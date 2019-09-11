Featured
Focus On Football, Wike Advises Banham School Players
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has charged the players of Banham Model Primary School, Port Harcourt to focus on football and shun all forms of distractions on their way to greatness.
Addressing the players last Sunday at the Government House, Port Harcourt upon their return from Madrid where they had a training camp at the Real Madrid Academy, Wike warned them against associating with cultists.
He said: “You must focus on football to attain greatness. God has given you this opportunity to uplift your respective families. You must use it wisely.
“Under no circumstance should you allow anyone to lure you into cultism. If you allow yourself to be initiated into cultism, you will truncate your future. The security agencies will track you down “.
He urged the young players to pursue their education as well as their football careers. He said that education will serve as a fallback, should anything go wrong.
He added that the players of Banham Model Primary School form part of the future of Rivers State in terms of football.
The Governor said that the players will have a platform to display their skills on Saturday, September 21, 2019 when their match will be broadcast live to the world.
“I am so happy for you. You have a role to play in the lives of your parents” he said.
In his remarks, Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo said that the children went to Spain for the training camp and came better equipped.
According to him, upon returning from the Real Madrid Academy in Spain, the boys said they would first get back to Government House to greet the Governor for his fatherly support.
Captain of Banham Model Primary School, Kingston Tamuno thanked Wike for his investment in their lives through the sponsorship for the training camp in Madrid.
The children who returned last Sunday evening were received by their families and top officials of the Rivers State Government.
Rivers Guber Poll Tribunal: Stay Action On New Panel, Court Orders A’Court President …As Wike Pledges More Projects Delivery …Commissions Rebranded Secondary School In Ubima Community
A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has ordered the President of the Court of Appeal, the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal, the defeated Governorship Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Engineer Biokpomabo Awara, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others not to take any steps that will render nugatory the outcome of an originating summons filed before it.
Ruling on Suit Number: FHC/PH/CS/203/2019 filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) against the President of the Court of Appeal, the Rivers State Election Tribunal, defeated Governorship Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, INEC and others for the interpretation of Section 233 (1), Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Justice J.K Omotosho said: “That all parties in this suit are hereby ordered not to make any act or take any steps that will render this suit nugatory or overreach the outcome of the originating summons.
“That the originating summons is hereby adjourned is hereby adjourned till the 13th day of September, 2019 for hearing.
“That if this matter is not ripe for hearing on the 13th of September, 2019, as a result of the failure on the part of the plaintiff, this court will not hesitate to strike out this suit as time is of the essence in post election matters”.
The court granted leave that the suit filed by the AAC be heard during the 2019 vacation period of the court.
Justice Omotosho ordered: “That the originating summons shall be served on all parties within 24hours from today.
“That the respondents shall respond to the originating summons within 72hours of service of same on them.
“That the plaintiff shall reply to the response of the defendants within 24hours of being served with the response of the defendants.
“That the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal that sat on 7th of September, 2019, is not precluded from continuing its proceedings”.
Justice Omotosho further ordered that: “That the pending suit shall not stop the said Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal that sat on the 7th of September, 2019 from continuing its proceedings “.
The defendants in the suit include: the President of the Court of Appeal, the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal, defeated Governorship Candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, INEC, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and the PDP.
The court made the ruling upon reading the nine paragraphs affidavit in support of motion ex-parte sworn to by Wisdom Thompson and after hearing Henry Bello (Esq), counsel to the AAC.
The AAC in its originating summons is seeking a declaration that by virtue of the provisions of Section 233 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the President of the Court of Appeal is not conferred with the powers to review the judgments of the Court of Appeal.
The AAC is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the President of Court of Appeal from reviewing the judgments of the Court of Appeal by setting up a new panel based on a letter by the defeated Governorship Candidate of AAC in Rivers State, Engr Biokpomabo Awara.
The AAC further sought an order of the Federal High Court setting aside any administrative directive of the President of the Court of Appeal for the setting up of the said new panel of the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has assured that he would continue to deliver key projects across the state all through his second term with the aim of improving the living standard of the people who gave him the mandate to govern.
Commissioning the rebranded Government Secondary School, Ubima (former Community Secondary School, Ubima), yesterday, Wike said that he would not be affected by the second term syndrome.
The governor said: “We will continue to work as if this is our first term. We will never go to sleep all through our second term.
“For us, we shall continue to deliver projects for our people. There will be no stoppage in the execution of projects. Our people will continue to see new projects”.
Wike called for the prayers and support of Rivers people, so that he can continue to work towards improving the state.
“We seek your prayers and support as we continue to develop Rivers State. God has been kind to us, so nobody can intimidate us with propaganda and blackmail. We shall remain focused”, he said.
