Niger Delta
Bayelsa Poll: Diri Sure Of PDP Clinching Victory
Senator Douye Diri, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state has flouted the grassroots appeal of the PDP in that State as a critical factor that will determine the outcome of the poll.
He stated that despite ongoing grandstanding, the main opposition All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Bayelsa is not in a position to win a single local government area in a free and fair contest in the coming election.
Speaking at an interactive session yesterday in Abuja, the lawmaker appealed to the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the need for them to discharge their responsibilities during the polls creditably and professionally, and allow all parties in the election a level playing ground.
He, however, insist that the PDP must work as a team to maintain its stronghold in the state for the economic benefit of the people.
In this regard he said effort is being made to reach out to all twenty aspirants who contested for the ticket of the party in the state so as to ensure that everyone remains within the PDP family in the overall interest of the party and despite nerves that may have been frayed as a result of the recent governorship primary.
“We have been trying to reach out to all twenty contestants for the primary and most of them have assured me that they are not going anywhere, that they will remain in the party and fight for it.
“We have been trying our best, even now it continues. We are calling, and moving to them we’re also reaching them through their friends and brothers to ensure that we all stick together in the party. I’m not saying we are home and dry, we need to get all twenty of them to come back to the fold.
Niger Delta
Bridge Collapse: Community, Lawmaker Finger SPDC
Elebele community in Ogbia Local Government area of Bayelsa State has attributed neglect by shell petroleum Development Company, SPDC of provision and maintenance of infrastructural projects sited in their community as cause of the recent collapse of the bridge linking their community with Yenagoa, the state capital and other adjoining communities.
The Ogbia speaking community made these revelation recently when the member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon. Fred Obua paid them sympathy visit to ascertain the extent of havoc wrecked by the collapsed infrastructure.
Speaking to newsmen, the Paramount Ruler of the community, HRH Osene Osene, represented by the Deputy Paramount Ruler, Isaac Johnny, lamented the difficulties the collapsed structure has caused the community and commuters plying the road, describing it as worrisome.
Osene said the community which, plays host to the multinational oil company, has nothing to show for after many years, emphasizsing that if shell had carried out satisfactory and holistic routine maintenance, the bridge would not have collapsed, stressing that the structure was constructed in 1986 and as such needed regular checks. which would have averted the sudden damage.
Meanwhile, Obua has promised calling the attention of the Federal Government to the plight of the oil producing community.
The lawmaker stated that the ill-fated bridge had not only served the people of the community, but the entire three Local Government Areas in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.
While reiterating his commitment to bringing succour to the community, Obua called on the multinational company operating in the area and the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC to kick-start the process of reconstructing a new bridge to link the community with their sister communities in order to fast-track development in the area.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
NDLEA Destroys Cannabis Farms In Edo
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command says it has uncovered and destroyed two hectares of cannabis farms in the state.
State Commander of the Agency, Mr Buba Wakawa, disclosed this to The Tide source in Benin
Wakawa disclosed that the farms located in Ovia North East and Etsako West Local Government areas were estimated to yield 248,088kg of cannabis plants.
He also said that the command had seized 452.36kg of substance suspected to be cannabis as well as Tramadol and Diazepam tablets.
According to him, the achievements were recorded in the last one month.
He further said that no fewer than 11 suspected drug traffickers comprising five males and six females apprehended within the period would be charged to court.
He said that the suspects in their various statements have owned up to the crime of drug trafficking to make money.
The commander lamented that the problem of drug abuse was posing a major challenge to families in the state.
“Most youths who are hooked on drugs have become openly disobedient to parents, dropping out of school and work, and becoming liabilities to their parents.
“Some even engage in stealing, armed robbery, cultism and other criminal activities,” he said.
Niger Delta
NSCDC Inaugurates Agro Rangers Unit In Bayelsa
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has inaugurated a special unit, Agro Rangers Unit, to check clashes between farmers and herdsmen in Bayelsa State.
The Commandant of the corps in the state, Mr Philip Ayuba, who inaugurated the unit in Yenagoa, said it was part of the NSCDC’s response to frequent clashes between farmers and herders.
Ayuba noted that such clashes had resulted in killings and wanton destruction of lives and property.
He said the newly-created unit would ensure adequate security of agricultural investments such as farmlands, silos, ranches, livestock and processing industries in the state.
The commandant advised personnel of the unit to be professional in the discharge of their duties.
Also speaking, Dr Boma Spero-Jack, Special Adviser to Gov. Seriake Dickson on Security, lauded the NSCDC for launching the unit and described it as timely.
Spero-Jack said that the measure would encourage investments in agriculture, thereby boosting food security, rapid growth and development.
