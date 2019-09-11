Editorial
Rivers Mosque Saga
The Tide was taken aback a few days ago by the vituperations of some Nigerians, particularly a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, directed at the person of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over alleged demolition of a mosque in Rivers State. Regrettably, both of them and other uninformed persons were largely reacting to fake news.
Penultimate week, news of the demolition of a mosque in the Trans-Amadi area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on the orders of the State Governor had made the round in the country and many mischief makers tried to cash in to try to vilify the state and its governor. That the governor explained that no mosque was demolished was conveniently ignored by those who were bent on using the unfortunate fabrication for selfish and sinister motives.
In fact, several individuals, journalists and groups who visited the site of the so-called demolition were unanimous on the verdict that no mosque was, in actual fact, demolished. A Northern group, the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups (CNYGs) only last week described the phantom mosque demolition as a falsehood orchestrated by politicians to fan the furnaces of ethnic, religious or regional division just for self-serving and fiendish gains. According to the national convener of the group, Mohammed Sanni, their investigations showed that the structure being labeled a mosque was a personal building of an individual who did not obtain necessary permits for his structure sited on a disputed land.
On Monday, Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, was in Port Harcourt to see things for himself and equally confirmed that there exists no sign of any building demolition on the disputed land in Rainbow Town.
We are, therefore, shocked that the mosque saga would generate such a furore and outpouring of misguided emotions by uninformed individuals and persons who deliberately chose to stand facts on their heads. Indeed, the piece of land in question has been a reason for dispute between the state government and the registered Trustees of Trans-Amadi Mosque, Port Harcourt, even during the days of Governor Wike’s immediate predecessor.
Moreso, there is an existing judgement by a court of competent jurisdiction on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, conferring ownership of the land on the state government. It is, therefore, worrisome that a group would be tempted to lay illegal claim where it ought not to, and equally bandy fake news in a politically and ethno-religiously unstable atmosphere that is currently the lot of the country.
We, therefore, think, that it is uncharitable for a group to lay claim to what is not theirs or even force themselves against the judgement of a court of law, while it is highly irresponsible for leaders, particularly political leaders, whose opinions could easily sway the gullible, to comment or dabble into sensitive issues without the right information.
It is obvious that Shekarau and Ganduje have ulterior motives, either against Governor Wike or Rivers State or both. That is why they chose to prey on the ethno-religious sensibilities of the people with their unguarded comments. We believe that there is no need for any individual or group to whip up religious sentiments as no community, state or country can afford the pang of religious crisis. It is, indeed, regrettable that critics of Governor Wike, for want of reasons to discredit him or pull him down, would choose to play politics with religion and misrepresent facts. Conflagration, when ignited, may not respect boundaries or limitations set by those who fanned its embers.
Rivers, a predominantly Christian state, has been living in peace and harmony with people of variant religious beliefs, particularly Moslems. Currently, the state harbours over 130 mosques and Moslems residing here practise and profess their faith without hindrance. In fact, a Muslim cleric in Port Harcourt, Ustaz Yahaya Imam Abdullahi, recently assured that Muslims were not under any form of attack in Rivers State. Even Mohammed Sanni of CNYGs has equally said, “The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a very good friend of the North and a brother to the Muslim community, therefore, it is mischievous for anybody to run to alter the narrative”.
Thus, we expect not only Muslims in Rivers State and beyond to reciprocate the cozy atmosphere engendered by the government in the state, but all residents and dwellers so that peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance would be sustained.
We do recognise the right of the Trustees of the Trans-Amadi Central Mosque to pursue what they believe is their right. But with the existing judgement of a Rivers State High Court and the Trustees’ reported move to the Appeal Court, it is expected that nobody should take the law into his own hands. The legal process must be allowed to run its full course.
Eminent Muslims and leaders such as Shekarau, Ganduje and, indeed, all well-meaning persons, rather than grandstanding, are expected to urge parties in the dispute to observe due process and obey the law.
The call by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, for an amicable resolution of the issue is key in moving forward. It is only imperative, therefore, that due process must be observed. In so far as the Rivers State Government has a court judgement in its favour until such verdict is vacated and a contrary judgement issued, the status quo remains.