Wike, who changed the name of the school from Community Secondary School, Ubima, to Government Secondary School, Ubima, explained that he had promised to rebuild the school during his electioneering campaign, and to the glory of God, that promise has been fulfilled.
The state chief executive emphasised that the state government would develop boarding facilities for students of the school.
He reiterated the commitment of his administration to the construction of educational facilities across the state to expand access to education.
The governor commended the Rivers State Ministry of Education for its wonderful supervisory role in delivering the project.
Wike upgraded the traditional stool of Ubima to first class status, and announced that the Paramount Ruler of Ubima, Eze I.E. William is now a first class traditional ruler.
In his remarks, the former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, said Governor Wike has delivered a brand new school for the town, adding that the governor added several new facilities to the institution.
He said that with the upgrade of facilities in the school, it is now one of the best in the whole of Ikwerre land.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Adonye Dagogo-Hart, said that Wike added new blocks of classrooms, laboratories, staff quarters, administrative block and computer centre to the institution.
He said the investment of Wike has turned around the fortunes of the school.
The Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Mr Samuel Nwanosike, described Wike as a leader who understands the developmental needs of his people.
He said that the people of Ikwerre Local Government Area are happy that the governor has done what nobody thought is possible.
The commissioning of the project attracted traditional rulers, politicians, youth groups, women groups, staff and students of the school.
Atiku, Buhari Know Fate, As Tribunal Delivers Judgement, Today
There is palpable tension, as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja delivers judgement, today, on the petition seeking to nullify President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.
The Justice Mohammed Garba-led five member panel tribunal had on August 21, reserved its verdict on the petition the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, lodged to challenge the outcome of the February 23 presidential election that was declared in favour of President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The tribunal is mandated under section134 (1) to (3) of the Electoral Act, 2010, to determine the petition that was filed on March 18, within 180 days.
The constitutionally stipulated timeframe was due to elapse on Saturday, September 14, a development that fuelled speculations that the verdict could be delivered on Friday.
However, lawyers in the matter, yesterday, confirmed that the tribunal has notified all the parties that the judgement day is today.
It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had on February 27, declared that Buhari won the presidential contest with 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku, who it said polled a total of 11,262,978 votes.
However, in their joint petition marked CA/PEPC/002/2019, Atiku and his party, insisted that data they secured from INEC’s server, revealed that contrary to the result that was announced, they defeated Buhari with over 1.6million votes.
The petitioners maintained that proper collation and summation of the presidential election results would show that contrary to what INEC declared, Atiku, garnered a total of 18,356,732 votes, ahead of Buhari who they said got a total of 16,741,430 votes.
They alleged that INEC had at various stages of the election, unlawful allocated votes to Buhari, insisting that the announced result did not represent the lawful valid votes cast.
Atiku and PDP further alleged that in some states, INEC deducted lawful votes that accrued to him, in its bid to ensure that Buhari was returned back to office.
Aside challenging the outcome of the election in 11 states of the federation, the petitioners, alleged that Buhari lied about his educational qualifications in the Form CF 001 he submitted to INEC to contest the presidential poll.
Meanwhile, though the petitioners initially said they would produce 400 witnesses to prove their case, they, however, closed their case on July 19 after they called a total of 62 witnesses and tendered over 40,000 documents.
The petitioners, through their witnesses that comprised of Information Technology Experts and Polling/Collation Agents, insisted before the tribunal that result of the presidential election was electronically transmitted to a central server, using the Smart Card Reader Machines.
Even though INEC which was sued as the 1st Respondent failed to call any witness, it vehemently refuted the claim that results were electronically transmitted.
The electoral body told the tribunal that the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the Electoral Act, only made provision for manual collation of results using the Form EC8 series.
INEC said it decided not to call witnesses in the matter having realised that the petitioners presented a very bad case.
It argued that the petitioners failed to by way of credible evidence; prove beyond doubt that the election was allegedly rigged against them in 11 states of the federation.
On his part, Buhari, who is the 2nd Respondent, on August 1, closed his defence after he produced seven witnesses that testified before the tribunal.
Through his witnesses, Buhari maintained that he validly won the presidential election, even as he tendered a Cambridge Assessment International Certified Statement of West African School Certificate issued in 1961, as well as photographs he took with his classmates in Katsina Provincial Secondary School, to prove that he has the requisite educational qualification.
Nevertheless, while adopting his final brief of argument, Buhari, through his team of lawyers led by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, argued that no law in the country stipulated that he must produce his certificates to prove his eligibility to contest the presidential election.
He contended that the 1999 Constitution, as amended, only required him to be educated.
Buhari, therefore, urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition as grossly lacking in merit and substance.
