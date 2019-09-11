Sports
U-23 Eagles Spark Sudan 5-0
Nigeria’s male under-23 team, fondly called the Dream Team yesterday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba rebounded on their Sudanese counterparts, inflicting a comprehensive 5-0 defeat in the second leg of the preliminary round qualifying match ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games football event.
The Dream Team had suffered what many saw as a huge upset in the first leg in Khatoum a week ago when the Sudanese team beat them with a lone goal.
However, the team under the tutelage of Coach Imama Amapakabo lived to their promise to make amends in the return leg and keep alive their hope of attending the Tokyo Olympics.
The redemption song by the Dream Team started early in the first half with three goals. Taiwo Awoniyi opened the floodgate with a smart finish before Ndifreke Effiong weighed in with a brace to give the country a comfortable first half lead.
It was the same story of total dominance by the Dream Team on resumption of the second half as the visitors were restricted to only a single attacking shot all game.
The rout was completed courtesy of two more goals from Sunday Faleye and Sunusi Ibrahim for Nigeria to achieve a 5-1 aggregate victory.
With the victory, the Dream Team has qualified for the mini tournament in Egypt in a couple of weeks time where African flag bearer to the football event of the Tokyo 2020 Games would be determined.
Gabriel Nwanitanya
Focus On Football, Wike Advises Banham School Players
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has charged the players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt to focus on football and shun all forms of distractions on their way to greatness.
Addressing the players last Sunday at the Government House, Port Harcourt upon their return from Madrid where they had a training camp at the Real Madrid Academy, Wike warned them against associating with cultists.
He said: “You must focus on football to attain greatness. God has given you this opportunity to uplift your respective families. You must use it wisely.
“Under no circumstance should you allow anyone to lure you into cultism. If you allow yourself to be initiated into cultism, you will truncate your future. The security agencies will track you down “.
He urged the young players to pursue their education as well as their football careers. He said that education will serve as a fallback, should anything go wrong.
He added that the players of Banham Model Primary School form part of the future of Rivers State in terms of football.
The Governor said that the players will have a platform to display their skills on Saturday, September 21, 2019 when their match will be broadcast live to the world.
“I am so happy for you. You have a role to play in the lives of your parents” he said.
In his remarks, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo said that the children went to Spain for the training camp and came better equipped.
According to him, upon returning from the Real Madrid Academy in Spain, the boys said they would first get back to Government House to greet the Governor for his fatherly support.
Captain of Banham Model Primary School, Kingston Tamuno thanked Wike for his investment in their lives through the sponsorship for the training camp in Madrid.
The children who returned last Sunday evening were received by their families and top officials of the Rivers State Government.
Iwobi: Arsenal Made Big Mistake -Kanu
Arsenal made a big mistake when they sold Alex Iwobi to Everton.
That is the view of Gunners legend, Nwankwo Kanu, who believes his former club should have done all they could to hold on to a player they had developed since he was eight.
Iwobi left the Emirates on deadline day, switching north London for Merseyside in a deal that could eventually total £40 million ($49million).
It was a transfer that came out of the blue, with Everton switching their attention to Iwobi after seeing bids for Wilfried Zaha repeatedly knocked back by Crystal Palace.
Arsenal rejected Everton’s initial offer for Iwobi, which was closer to £30m ($37million), but accepted the second when it arrived in the final hours of the transfer window.
It was a deal the Gunners hierarchy felt was a good one for the club, with the offer arriving at the end of a window that had seen Arsenal commit to over £140million ($173million) worth of transfers – including a club-record £72million ($89million) fee for Nicolas Pepe.
But for Kanu, the decision to cash in on the 23-year-old was the wrong one.
“I would say they made a mistake, 100 per cent,” the Nigeria hero told Tidesports source. “Why they let him go, I don’t know.
“He’s a boy who, in and out, is Arsenal. He always wanted to do his best for the club. He loves the club, but not only that he can play football.
“What he brings week in, week out, the fans need to appreciate that.
“I think he is still young and those are the type of people you want in the team, people who grew up here, who know everything about the club and want to die for the club.
“He was one of them, so for us to lose him and to let him go, was a shock. I couldn’t really believe we did it, but that’s football.”
Kanu knows Iwobi well, with the winger having become a regular in the Nigeria national team in recent years.
When the transfer went through, he wished his compatriot well on social media, tweeting: “We are proud of you and will continue to support you. Good luck with your new club.”
But the 43-year-old, who won two league titles during his five-year stay with Arsenal between 1999 and 2004, admits if Iwobi had asked for advice, he would have told him not to leave the Emirates.
“It was a surprise to everybody because it happened right at the end of the window,” said Kanu. “If I knew earlier, I could have said to him not to go and that it was better for him to stay.
“I would have said that there was no need for him to go because at Arsenal, he will still play. He’s that good and he needs to know that.
“I think Arsenal would have been the best place for him because it’s a big club and you want to play in a big club and in Europe. Those are the games you want to play.”
Ronaldo Earns Thrice More Than Serie A Players
Cristiano Ronaldo earns almost three times more than any other player in Serie A, comfortably retaining his position as Italian football’s highest earner.
According to figures published by Tidesports source, the Juventus star takes home €31 million per year (£28m/$34m) – €23m (£21m/$25m) more than the league’s second-highest earner, Matthijs de Ligt.
The summer signing from Ajax is reportedly earning €8m (£7.2m/$8.8m) per year, with an extra €4m in bonuses.
Another new arrival to Italy’s top flight is in third place, with Romelu Lukaku receiving a salary of €7.5m (£6.7m/$8.3m), with the addition of €1.5m in bonus payments.
Gonzalo Higuain, meanwhile, has fallen to fourth spot in the list having been second to Ronaldo in 2018, while Paulo Dybala, who was linked with a summer exit from Juve, is in fourth on €7.3m (£6.5m/$8.1m) per year.
Indeed, Juve, who estimates spend €294m (£264m/$325m) per year in wages, dominate the list, with seven of their players appearing in the top eight.
That includes Aaron Ramsey, who arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal, with the Welshman earning €7m (£6.3m/$7.7m) per year on a contract that runs until 2023.
Juventus have won the last eight Serie A titles in a row and have kicked off the 2019-20 season with two wins from two – against Parma and Napoli respectively.
They could well be pushed closer in the current campaign, however, with Antonio Conte’s Inter having brought in the likes of Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Diego Godin to improve their prospects.
While Ronaldo is way out in front as Serie A’s highest earner, France Football’s 2019 list of the best-paid players in the world puts the Juve star in second place to Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi.
The French publication claims that the Argentine takes home €130m (£117m/$144m) in total income – including salary, bonuses and advertising revenue with former Real Madrid attacker, Ronaldo earning €113m (£101m/$125m).
