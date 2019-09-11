News
15 Shiites Killed During Ashura Procession In 19 States, IMN Claims
Islamic Movement in Nigeria has confirmed the killing of 15 Shi’a Muslims during yesterday’s Ashura processions by the sect across the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
A statement by IMN’s spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, said three persons died in Kaduna, six in Bauchi, another three in Gombe, two in Sokoto, and one in Katsina during the processions.
According to Musa, the 15 Shi’ites were killed by armed policemen who allegedly attacked the worshippers in a bid to disperse them during the sect’s street demonstrations.
He said, “These casualty figures may, however, rise due to the fatal gunshot wounds sustained by some of the peaceful mourners.
“Today’s (Tuesday) show of shame and rage by the police across the states was sequel to the tragic orders given to it by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu to brutally attack the peaceful Ashura mourners.”
It was gathered, however, that the Ashura processions ended peacefully in the cities of Abuja, Jos, Kebbi, Minna, Lafia, Yola, Gusau, Zaria, Kano, Jalingo, Damaturu, Hadejia and Potiskum.
Speaking further, the IMN Spokesman said: “That the Ashura mourning procession ended peacefully in places not attacked by the police is sufficient evidence as to who the instigators of violence are whenever we are carrying out our legitimate religious duties.
“We are grateful to Allah the Almighty that has granted us the courage to come out in several cities and villages across the country to commemorate the brutal killing of Imam Hussein (AS), the Grandson of Prophet Muhammad (S) as it is done in several cities across the globe, despite intimidation and threats by the Federal Government and its agents, acting on behalf of the Saudis by proxy.”
Three members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) were killed in the early hours of yesterday as police dispersed a procession of members of the group to commemorate Ashura day.
The Shiites are demanding the release of their leader, Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention for alleged murder since December, 2015.
It was gathered that about one hundred members of the group had gathered at Hayin Danmani Junction along Nnamdi Azikiwe Bypass in Kaduna where they were to proceed on the procession.
Members of the IMN came out at about 6 am, ostensibly to beat the police who had earlier vowed to enforce the ban on public procession in Kaduna State.
Halfway into the procession, it was gathered that a detachment of policemen tried to disperse the gathering, leading to a clash between them and members of the group.
It was gathered that at the end of the encounter, three members of the group were killed while about ten others sustained various degrees of injuries.
However, the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Yakubu Sabo, said no casualty was recorded as the police “dispersed the protesters professionally”.
He claimed that it has become the standard practice by members of the IMN to claim that police killed their members even when such incidence did not take place.
The IMN popularly known as Shiites, have defied the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, not to hold further protest in the country.
Adamu had in a statement cautioned the group to withdraw it planned protest, noting that the activities of IMN remained proscribed in line with the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice of July 26.
He said that the procession is targeted at disrupting public peace, order and security in the country.
Adamu directed the commissioners of police in all the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to avert any planned procession and/or disruption of public peace by IMN members.
He equally directed all supervisory assistant inspectors general of police to put in place concrete measures to prevent the procession.
But the group, yesterday, defied his order and stormed the streets of Wuse, in Abuja, to carry out its Ashura mourning procession.
The Ashura procession is an annual religious ritual carried out by the Shia Islamic sect all over the world on September 10.
Recall that the group had on Monday said that noting would prevent it from holding its peaceful protest, yesterday.
In Bauchi State, there was tension as many scampered to safety when the Nigeria Police Force in the state clashed with members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria.
The incident was said to have occurred about 10am, yesterday at the Central Market Roundabout and Tashan Babiye area of Bauchi, the state capital.
The police reportedly fired teargas and gunshots to disperse the protesters causing people to scamper to safety.
Most shops in the popular Central Market were shut as traders immediately closed their shops and ran for their lives.
Although there has not been any detail of deaths from the incident, eyewitnesses say that several people were injured.
An eyewitness, who refused to be mentioned, said that many of the Shiites were arrested and by the police.
He said: “Early in the morning, the Shiites gathered to embark on their usual procession, but the Police blocked the road and fired teargas to disperse them.
“They (police) also fired gunshots and many were injured. Several others were arrested and taken away in police vehicles to the hospital. I heard that the Shiites also threw stones at the police, although I didn’t witness that part, I was only told.
Another eyewitness, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Bauchi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Mallam-Goje, was also caught in the incident.
He told newsmen that he also suffered from the teargas that was fired by the police around Tashan Babiye around Bakin Kura area.
“Actually, I came out of my house and was on my way to the office this morning when I ran into the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria who were carrying out their procession.
“You know they were protesting today being the 10th day of Muharam, the new month of the Islamic Calendar. Without my knowledge that the Police were there and as I arrived there, the Police teargassed the entire area and all the people there were affected, including myself, we were affected by the teargas,” he said.
Also in Potiskum, Yobe State, members of the IMN, yesterday, observed their annual Ashura procession.
Potiskum is one of the strongholds of the Shiites in the north apart from Kaduna, which is the headquarters of the movement.