Editorial
FG’s New Policy On Food Imports
President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent directive to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restrict granting foreign exchange (forex) to food importers could be said to be a right policy in the right direction if the amount of money Nigeria spends on food importation is considered.
Currently, Nigeria spends about US$22 billion on food imports annually. Rice alone, imported from Thailand and India, accounts for about US$1.65 billion, thus, making Nigeria one of the world’s largest importers of rice. This is aside other imported consumable items like wheat, fish, palm oil and processed foods which Nigeria ordinarily should have capacity to produce and even export.
The humongous amount Nigeria spends on food importation, if properly utilised on infrastructure, can build hundreds of kilometers of roads, or if channelled into agriculture, can provide job opportunities for millions of unemployed youths. We can, therefore, understand the import of President Buhari’s directive to the CBN.
However, we fear that the directive, laudable and well conceived as it may be, is capable of worsening food security and exacerbate the already harsh economic situation in the country unless necessary measures are put in place.
We say this because domestic production of many food items in the country has not been able to meet the demand, thus, necessitating their importation. For instance, local demands for rice are in excess of six million metric tonnes while domestic production is just about four million metric tonnes, leaving a huge gap of two million metric tonnes. How does the nation make up for the shortfall without imports?
While we agree that it serves the country no useful benefit to continue to import simple commodities as tomatoes, palm oil, fish and other consumable items, we observe that the right environment and critical infrastructures to support large-scale farming and reduce food importation are currently in short supply.
The Tide notes that there is a cluster of challenges currently plaguing agricultural production in the country and which has pushed the prices of food items beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerians. Such challenges include pervasive insecurity, severe flooding, lack of proper storage, dearth of infrastructures such as good roads, regular power supply, good transportation system, as well as inadequate funding of fertilisers vis a vis its distribution bottleneck, among others.
Enforcing the forex restriction policy without addressing these challenges would, therefore, add a new and scary dimension to the mix.
We insist that a complete ban on forex for food imports, without corresponding increase in local production of food, would increase the prices of food items and even encourage smuggling and proliferation of poor quality food items in the country, especially those that the country lacks the capacity to produce.
While we wholly align with the Federal Government’s self-reliance policy on food, we think that the policy requires a gradual, step-by-step approach as against this haphazard method that could put the country in a mess.
Considering the importance of food to human existence, and the fact that about 35 percent of business ventures in the country are into the food value chain, accounting for well over 3.5 million jobs, any policy that will impact on the food sector must be well thought out, well measured and methodically implemented.
Much as the Buhari administration is wont to ensure self-sufficiency in food production in the country, we think that the starting point would be to move more swiftly in the area of infrastructure delivery, most especially, of power, good roads and transportation system.
Without these basic infrastructures in place, and the political will to deal with the twin evil of insecurity and perennial flooding in the country, the restriction order placed on forex for food imports may end up eliciting counter productive effects that may plunge Nigeria into an era of food crisis.
Editorial
As Wike Clocks 100 Days In Office …
Celebration is in the air again. This time, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, like most of his colleagues in other States, is celebrating 100 days in his second term in office, amid pomp and pageantry.
As it was in his first term within 100 days, this time around, there are several landmark and laudable milestones to reckon with and to clink glasses for.
It would be recalled that during his swearing in ceremony for a second term on May 29, 2019, Governor Wike promised to deliver more projects to Rivers people. And true to his characteristic nature, he has kept faith with the promise, as several people-oriented projects have been lined up for commissioning by his administration as part of activities to mark the 100 days.
There is, no doubt, that within the period under review, Rivers people and residents alike have cause to roll out the drums and celebrate with the Governor. If not for anything, the magnificent, imposing brand new Mile One Market, constructed by the present administration, is among the several projects that would instantly capture the attention of residents of Port Harcourt and visitors. Interestingly, it has become the cynosure of all eyes.
Standing side by side a similar project, the contrast is very glaring and striking. This new edifice, we believe, would not only help in adding aesthetic to the Garden City, it is also expected to be a veritable source of relief for several traders and business people in the State. The same thing goes to the burnt Fruit Garden Market in Port Harcourt, which the Wike administration reconstructed. Traders in the market and others doing business within the vicinity surely have every cause to smile.
