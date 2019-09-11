Don Faults Rivers APC’s Planned Congresses

A University teacher , Dr. Gift Worlu has faulted the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to conduct congresses in Rivers State when there were still contending issues, describing the move by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as putting the cart before the horse.

Worlu, a senior lecturer, Department of Management at the University of Port Harcourt Business School, spoke during a life radio programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital

Recall that the APC’s NWC recently appointed a five-member executive caretaker committee for Rivers chapter of the party to oversee the party’s affairs in the state, even as it rolled out a timetable for the party congress.

But Worlu, who is a member of the APC, described the decision of the party to conduct a congress when there were still issues in the Rivers APC as a wrong step, saying, “I want to believe that the leadership of the APC must have thought through all the issues before reaching the decision to hold a congress at this time.

“But as an individual, and if I were to decide for the party, I will think that this is a step in the wrong direction. So, I want to err on the side of the people who think that this decision is coming at the wrong time and may not be the best decision for the party at this time,” he stated.

He explained that the issue of reconciliation should have been uppermost in the minds of the party’s leadership, especially as the party did not field candidates in the 2019 general elections in the state.

“After the 2019 elections, I would have thought that the first thing that the party would have done would be a postmortem of the election to find out what went wrong concerning the APC at the state level and even the federal.

“The national leadership of the party would have come to Rivers State to find out what went wrong? Why is it that the APC did not have candidate in the last election? Why didn’t we win and so on?

“We (APC) didn’t have candidate but at the end of the day, the party adopted the governorship candidate of the AAC, Engr. Biokpomabo Awara, and a lot of things happened. “So, I expect the NWC to have initiated that reconciliation. Maybe the party did not do that probably because there is no clear executive on the ground in the state”, he said.

On the task before the caretaker committee of the APC in Rivers, the don said “My concern will be that they have a responsibility which is to ensure that they carry out their assignment in a manner that is democratic and accommodates the yearnings and aspirations of party members. That they carry out their assignment is such a way that at the end of the day the party will come out better than it is now.”

Dennis Naku