Our correspondent, who monitored the situation, observed that the procession, which was led by the leader of the group in Potiskum, Malam Ibrahim Lawan, started at Misau road at Yaro Damboa junction through other streets in Potiskum and terminated at Ari-Kime junction where the Shiites dispersed to their homes.
A huge crowd of followers, including women and children, were sighted during the procession which was carried out without any breach of law and order.
No incident of violence was recorded during the procession as the security came after the procession was already winded up.
The spokesman of the group in Potiskum, Ibraheem El–Tafseer in told newsmen that the procession in the state was successful.
Ekiti Gov’s Wife Escapes Death, Two Feared Killed As Students’ Protest Turns Violent
The protest embarked upon by students of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, turned violent yesterday evening leaving in its trails vandalisation of properties.
Wife of the Governor of Ekiti State, Mrs. Bisi Fayemi, who was on tour of council areas in the state, escaped being attacked by the protesters as they smashed all the vehicles in her convoy.
Sources at Oye Ekiti alleged that no fewer than two persons were feared killed in the course of the protest.
The students had got hint of the presence of the governor’s wife, as she was said to have been to two other council areas earlier.
Sources said the governor’s wife was “whisked away from the scene in a commando-like manner,” while others in her convoy scampered to safety.
However, some people, including journalists in the First Lady’s convoy, were injured in the attack.
The protesters, armed with sticks and stones, attacked unsuspecting commuters.
When the convoy of the governor’s wife arrived, they hurled stones at the vehicles.
Sources alleged that the protesters, which comprised students, hoodlums and commercial bike operators, torched a Police van and reportedly seized two rifles from policemen.
According to sources, hoodlums and commercial bike operators had joined the students in the protest over poor power situation in the two campuses of the university and the host communities.
Reacting, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Mr. Caleb Ikechukwu, who confirmed the attack on the governor’s wife, debunked reports that two persons were killed in the protest.
Ikechukwu said, “Nobody was killed. There was no loss of life.
“The students protested in the morning and blocked the Ifaki-Ikole-Omuo highway and prevented free flow of vehicles.
“The students did not allow vehicles to move freely and they vandalised the property of BEDC.
“When Police went there to speak with them, they resisted them. And the wife of the governor who went on local government tour ran into the barricade mounted on the road.
“The students were reported to have been violent, attacking cars and smashing the windscreens of vehicles.
“We want to warn that the command won’t tolerate hooliganism under any guise.
“We want to assure the public that the Police are on top of the situation and our people must go about their normal businesses.”
The students’ protest, which started as early as 6.30am, came on the heels of an earlier one four months ago over the same cause, with the placards-carrying students massed at the gates of their campuses to prevent entry.
Why I Am Yet To Form Cabinet, Wike Clarifies …As RSG Okays 2,651 Private Schools
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has clarified that he was yet to form his cabinet because he was looking for people who would work with dedication and passion for the state.
Speaking during the submission of report by the Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Monday evening, Wike said he will not be moved by criticisms because he is committed to doing what is right for the state.
He said: “I have not formed my cabinet because I am taking my time to monitor and look at people who would work with passion for Rivers State.
“Politics is involved, but you must be ready to work for the state. That is why you see that there is a delay in the formation of the cabinet. No matter the criticism, I will do what is right”.
He said all focus must be on working for the sustained development of Rivers State.
“We must work to move Rivers State forward. In doing that, we must step on toes. We can’t allow the state to be the way it is.
“I believe that with the calibre of persons who served in the committee, you have done a good job. I have confidence in the committee”, he said.
Wike explained that he established the Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State because of the urgent need to check the downward slide of private schools in the state.
He said: “People have unnecessarily commercialised education. They have become traders in the field of education. We will not allow that to continue.
“All those schools that you have denied accreditation, even the ones you have approved, I will look at them again. But specifically, the ones you have denied. They will not function in this state.
“I hope you went to the churches to investigate their schools. We cannot allow what is going on to continue. Some schools are collecting fees and killing our children and say they giving them education. The 763 remaining, we will select a team to visit these schools. Any school that is not qualified to operate will not get our final approval”.
The governor stated that his administration remains committed to addressing the infrastructural and equipment needs of public schools in the state.
He said: “I will do everything to turn around the public schools. We are about to revive Enitonna High School, Borokiri, Western Ahoada County Grammar School, Government Secondary School, Obuama, and others. We are committed to reviving all the great schools of the past”.
He set up a committee to review the report and set the template for implementation.
“The Head of Service, Attorney-General, Chief of Staff and a Committee of Permanent Secretaries will review the report and submit an implementation report. Your efforts shall not go in vain”, he said.
In his remarks, the Chairman, Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools in Rivers State, Prof Ozo-Mercury Ndimele, explained that 2,651 private schools registered for the exercise at the Office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, adding that the state has about 5,000 private schools.
He said out of the 2,651 registered at the office of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, the committee inspected 1,888 schools while 763 schools were not inspected.
Ndimele said the committee proposed 12 recommendations to the Rivers State governor.
He said that schools should only operate in line with their approvals, while those with interim accreditation are given two years to upgrade.
He recommended that the state government must act on the number of private schools in the state, stressing that during the exercise, the committee visited one third of such schools.