Also, workers in the state have a brand new office accommodation, as an ultra-modern secretariat complex tagged, ‘Labour House’, built by the present administration has beautified the skyline within the D-Line axis of Port Harcourt.
The Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Cinema is another project which the present administration has also given to Rivers people and residents. This project is expected to be functional next Wednesday, as it is among the projects to be commissioned to mark the 100 days in office of the governor. The Civil Servants’ Quarters, the Real Madrid Football Academy, the Students Union Government (SUG) secretariat at Rivers State University, Community Secondary School, Ubima, Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo Dual Carriageway, among several others, are expected to provide unquantifiable value and succour to Rivers people.
The 100 days celebration proper would kick off on Monday with a Live Media Chat by the Governor.
In the area of security, it is on record that the administration has made a very bold statement by inaugurating ‘Operation Sting’, which has been assiduously fighting and combating cultism, kidnappings, armed robberies, among other sundry social vices in several parts of the State.
It is heart-warming that the Governor, in a fell swoop, donated over 40 patrol vehicles, fitted with security gadgets, to security agencies to serve as a deserving impetus for them to square up with criminals.
The recently inaugurated Taskforce on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks is seemingly paying off handsomely, as it is currently sanitising several parts of the State and gradually restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt. To say that the taskforce is doing a yeoman’s job is to state the obvious. Unnecessary traffic bottlenecks in several parts of Port Harcourt are gradually disappearing. This is even though it is too early to assess the work of the taskforce in concrete terms.
The Tide recalls that the Wike administration recently declared a state of emergency on environmental sanitation. The marching order which the Governor gave the taskforce members in this regard, during their inauguration, has started yielding fruitful results. Again, as the taskforce goes full throttle, the sanitary condition of Port Harcourt and its environs, is fast improving. The Mobile Courts put in place by the administration to prosecute offenders is, indeed, the icing on the cake.
We charge the Governor to continue to give the taskforce the necessary support and motivation to enable it sustain the good work it has started.
With the giant strides already recorded in various spheres by the present administration within the past four years and just 100 days in office in this second tenure, there is no gainsaying the fact that Governor Wike has endeared himself to the hearts of the people.
While The Tide congratulates him on this auspicious occasion, we are quite convinced that his administration would deliver more heart-blowing projects and dividends of democracy to Rivers people as the days go by. Indeed, Rivers people expect more from him to truly write his name in marble at the end of his stewardship.
We also hope that in this second term, civil servants in the State will smile. We are not unmindful of the relief the recent review of the Contributory Pension Scheme by the present administration has given to several workers, retirees and their families. We agree no less with the governor that only the best is good enough for the people and the State. It is against this backdrop that we join the well-meaning people of Rivers State to say congratulations and more grease to your elbow, Wike!
Editorial
That UK Firm’s $9.6 bn Debt Claim
Penultimate Tuesday, three ministers in charge of Justice, Finance and Information, Abubakar Malami, Zainab Ahmed, and Lai Mohammed as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, addressed a joint news conference where they confirmed that a probe panel comprising the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), and Inspector General of Police, has been set up to review the entire process leading to the award and failure of a 20-year gas supply deal allegedly sealed with an Irish firm – Process & Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) – which has resulted in a $9.6 billion (about N3.5 trillion) fine imposed on August 16, 2019 by a British Commercial Court presided over by Justice Christopher John Butcher, for allegedly defaulting to respect compensation ruling against the previous government in 2012.
The ministers said that government was seriously concerned about the whole circumstances that “smack of an attempt by some local and international collaborators to rip off Nigeria”, for a project that was never executed. In fact, both minister of finance and CBN governor said that there were no records in their books to show that P&ID, as a foreign investor, brought in any tools, equipment or funds for the purposes of establishing a gas processing plant in Cross River State between January, 2010 when the GSPA was executed and 2012, when the firm petitioned the government at the arbitration tribunals in the United States and United Kingdom seeking compensation for defaulting in keeping its own part of the bargain.
We may recall that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the government and P&ID on July 22, 2009 while the Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) was executed by P&ID founder, Michael Quinn, and the then Petroleum Resources Minister, Dr Rilwanu Lukman, on January 11, 2010. But with the twist in the Umaru Yar’Adua administration leading to his death, and the emergence of Dr Goodluck Jonathan as acting president, the new government of necessity opted in June, 2010, to jettison P&ID and run the Adanga gas pipeline deal with Adax Petroleum, thereby triggering the logjam.
