Oil & Energy
NNPC To Grow Domestic Gas Use By 2022
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it will grow the domestic gas use in the country to five billion cubic feet of gas per day from its current 1.7 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2022.
Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, NNPC, Mr Yusuf Usman, made this known while delivering a paper at the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference in Abuja, recently.
Usman’s paper dwelt on “Strategies for Ensuring Infrastructural Growth for a Robust Gas Industry and Utilization”.
He explained that domestic gas demand was expected to grow to 7.4 billion cubic feet of gas per day by 2027.
“Based on all current known domestic gas supply projects, domestic gas supply is forecast to close the demand by 2021 as we have identified Seven Critical Gas Development Projects (7CGDP) currently being fast tracked to bridge the foreseen supply gap by 2021,” he said
Usman added that the completion of the three major domestic gas transmission systems would add 6.8 billion cubic feet of gas per day capacity.
He added that the 36-inch Escravos to Lagos Pipelines (ELPS) 1 and 2 with 2.2 billion cubic feet per day capacity would be completed by the end of the year.
He said the ongoing East to West connection via the 48-inch Obiafu Obrikom to Oben pipeline (OB3) with 2.4 billion cubic feet per day capacity would be completed by March 2020.
He also said that the 40-inch Ajaokuta, Kaduna to Kano (AKK) gas pipeline with 2.2billion cubic feet per day capacity would be completed by the end of 2022.
Usman said that the AKK, when completed, would unlock 2.2billion cubic feet per day capacity natural gas for the domestic market.
He pointed out that it would also add 3,600 megawatts of power to the national grid, revitalize over 232 industries and create over one million jobs.
“AKK wiIl also support the development of petrochemicals, fertilizer, methanol and other gas based industries that would generate more employment opportunities and facilitate balanced economic growth,” he said.
He added that the NNPC was also putting measures in place to develop five gigawatts of power generation by 2022 as part of efforts to support the current Federal Government aspiration to bridge the power deficit in the country.
Commenting on the strategy to developing gas infrastructure, Usman said the corporation had adopted the project financing scheme for AKK and other gas projects in order to meet the timelines.
He explained that the incorporated joint venture funding model was being adopted for the Assa North-Ohaji South (ANOH) project, describing the model as bankable and capable of boosting Nigeria’s domestic gas supply significantly.
Usman said meeting the gas infrastructure blueprint was, however, challenged by funding, project slippages, security concerns and rising debt from gas off-takers, limiting expansion of the network.
Oil & Energy
Ogoni Clean-Up Fund Not For Sharing – MOSOP
The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) has said that the fund earmarked for the implementation of the Ogoni-clean up exercise as recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is not for sharing among individuals as envisaged within some quarters.
President of MOSOP, Legborsi Pyagbara, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend.
Pyagbara explained that the $10m released for the clean up exercise so far was meant to serve the intended objective and cautioned against speculations over alleged misappropriation of the fund.
Contrary to the views that the fund for the cleanup has been embezzled by some individuals,he said it would be impossible to emblezzle the fund because the account of the Ogoni Trust Fund operated on tripartite signatory; the Federal Government, International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Ogoni.
He also called on the people to disabuse their minds from the idea of sharing the funds meant for the Ogoni clean up exercise and on all stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the exercise.
According to the MOSOP president, there was a clear cut difference between the Bodo clean up process and Ogoni general environmental clean up program.
He pointed out that, while the Ogoni general clean up was an independent assessment of UNEP bothering on the restoration and remediation of the despoiled Ogoni environment, the Bodo clean up process came out of an instituted litigation and court process in London.
He further explained that the Bodo clean up process comprised of three critical components such as clean up, compensation and social investment.
Pyagbara called for the speedy implementation of the UNEP report on the Ogoni clean up in line with international best practices to alleviate the plight of the people.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
NUPENG Tasks NASS On PIB
The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has called on the 9th National Assembly (NASS) to give priority attention to the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) so as to properly regulate and liberalise the Nigeria oil and gas industry.
The call was part of a communique issued after a training programme organised by the union in Port Harcourt, recently.
According to the union, when the PIB is passed into law and fully implemented ,it would open the oil and gas subsector for investors and increase job creation.
The communique which was signed by the unions chairman, Port Harcourt branch, zonal council of NUPENG, Comrade Mina Samuel, restated the commitment of the union towards addressing issues of casualisation and unionisation among its members.
The communique which read in part declared that; “We condemn the issues of short term contract that is affecting unionisation and the rights of workers to freely organise and bargain collectively at variance with international labour organization and other labour legislations in Nigeria. “Contracts should be regulated among the IOCS for at least five years plus one year extension to allow proper planning and engagement on matters affecting work era condition of service.”
The union also emphasised the need for the use of dialogue as tool of engagement in industrial disputes, and called on all relevant stakeholders in the oil and gas sector to ensure that, “the core jobs of contracting and the principal companies are not outsourced.
Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Aviation Fuel Scarcity: MOMAN Promises To Fill Gap
The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has urged airlines and air travellers not to panic over reports of aviation fuel scarcity as its members have enough product in their stock to meet the industry’s needs.
Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong gave the assurance in an interactive session with the media in Lagos, recently.
There were reports that transportation of Nigerian pilgrims from Saudi Arabia had been disrupted due to scarcity of aviation fuel (Jet A1) in the domestic market.
However, Isong said there had been no problem with the supply of the product in spite of the challenge.
“There is aviation fuel; there is no problem with it. Our members have it in their tanks.
“I am not sure why it is not available to airline operators,” he said.
According to him, aviation fuel is a deregulated product, so marketers are at liberty to sell based on their cost price.
“l confirm to you that MOMAN members have Jet A1 product in stock and members have increased loading out and selling at our aviation storage tanks.
“We (MOMAN) have also increased loading at our facilities at airports across the country including our Joint Users Hydrant Installation at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos.
“We also have stock at our import reception facilities at Apapa and we are working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure continuous import and supply of the product.
“I, therefore, say that there is no need for panic or disquiet with respect to product supply,’’ he said.
Isong reiterated that there was no cause for alarm, while assuring domestic airlines and Nigerians of availability of aviation fuel in circulation as members commence massive distribution.
He said that marketers had been assured of total support by the management of the NNPC in ensuring massive distribution of aviation fuel across the country.
Isong said that MOMAN was working very closely with the NNPC to ensure that the lingering challenges were addressed and the Nigerian aviation operations normalised.