The committee suggested the establishment of a commission for the regular assessment and accreditation of private schools.
NASS Members Protest, Demand Aleto Bridge Repairs
Irked by the inherent danger posed by the deplorable state of the ever busy Aleto/Akpajo Bridge, along the East-West, in Rivers State, the senator representing rivers South-East Senatorial zone, Senator Barinada Mpigi, Monday, led members of the Rivers State caucus in the National Assembly on a peaceful protest at the bridge to draw Federal Government attention to the situation.
The lawmakers, who carried placards bearing different inscriptions during the protest include, member representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Hon Dumnamene Dekor, member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Hon Kingsley Chinda and member representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, Hon Awaji Nombek Abiante.
Also on the protest were, member representing Port Harcourt Federal Constituency II, Hon Chinyere Igwe, member representing Okrika Ogu/Bolo Federal Constituency, Hon Gogo Bright and member representing Eleme in the state House of Assembly, Hon Igwe Afforji.
The lawmakers called on the Federal Government to carry out urgent rehabilitation work on the facility to save lives and the economy of the people of the area and the state.
The lawmakers, who marched on the bridge, displayed banners with several inscriptions during an assessment of the bridge, and described the bridge as a death trap, wondering if the state was still a part of the country.
Some of the inscriptions on the banners reads, ‘SOS, Eleme Bridge Collapse Imminent’, ‘Akpajo-Eleme Bridge leads to the backbone of Nigeria’s economy’, ‘Eleme Bridge, a threat to our lives’, ‘Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA) where is our East-West Road?’ and ‘Rivers is part of Nigeria’, among others.
Addressing journalist at the scene of the protest, leader of the delegation and the Senator representing the Rivers South East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Barry Mpigi said that the Federal Government must immediately swing into action and carry out major rehabilitation of the bridge.
“We are here to draw attention of the federal government to the deplorable condition of this road and the bridge. You know that almost everything that Nigeria benefits from is within us here: two refineries, a petrochemical industry and of course, the oil and gas free zone.
“We’ve seen and you are also seeing what is happening here. It shows that we’ve been abandoned. The people of Rivers State have been abandoned. This is a federal government road and not a Rivers State government road.
“You see that the bridge is shaking and there is the tendency that any moment from now, the total life of people from this area will be cut off from this country.
“One question we must ask: Are we really part of this country or not part of Nigeria? Are we enjoying our tax payers’ money or we are not? The truth is that we have been abandoned and neglected.
“So the essence why we are here this morning is to stage a protest and tell Nigerians that we have been totally cut off from all we are supposed to gain from this country.
“Contract for this road had been awarded to RCC as we are aware. Just to execute. Just to release the fund meant for this road is like we have been abandoned. It’s not about increasing funding or not because there has been existing budget and allocation for this road for a long time.
“We want the job to begin immediately. Once that has been done, we as members of the National Assembly can come back and talk about appropriation because the contract has been awarded and work started but now at a halt.
“The value of the contract to our knowledge was over N2 billion within the Ogoni-Akwa Ibom axis up to the Eleme Junction, the value for now is not known”.
On his part, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, recalled with bitterness, that a motion on the floor of the House regarding the poor condition of infrastructures in Rivers State was not being honoured.
Chinda said, “Like our distinguished Senator has told us, those of us in the National Assembly have severally protested over the treatment of our people particularly concerning this bridge. We know that this place is the spine of this country. If the country is serious with oil and gas, then the importance of this bridge cannot be over emphasized.
“All the refineries, petrochemicals company, fertilizer company, they are all behind us here including Onne Sea Port and Naval Training School. To access these places, you need to go through this road.
“But because this is Rivers State, as usual there is graveside silence to issues that pertain to Rivers State. That is why, having brought motion on the floor of the National Assembly, members have supported that the Executive Arm should quickly ensure that this bridge is taken care of to forestall incidence that might occur that would lead to loss of lives of Nigerians. The Executive Arm is not sensitive to the resolution of the National Assembly.
“That is why we are now taking it to the court of public opinion. We are here to tell the people that we have been calling on the Executive Arm to take steps and we pray and hope, though they have been consistently insensitive to the yearnings of Nigerians. We pray and hope that this will sensitize them into action.
“We also want to assure all of us Nigerians that this is the beginning of the actions from members of the National Assembly from Rivers State. If the Executive Arm does nothing, we’ll take further steps but we’ll ensure that we continue to speak for our people like our distinguished Senator has said.
“I cannot give a time frame to the Federal Government because my leader is here. But the assurance is that we’ll take further steps if nothing is done after this discussion.
“Take note that Rivers people are not the main beneficiaries of this road. Nigerians State is the main beneficiary. What percentage do we get from the oil that we process here? How much percentage do we get from the Ports Authority that is here? We are not the main beneficiary, but rather suffer for all these.
“What we are saying is that the lives of our people are at risk. It’s not just the project. We are interested in what will happen if this bridge collapses and people are on it. Even now that we are on this bridge, anything could happen.
Victor Tew & Dennis Naku