The Tide recalls that the firm had through its representatives, Andrew Stafford, Q.C. of Kobre & Kim claimed that it invested $40 million in the deal, but approached the arbitration tribunal in 2012 to seek compensation for government-induced failure of the contract. In the ruling, Justice Butcher granted P&ID’s right to seize 20 per cent assets of Nigeria’s foreign reserves worth £7.4 billion or $9.6 billion, which is 2.5 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP as punishment for failing to respect the decision of the tribunal on the botched deal.
Only last Thursday, the erstwhile justice minister under President Umaru Yar’Adua, Michael Aandoakaa, denied knowledge of such deal, and claimed that Rilwanu Lukman never submitted any memo on the alleged GSPA to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval. The next day, P&ID published a veiled chronology of interactions between it and the Federal Government from May 3, 2015 through August, 2019, but failed to mention who played roles in its failure, why government dumped it for Adax Petroleum and why the government refused to pay the award since 2012.
It is curious that P&ID offered the Goodluck Jonathan administration to walk away with $850 million on May 3, 2015, and sustained that offer till November, 2015, an amount less than 10 per cent of the actual arbitration award of $9.46 billion.
We are disappointed that the government ignored provisions in its Production Sharing Contract (PSC) agreements with Adax Petroleum and ExxonMobil for the unitisation and monetisation of gas resources in Oil Mining Leases 123 and 67, and went ahead to enter into fresh GSPA with P&ID with no relationship with the IOCs, including its associates – Industrial Consultants International Limited (ICIL) and BVI Company.
We are further worried at the way P&ID took advantage of delay in the formation of a cabinet by President Muhammadu Buhari to obtain consequential awards in its favour, especially the Liability Award on July 17, 2015, and the debt recovery enforcement award on August 16, 2019. We are also concerned at the May 27, 2016 Arbitration Tribunal decision to apply the Procedural Order No 12, which moved jurisdiction of arbitration to London, and undercut the Federal High Court powers to set aside the awards. And we are jolted by the tribunal’s refusal to accept Curtis Mallet, Nigeria’s representative’s requests for time to enable the Federal Government sort things out, and attempts to blame the government and particularly Malami for not playing along.
This, indeed, is the single highest financial liability in Nigeria’s history, and poses devastating consequences for the economy and Nigerians today and in the future, which must not be allowed to stand. But come to think of it: how on earth could this have happened, if not for the connivance of some dubious and unpatriotic Nigerians, who are desperately fighting back attempts to end endemic corruption in the system?
We join the Federal Government and all well-meaning Nigerians to reject this attempt by P&ID and its co-conspirators to plunge Nigeria into endless slavery and poverty, by stopping Andrew Stafford from coming through with his threats ‘to satisfy the terms of the award as soon as possible’. We align with the government’s strategy to thoroughly investigate this investment fiasco and bring all those culpable to justice as quickly as possible. We also charge the government to deploy every diplomatic means available to ensure that P&ID and its proxies do not in any way interfere or seize any assets belonging to Nigeria anywhere in the world, as a ploy to enforce this bogus judgment debt.
This scandalous judgment debt points to a sad culture of negligence and lack of due process which manifested at every stage of the contract and arbitration. We, therefore, insist that the probe should begin from the Ministry of Justice and interrogate Chief Bayo Ojo (SAN) while retired and serving officials of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources should explain to Nigerians why they should vet such opaque contract agreement without aligning all grey but complex areas with extant industry laws in the country.
This tragedy effectively amplifies the conventional lackluster attitude of governments in Nigeria towards debt management, either from domestic creditors or offshore sources. Now that the $9.6 billion scandal has been blown open, with more threats emerging from other failed deals, it is imperative for government to file a stay-of-execution appeal, and engage in efforts to defend the country’s hard-earned $9.6 billion foreign reserve. We also expect an immediate audit of such cases pending at international arbitration courts to ensure they are handled with seriousness and settled in such a manner that they do not threaten Nigeria’s foreign reserves. This is our stand!