Similarly, the APC which is the 3rd Respondent sought the dismissal of the petition, even though it did not call any witness.
The APC argued that the petitioners failed to call sufficient witnesses, especially Polling Unit Agents and Voters, to prove alleged electoral malpractices and non-compliance with the Electoral Act across the federation.
The party further argued that Atiku did not disprove the allegation that he was not eligible to contest the election in view of the fact that he was originally from Cameroon and not a Nigerian by birth.
Nonetheless, the petitioners, through their lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, urged the tribunal to hold that they successfully made out case to warrant Buhari’s sack.
Uzoukwu said it was absurd for INEC to claim that it does not have an electronic storage device it kept data from the last presidential election.
Aside pointing out discrepancy in the name on the Cambridge certificate Buhari tendered before the tribunal which bore the name ‘Mohamed’ instead of ‘Muhammadu’, the petitioners noted that witnesses and the military board, denied that Buhari’s set in the Army were ever asked to surrender their certificates for safe keeping.
Specifically, the petitioners are seeking the following reliefs: “That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent (Buhari) was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast in the said election and therefore the declaration and return of the 2nd Respondent by the 1st Respondent as the President of Nigeria is unlawful, undue, null, void and of no effect.
“That it may be determined that the 1st Petitioner (Atiku) was duly and validly elected and ought to be returned as President of Nigeria, having polled the highest number of lawful votes cast at the election to the office of the President of Nigeria held on 23rd February, 2019 and having satisfied the constitutional requirements for the said election.
“An order directing the 1st Respondent (INEC) to issue Certificate of Return to the 1st Petitioner as the duly elected President of Nigeria.
“That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent was at the time of the election not qualified to contest the said election.
“That it may be determined that the 2nd Respondent submitted to the commission affidavit containing false information of a fundamental nature in aid of his qualification for the said election”.
In the alternative, “That the election to the office of the President of Nigeria held on 23rd February, 2019, be nullified and a fresh election ordered”.
In his preliminary objection, however, Buhari argued that every aspect of the petition grounded on or relating to electronic data purportedly retrieved or downloaded from INEC’s server were liable to be struck out, “same being incompetent and not rooted in any existing legislation”.
He said: “That there were no incidences of corrupt practices at the election of 23rd February, 20l9, as alleged by the Petitioners; and that the declaration and return of the respondent President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is valid and in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, and all other Laws, Rules, Guidelines and Regulations, regulating the election.
“That the election of the respondent as the elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is valid and was conducted in substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.
“Contrary to paragraph 17 of the petition, the respondent states that the petitioners scored a total of 11,262,978 votes, trailing far behind the respondent who scored a total of 15,191,847 votes, with a margin of 3.328.869 votes”.
Contending that he validly earned the number of votes that were credited to him by INEC, Buhari, said there was “nothing affecting the integrity of the election as there was nothing untoward on the Form ECBDM and no calculation errors can he revealed by any genuine forensic examination or statistical analysis in respect of the election.
No Evidence Of Demolished Mosque In Rivers, NGF Chairman Confirms …Politicians Fuel Religious Crises In Nigeria -Sultan …As Wike Appoints New Helmsman For Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board …Envoy Applauds Wike On Youth Dev
The Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has confirmed that he could not see any evidence that a building existed on the disputed land in Rainbow Town, Port Harcourt where some persons alleged that the Rivers State Government demolished a mosque.
Speaking with journalists after a joint assessment of the disputed land with Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike at Rainbow Town, yesterday evening, Fayemi described the entire controversy as a storm in a tea cup.
He said: “With what I have seen, I cannot see any evidence of any building that has been demolished here.
“If you are somebody who wants a place of worship, you should find a way to oblige them. I know within your capacity, it will be possible to find a place for them.
“From what I have seen here, I think it is a storm in a tea cup. There is nothing to warrant this kind of media hype that has been given to it”.
The NGF chairman said that his assessment visit was necessitated by a call to Governor Wike after the controversy on the disputed land broke out.
The Ekiti State governor said that when the controversy started, he placed a call to Wike, who pointedly emphasised that no mosque was demolished.
He noted that the Rivers State governor explained the history of the disputed land, explaining that it started during the Chibuike Amaechi administration and that the matter was already in court.
“If they cannot have this place that is contentious, and they have gone to court and you have respected their right to go to court, if they want to come back and seek a request to have another place, I plead that His Excellency should oblige them.
“You cannot allow people to build on a sewer. Even in my state, I will not allow people to build on a sewer. There is no governor that I know that will allow that to happen.
“If they are willing and prepared to have their place of worship elsewhere, that shouldn’t be too much of a request. It is important for us to promote harmony, rather than discord”, Fayemi said.
