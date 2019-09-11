Niger Delta
Don Faults Rivers APC’s Planned Congresses
A University teacher , Dr. Gift Worlu has faulted the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct congresses in Rivers State when there were still contending issues, describing the move by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as putting the cart before the horse.
Worlu, a senior lecturer, Department of Management at the University of Port Harcourt Business School, spoke during a life radio programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital
Recall that the APC’s NWC recently appointed a five-member executive caretaker committee for Rivers chapter of the party to oversee the party’s affairs in the state, even as it rolled out a timetable for the party congress.
But Worlu, who is a member of the APC, described the decision of the party to conduct a congress when there were still issues in the Rivers APC as a wrong step, saying, “I want to believe that the leadership of the APC must have thought through all the issues before reaching the decision to hold a congress at this time.
“But as an individual, and if I were to decide for the party, I will think that this is a step in the wrong direction. So, I want to err on the side of the people who think that this decision is coming at the wrong time and may not be the best decision for the party at this time,” he stated.
He explained that the issue of reconciliation should have been uppermost in the minds of the party’s leadership, especially as the party did not field candidates in the 2019 general elections in the state.
“After the 2019 elections, I would have thought that the first thing that the party would have done would be a postmortem of the election to find out what went wrong concerning the APC at the state level and even the federal.
“The national leadership of the party would have come to Rivers State to find out what went wrong? Why is it that the APC did not have candidate in the last election? Why didn’t we win and so on?
“We (APC) didn’t have candidate but at the end of the day, the party adopted the governorship candidate of the AAC, Engr. Biokpomabo Awara, and a lot of things happened. “So, I expect the NWC to have initiated that reconciliation. Maybe the party did not do that probably because there is no clear executive on the ground in the state”, he said.
On the task before the caretaker committee of the APC in Rivers, the don said “My concern will be that they have a responsibility which is to ensure that they carry out their assignment in a manner that is democratic and accommodates the yearnings and aspirations of party members. That they carry out their assignment is such a way that at the end of the day the party will come out better than it is now.”
Dennis Naku
Ijaw Leaders Congratulate PDP, APC On Successful Bayelsa Primaries
The Ijaw Elders Forum (IEF) and other collaborating bodies have congratulated the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progessives Congress (APC) for the peaceful conduct of their primaries in Bayelsa State.
They said that they were happy with the parties because the primaries were held without any reported cases of violence and bloodshed on September 3, 2019 and Sept. 4, 2019 respectively in Yenagoa.
The congratulatory message is contained in a press statement signed by Mr Efiye Bribena, the Secretary General of the IEF and on behalf of other collaborating bodies.
A copy of the statement made available to The Tide’s source added that it was a big plus for the two parties, their aspirants and the good people of Bayelsa that no bloodshed was recorded during the exercise.
The statement said, ” It is expected that this will be sustained before , during and beyond the forthcoming governorship election.
“God bless the aspirants who emerged from the primaries and the people of Bayelsa State.”
They also congratulated the successful aspirants that emerged as the governorship candidates of the PDP: Sen. Douye Diri and Mr Lyon David (APC) during the primaries.
“We expect that they will learn from this process and conduct their campaigns in a peaceful and God-fearing manner.
“As the primaries extended to the night then, a feeling of foreboding enveloped most discerning minds.
“This feeling evaporated at the dawn of the day as winners emerged without any reported case of violence or blood-letting.
“This is no-mean achievement for the state and it is worthy of emulation nationwide. We thank God for this,” Efiye said.
The groups also expressed gratitude to the local and international observer groups for the laudable roles they played during the primaries.
“It is important to thank the members of this coalition, stakeholders and collaborators as well as members of the international community who supported the push for peaceful and credible elections in Bayelsa.
“While we note that there were some complaints about irregularities in the processes leading to the primaries, we are happy that peace was maintained throughout.
“`We strongly advise all aggrieved parties to seek redress using peaceful and legal channels available to address their complaints.
Wike Best Governor In Nigeria -Obuah
Elated by the massive projects already put on ground in just 100 days of Governor Nyesom Wike’s second term, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah has declared the governor as the best in Nigeria.
Obuah, who stated this in his goodwill message to the governor on the occasion of his 100 days in office said Governor Wike has once more demonstrated that prudent management of resources remains a valuable administrative roadmap to good governance governor has truly turned the State into a huge construction site, the state PDP shairman said there is no better way to appreciate him for the good works than to accord him the well deserved best governor in Nigeria.
“A look at what has been put on ground in just one hundred days will suffice – reconstruction of Bonny, Adaka-Boro and Elliot Henry Streets in Port Harcourt township; construction of Community Secondary School, Ubima; building of standard cinema at the Port Harcourt Pleasure Park; construction of the Rumuokwurusi-Elelenwo-Akpajo dual carriage way; reconstruction and expansion of Seabed Model Primary School in Port Harcourt.
“Governor Wike has also built a modern state-of-the-art Rumuwoji Market in what used to be Mile One Market; reconstructed and reequipped the Government Craft centre; built the Civil Servants Quarters in Amadi Flats and Old GRA; built the Real Madrid Football Academy; erected a befitting edifice for Rivers State University Students Union Government (SUG); constructed the Fruit Garden Market; built the NLC Labour House; constructed the Shell Location Road in Rumuepirikom as well as the dualization of Birabi Street, GRA in Port Harcourt”.
He said Governor Wike has in many ways demystified the art of governance, adding that while people hold the notion that most Governors do not perform well in their second terms, Governor Wike’s landmarks in only one hundred days have proven that such insinuations are not always the case.
Chief Of Staff Blames Poor Leadership For Nigeria’s Woes
The Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Otive Igbuzor, has blamed the problem of underdevelopment of Nigeria on poor leadership.
Igbuzor said this at the maiden graduation ceremony of the Port Harcourt centre of the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development Centre in Port Harcourt.
Igbuzor, who is the founding Executive Director of the institute, said no nation without the right kind of leadership can develop.
He said the centre was set up to train people with the necessary skills to impact positively on the society.
According to him, core leadership training is not done anywhere in the country except by the centre, adding that the institution has developed a comprehensive leadership module, skills, habit, styles and theories of leadership.
Igbuzor further said since the inception of the institute three years ago, the Abuja centre has graduated over 717 persons.
Also speaking, the Executive Director of Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Emem Okon, said the Port Harcourt study centre which has students from across states in the South-South and South-East, will train leaders that will positively influence affairs in the two regions.
According to her, the graduands have been tasked to create positive impacts in the society wherever they find themselves.
The ceremony was attended by people from all walks of life, including Barrister Nimi Walson Jack, who delivered the graduation lecture.
