Why Apollo Hospital of Delhi is the most recommended hospital?

Established in the year 1995 in Indraprashtha, Delhi; Apollo hospital finds its name among the best hospitals in India. The hospital is a part of the Apollo group of hospitals, which is India’s largest healthcare chain. Apollo is the second largest hospital present in Delhi.

The hospital is built over 15 acres of land and still has 600,000 square feet of extendable built-up area. The hospital provides 695 beds with an expandable capacity of up to 1,000 beds. The hospital is well-equipped with modern technology and strives to provide the best medical assistance to its patients.

Apollo hospital, Delhi has more than 50 specializations under one roof; some of which are-

Heart Spine Orthopedics Cancer Nephrology Urology Bariatric surgery Colorectal Surgery Cancer Gastroenterology

Catering to the multiple fields, the hospital houses a panel of more than 150 specialists who are well qualified and experienced in their respective specializations. They are adept in performing various medical procedures, a few of which are:

Cancer treatment Knee replacement Minimally invasive cardiac surgery Cosmetic & Maxillofacial Surgery Hand microsurgery Bone marrow transplants Hip Arthroscopy Trans-oral robotic surgery Optical coherence tomography Infertility care

The hospital staff strives to ensure that the patients are catered to with utmost care and comfort. Thus, the hospital is equipped with state- of the art amenities including:

Diagnostics labs Operation Theater Canteens OPD X-ray labs Ambulance service Patient counseling Growth & Development Evaluation/ Management

What makes Apollo Hospital, Delhi the most appropriate option to get treatment?

Apollo hospital in Delhi is one of the best hospitals owing to its state-of-the-art facilities and accreditations. With more than 50 specialties, experienced doctors, and the highest number of ICU beds as compared to other private hospitals; Apollo hospital is one of the best diagnostic and treatment centers in Delhi.

Apollo has the largest sleep lab in Asia as well as the largest number of dialysis units in India.

6 beds are only dedicated to the bone marrow transplant unit with strict infection control practices.

Doctors at Apollo make use of the most cutting edge medical technology such as PET-CT, PET-MR, BrainLab Navigation System, Tilting MRI, Hyperbaric Chamber, 3- Tesla MRI, 128 Slice CT Scanner, DSA lab, portable CT scanner, and Vinci robotic surgery system to provide the most advanced care for its patients.

Records:

The hospital holds the record of-

Performing first liver transplant in India in the year 1998

It is known to have one of the busiest liver and kidney transplant units in the country

The hospital is known for successfully performing a split liver transplant in two adult patients- first in Delhi and second in India.

Awards and accredits:

It was ranked 6th best private hospital in India for Cardiology by the WEEK-A C Nielsen, Best Hospital Survey 2013 It won the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Awards for its operational excellence in the year 2013. The award was given for the project ‘Project Ulcers- Zero Tolerance’ It was ranked the 8th best private hospital in India for Diabetology by the WEEK-A C Nielsen, Best Hospital Survey 2013 It was ranked as the 4th best private hospital in India for Pediatrics by the WEEK-A C Nielsen, Best Hospital Survey 2013. It was ranked the 5th best private hospital in India for Neurology Pediatrics by the WEEK-A C Nielsen, Best Hospital Survey 2013. The hospital was JCI re-accredited for the fourth time consecutively in the year 2011.

The doctors at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital are experienced and skilled in their respective specializations. The doctors are supported by a team of skilled nurses and well-trained paramedics staff making it one of the most recommended hospitals in Delhi.