He said that state governors must continue to interact on sensitive matters before taking a position.
The Ekiti governor said, “All of us should try as much as possible to speak to one another when things like these happen, rather than jump to any conclusion. That’s what brought me here; so that I can see for myself precisely what has transpired, and I want to thank you for granting me the opportunity to visit when I insisted that I want to see the place in contention”, he added.
Responding, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike thanked the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for exhibiting leadership by visiting the state to see things for himself.
Wike, who noted that the Ekiti State governor, has confirmed that there was no mosque as was wrongly reported, wondered why people politicise everything.
“I want to thank the chairman of my forum for, at least, coming to see things for himself. He called me while he was away, and I told him, you know that I can’t do something like that, and he said okay, when he comes back, he was coming to see me and he has fulfilled that promise. That shows leadership, and from what he has seen, there was no mosque.
“There is no way I will see a mosque and order the Ministry of Urban Development to go and demolish a mosque. Assuming that there is even a mosque and that government doesn’t want it at that location, we will invite them and say look, we don’t want a mosque there, can we find you an alternative place, but there was no mosque. I don’t know why people should make politics out of the issue. It’s not important.”
“So, I thank the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, the Ekiti State governor for taking this bold step to come and see things for himself”, he asserted.
The Rivers State governor assured of the state government’s readiness to give an alternative place to the Muslim community if they desire it.
He urged the people not to create discord among the different religions as they worship the same God.
Similarly, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, yesterday, came down hard on politicians accusing them of fuelling religious unrest across the country.
According to him, the political class are to be blamed “for using their selfish ambition to fuel religious suspicious and create religious unrest in the country”.
He said this at Saint David’s Cathedral in Akure the Ondo state capital during a meeting with religious leaders under Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).
The head of the Muslim sect is in the state on a two-day official visit and being hosted by the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi.
Abubakar, therefore, advised “Nigerians to shun politicians and important personalities who are politicising religions and creating tension across the country.
According to him “the Bible and Quran do not belong to any political party”.
Speaking on the controversy trailing the alleged demolition of a mosque in Port-Harcourt by the Rivers State Government, Abubakar said that the “Nigerian Inter-Religious Council at the national level is already handling the issue for an amicable resolution”.
He noted that, “nobody should claim to love God without loving his or her neighbours who are Muslims and Christians”.
The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo said that the historic visit by the Sultan was to foster religious harmony in the state.
The meeting was attended by both Christians and Muslims leaders.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) was led by their state Chairman, Reverend John Ayo Oladapo while the Muslims were led by the state Chairman, League of Imams and Alfas, Alhaji Ahmed Aladesawe.
Abubakar had earlier inaugurated the newly constructed mosque at the Deji’s Palace.
However, the Sultan will today deliver the Akure, Ondo State’s 2019 yearly Ulefunta Public Lecture.
This year’s lecture, which is the second edition, will hold at the Main Auditorium of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.
According to the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Prince Adebisi Adeniyi, the lecture is entitled “Our diversity a divine gift and blessing untapped: Wrong path trod and way to peace”.
Explaining the Ulefunta Festival, the chairman said, “It is the brainchild of the Akure monarch, the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, who began a process of bringing Akure’s culture into modern remembrance, one of which is the traditional period of leave of the Akure king called Ulefunta which is now celebrated to impart its lessons on the modern world”.
Adeniyi said, “The Lecture, which will be chaired by the renowned entrepreneur, Chief Michael Ade Ojo, will also have the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as the Special Guest of Honour, and will be attended by prominent traditional rulers, religious leaders, opinion leaders, community leaders, youths and students”.
It would be recalled that the 2018 edition of the Public Lecture was delivered by the current Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah.
Also, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has appointed Alhaji Abdulrazak Deprieye as the sole administrator of Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (RSMPWB).
A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor, Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, in Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, indicated that “the appointment takes immediate effect”.
In a related development, the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Susan Aderonke Folarin has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his love for children and investment in youth development initiatives.
While applauding the governor for investing in the development of youths, the envoy also charged the government to ensure that the identified talents were not allowed to waste.
Folarin gave the commendation when she played host to the players of Banham Model School, Port Harcourt, who have been sponsored by the Rivers State Government on a two-week training programme to the prestigious Real Madrid Academy, Spain.
She urged the boys to be good ambassadors of Nigeria wherever the future takes them.
Folarin did not forget to applaud the efforts of their sponsor and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for taking unusual interest in youth development and job creation to drive Nigeria’s socio-economic development.
While thanking God for the privileges they have enjoyed, the boys also did not forget to thank the Rivers State Government for investing in them.
With their visit finally over, the boys then headed back to the Real Madrid Academy to continue with their training programme.
