the school during his electioneering campaign, and to the glory of God, that promise has been fulfilled.
The state chief executive emphasised that the state government would develop boarding facilities for students of the school.
He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the construction of educational facilities across the state to expand access to education.
The governor commended the Rivers State Ministry of Education for its wonderful supervisory role in delivering the project.
Wike upgraded the traditional stool of Ubima to first class status, and announced that the Paramount Ruler of Ubima, Eze I.E. William is now a first class traditional ruler.
In his remarks, the former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, said Governor Wike has delivered a brand new school for the town, adding that the governor added several new facilities to the institution.
He said that with the upgrade of facilities in the school, it is now one of the best in the whole of Ikwerre land.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Adonye Dagogo-Hart, said that Wike added new blocks of classrooms, laboratories, staff quarters, administrative block and computer centre to the institution.
He said the investment of Wike has turned around the fortunes of the school.
The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Mr Samuel Nwanosike, described Wike as a leader who understands the developmental needs of his people.
He said that the people of Ikwerre Local Government Area are happy that the governor has done what nobody thought is possible.
The commissioning of the project attracted traditional rulers, politicians, youth groups, women groups, staff and students of the school.
