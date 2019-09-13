Bayelsa Poll: Diri Sure Of PDP Clinching Victory

Senator Douye Diri, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state has flouted the grassroots appeal of the PDP in that State as a critical factor that will determine the outcome of the poll.

He stated that despite ongoing grandstanding, the main opposition All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Bayelsa is not in a position to win a single local government area in a free and fair contest in the coming election.

Speaking at an interactive session yesterday in Abuja, the lawmaker appealed to the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the need for them to discharge their responsibilities during the polls creditably and professionally, and allow all parties in the election a level playing ground.

He, however, insist that the PDP must work as a team to maintain its stronghold in the state for the economic benefit of the people.

In this regard he said effort is being made to reach out to all twenty aspirants who contested for the ticket of the party in the state so as to ensure that everyone remains within the PDP family in the overall interest of the party and despite nerves that may have been frayed as a result of the recent governorship primary.

“We have been trying to reach out to all twenty contestants for the primary and most of them have assured me that they are not going anywhere, that they will remain in the party and fight for it.

“We have been trying our best, even now it continues. We are calling, and moving to them we’re also reaching them through their friends and brothers to ensure that we all stick together in the party. I’m not saying we are home and dry, we need to get all twenty of them to come back to the fold.