Stakeholders Want More N’Delta Indigenes In Oil, Gas Sector

Stakeholders in the oil rich Niger Delta region of Nigeria have canvassed the active participation of indigenes of the Niger Delta in the oil and gas sector.

Some stakeholders who spoke with The Tide in interview recently, said the people of the Niger Delta can only feel a positive impact of their natural resources when given the opportunity to own oil blocks and develop the area.

President of the Ogoni Youth Federation ,Comrade Legborsi Yaamabana, who said; “the delibrate alienation of the people of the Niger Delta from mainstream participation of the oil and gas industry was targeted at keeping the region in poverty and underdevelopment while billions of petrol dollars are carted away from the region to develop other parts of the country.”

Comrade Yaamabana urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the development of the Niger Delta by granting oil blocks to indigenes of the region to operate, as well as embarking on massive infrastructural development in the area to give the people a sense of belonging.

In his views, a medical practitioner, Dr Andy Akpotive, urged the Federal Government to compel Multinationals and other IOCs operating in the Niger Delta region to develop their host communities by giving employment opportunities to the indigenes.

He said most of the IOCs hide under the cover of the Federal Government to flout the tenents of international best practices and refuse to implement the terms of the agreements signed with the people.

He said; “the Niger Delta has contributed enormously to the development of the country but there is nothing to show for such huge economic sacrifice, rather the people of the oil rich region have continued to wallow in poverty. It’s a painful thing to always give your more to receive your less.

Youths in the region should be given opportunities to participate in the oil and gas sector through allocation of oil blocks and strategic engagements in the sector. The Federal Government should build industries in the Niger Delta and also stop the relocation of corporate headquarters of the IOCs from the region.

Also commenting, an entrepreneur in the Niger Delta, Engr Eddie Winona, said only measure of addressing the developmental neglects in the Niger Delta and other oil producing communities was to empower the people through capacity development and gainful employment.

Winona, who spoke through a telephone chat with The Tide urged the IOCs to always live up to their social contracts with the host communities to enhance sustainable partnership and harmonious relationship.

He decried the high level of poverty and hunger in the Niger Delta which he noted resulted in the prevalence of crises in the area.

Taneh Beemene